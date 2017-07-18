Hot Topics

    Whether In Pittsburgh Or Not, Le’Veon Bell Will Reset Running Back Market

    By Matthew Marczi July 18, 2017 at 06:20 am


    Make no mistake about it: running back Le’Veon Bell is more likely than not going to sign a huge contract next offseason—potentially the biggest contract ever signed by a running back in the history of the game. The question now becomes whether or not it will be the Pittsburgh Steelers who sign him to that contract.

    As Dave Bryan wrote yesterday, Bell is viewing his contract situation as a referendum on the running back market, which has by all reasonable accounts been deflated over the course of the past several years. In the very recent past, a running back such as himself would have easily been a first-round pick.

    We have already seen the position pick up over the course of the past two years with multiple running backs being taken in the first round, even in the top five, and these young players, such as Ezekiel Elliott, do have Bell in particular to thank for helping to reset the value of the position by showing what they can do.

    That is why Bell is going to be the running back who resets the market after the Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles deals went by the wayside. In a way, it is almost fitting that his disproportionate franchise tag value, which he will now play under this year, is a remnant of that lost market that he is in all likelihood going to renew.

    And he will not be alone. David Johnson will follow behind him. Elliott will come eventually as well, of course, but in between could be Todd Gurley, depending on how his next two seasons go. The Rams did try to address the offensive line after he had a down sophomore season.


    Teams moved away from the all-purpose back for a bit—some even believed that the position was dead—but Bell showed that it was alive and well, and others are following in his footsteps. But he is rightfully going to be the first to be paid in that new market that he largely created on his own.

    The running back position may never again be peer to the top wide receivers, even though they touch the ball far more often, but the top young running backs of today are determined to get their recognition, and the way things are going, there is no reason to believe that teams will not be forced to acquiesce to their pricing demands.

    This is not an ideal development for the Steelers, of course, who area either going to have to pay top-dollar-plus to keep him next year, or simply lose him, but I do think that it is the right step for the position as a whole, globally speaking.

    It is especially pertinent for the running back position, which has such a notoriously short shelf life, to see the extremely lucrative second contract, because for most, it will be their only opportunity. With his injury history, one could easily wonder if Bell will be included in that category.

    • will

      “Teams moved away from the all-purpose back for a bit—some even believed that the position was dead—but Bell showed that it was alive and well, and others are following in his footsteps.”………….I would suggest that the coaches, particularly Todd Haley, showed that the all purpose back was alive and well not Bell. Yes, Bell has to execute but Haley and coaches have to design the plays and make the calls that take advantage of the all purpose talent. And other coaches are following in Pittsburgh’s (Haley’s) footsteps.

    • Ed Smith

      Bell appears to be more on a mission to “reset the RB market” than winning a SB for his team and fans. Not once in the last month have I been able to find him referencing winning a SB. He is showing where his true focus lies.

    • Andrew Norwood

      And in the same article you mention Peterson and Charles, whose contracts outpaced their play as of late. I just don’t see the long term value. We are getting Bell’s best years, period. If we tag him again next year, he won’t play for another team until his 7th season. If some team is stupid enough to reset the market for RBs at that point, let em have it.

      The CBA has been brought up a lot recently, and to me it’s the RB position that has been hurt the most by the pay structure. It has helped the vets and the teams, but with rookie contracts slotted, RBs with the short careers are the ones most affected. But that’s where the league shows where it’s values lie. You’ve got a 6 inch window of where Tom Brady can be hit or it’s a penalty. And now when a WR “gets hung out to dry” going across the middle-instead of the QB getting ripped-it’s a penalty on the defense. RBs get no such love.

    • falconsaftey43

      This sort of argument gets brought up all the time, and I personally just don’t get what the issue is. So what if he’s motivated to make a ton of money, he’s still an extremely hard worker and has elite production. I can see how fans would prefer if a players was motivated most to win a championship, but it doesn’t affect anything if that’s not their primary motivation.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m not as sure as you. Actually, I may disagree due to many of the reasons you mentioned.
      Will their salary go up? Certainly, and I do think it will outpace its current cap percentage. However, I don’t think it will go up near as much as you think it will.
      While there are a couple special RBs, the league has already shown that RBs are more “plug and play” through the draft than, arguably, any other position. Couple that with their extremely short expiration date and I just don’t think they’ll ever be anywhere near the priority they used to be.

    • falconsaftey43

      RBs definitely get the short end of the stick. One of the easiest positions for young guys to contribute, and the one with the shortest career. Really lends to teams using them up and spitting them out. They are in a tough spot. It’s been pretty common to hear former GMs and various pundits say they’d never draft a RB in the 1st round, and they’d never give a RB a second contract. Use them up and spit them out seems to be the name of the game now. It’s really unfortunate, because it used to be the premier position in the NFL.

    • kjacksonpgh

      This problem s two fold

      1st you have a special talent in L Bell who is used as a Receiver as much as a RB in our offense. He can pretty much do it all and he was recently voted by the players as a top ten talent. He and AB was the offense last year when injuries crippled our offensive production in the playoffs. He sees himself as a RB & WR which places him in a higher salary bracket much like the TE position wanting WR monies.

      2nd the Steelers have him valued as a talented RB and they will not overpay for a RB that has yet to finish a full season of football either due to suspension or injury. They want to keep him but if his value in his eyes is what I stated above then that will be difficult.

      Someone will pay him if we don’t and this year will be a big year for L Bell. He may end up with much more money if he stays healthy and out of trouble.

    • Andrew Norwood

      While you are absolutely correct on how good Bell is, the clock is still ticking. And the better the year he has this year, the more likely he gets tagged again next year. And then he’s still on a prove it year. Years 7-10 will NOT be as productive, if he is still in the league for them all. I’m not so sure he ever gets more money this way.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I see where Ed is coming from. But I think the most simplest response should be… “Can’t he do both?”

    • Darth Blount 47

      Good write-up, Matt.

      I have a question that hasn’t gotten much play. Is there any chance that we could see Bell traded? Would there be any sense at all of going that route? Could that ultimately be the Win-Win that both sides can find?

      (I’m likely going to ask Kozora the same question come Thursday. So if you read this Alex, get to marinating/thinking now, lol!)

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Yeah, that’s what he’s doing. He’s setting the RB market for everyone else! Not himself.

    • JNick

      I also don’t think he is essentially resetting the market. Right now “the market” is in limbo. Stuck between some really bad contracts and an underwhelming group of RBs. First I don’t think he is going to see a big long term deal. This year was his chance but he declined it. The market numbers he is getting for this year and next are still part of the old, bloated deals and not viable in this market. RBs have a short shelf life and one chance to get a good contract. Unfortunately his ability to get a good contract is marred by his off the field actions. He is not the standard at this point. He made his decusuons and likely closed his window before it was fully open. Zeke may not be either depending on his off field issues. I’m guessing Johnson will be setting the bar in the 10 mil per range with Howard likely following suit if he is healthy as well.

    • falconsaftey43

      Hmmm, never thought about it. Could be hard. Right now he’s on the tag, and has just shown that it’s going to be difficult to sign him long term. Team would likely have to be in a win now mode to take the 1 year deal risk (begs why wouldn’t the win now Steelers just keep him?) Or team would have to have a ton of money and be looking for that marque guy to invest in for their franchise, like the Browns or 49ers. Trades are always hard in the NFL, not sure there is a scenario that makes sense.

    • JNick

      What gets me is this. If you’re primary motivation is to get a big contract. That’s great. The formula is pretty simple. Focus on football, work hard, train hard, be a good teammate and produce. The one variable that you can’t co trip to a perfect extent is injuries. The time to be focused on resetting the market is in years 1-4, not at the negotiating table. He made his choices and lowered his market value.

    • falconsaftey43

      He did all of those things. Worked hard, trained hard, well liked teammate, and produced extremely well. He has a blemish with his drug suspensions for sure which hurt the team/teammates, but he’s moved on from those issues. He has every right to do whatever he can at the negotiating table to get the most money he can. That includes him declining whatever offer is made to him, if he thinks it will be more lucrative for him to play on the tag and try again next year.

      The CBA has prevented him form reaching the open market, suppressing his value. The current CBA is a very unfair system for top players. Teams can prevent them from hitting the open market for 6 years, 7 if they are a 1st round pick.

    • JNick

      Players seem to ignore that any long term contract is a financial risk to the team. Especially when you’re goal is historical money and setting a new market. Look at the Woodley contract. Great player, produced, no big red flags. Signed to the most no ey for an OLBer at that point and then boom, injury after injury and the team was set back. Both in talent and cap flexibility. Bell is a very high risk player by every perceivable account. Him thinking that he should be resetting the market with a very smart FO like the Steelers is completely ludicrous and ignores everything else involved other than, I’m the best RB.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Oh my God, I just had a vision of Le’Veon Bell as the next “Jim Brown” in Cleveland. I had to take a moment to regather my bearings.

      It’s too early in the AM to do that to a guy, Falcon. Lol.

    • JNick

      He has not moved on from those issues. He was suspended last year. He’s not a good teammate for that reason alone. Hes another bad choice (and he’s made multiple ones) from sitting a whole year at least. That doesn’t take into account his significant injury concerns. Like I said, his decisions narrowed that window .

    • dany

      This. We’re not talking about Jonathan Dwyer advocating for a big RB market, it’s Bell who outworks everyone not names Deebo and AB and produces 99% of the time he’s on the field. HIs career will be short, you know it I know it Ed knows it Bell himself knows it. Winning is one thing, but you gotta look out for yourself too

      Dont be fooled, these players didn’t enter the nfl because they had a “dream of winning a SB with their team”, that’s an extra. The money is what they work towards to

    • dany

      1-4 years he may be out of the nfl!

    • falconsaftey43

      To be clear, if he was suspended again for drugs, it would be for 4 games. Part of the resolution of his appeal.

      What exactly are you asking him to do, just be happy and accept whatever contract is offered to him?

    • Steelers12

      well it is a job that he gets paid to do so of course money comes first

    • falconsaftey43

      Fans seem to ignore that players have to take care of themselves and have every right to get every dollar they can. Every time they step on the field is a physical and financial risk to themselves. Team has their priority, player has theirs. They are directly opposed. Teams won’t and shouldn’t pay players more than they have to, and players shouldn’t and usually don’t accept less than they can get.

    • Dave Walden

      No point in designing the plays if you do not have the player(s) to execute the plays. Without Bell, Haley would not be drawing up plays for an all-purpose back, because we wouldn’t have one.

    • JNick

      I don’t think I mentioned anything about him not having a right to get as much as he can. However he doesn’t have the ability to write and sign his contract. Him trying to carry the torch for RBs leads me to think he is tone deaf to the fact that he has not made himself a viable torch bearer because of his decisions and actions and the high amount of risk he now represents.

    • JNick

      I thought the next was 10.
      No, I’m expecting him to understand all the variables involved in his deal. Specifically that a cotract him may needs than he projected worth because of his risk.

    • Michael

      Please explain why Bell’s tag is $12M yet top RB on NFL payroll is at $8. Why?

    • CountryClub

      The Steelers will tag him again next yr. Paying him 14 mil next yr when he’s getting 12 this yr is not a big deal. And then they’ll let someone else pay for his decline. It’s reasonable to think they’ll have Ben, Brown and Bell all together for 2 more seasons.

    • falconsaftey43

      Franchise tag is calculated from the top 5 cap hits for the position over the past 5 years (5 each year, 25 total numbers used). The cap hit for past years is factored as a % of the salary cap.

    • Andrew Norwood

      That’s right! Ride that horse for 2 years-hopefully 2 titles! Then let someone else pay for the decline.

    • falconsaftey43

      But he doesn’t have to accept that if he thinks he can get more. The Steelers offered him something, he thinks he can get more on the open market (which he hasn’t been allowed to reach). Simple as that. All he has to care about is what he thinks he can get. Could he be wrong, absolutely. But he could also be right.

    • CountryClub

      and i would be fine with that. They’d be paying him a total of 26 mil over those 2 years. It’s not like they’d be taking advantage of him.

    • RickM

      The issue that Bell doesn’t get of course is that injuries, suspensions and future wear and tear have their price as well. The Steelers may have said otherwise, but any team has to be realistic and wonder whether a guy with 2 surgeries, 4 injuries and 2 suspensions in only 4 years is worth the financial risk of blowing up the RB salary market. Adrian Peterson blew it up once before in 2011 with his $100 Million/7year deal and it ended up being a millstone around the Vikings’ neck. And he had played in 61 of 64 games before his deal and had none of Bell’s pre-existing issues.

      It always came down to whether Le’Veon considered himself any sort of risk. If he gave his injuries and surgeries some consideration, then a lucrative but reasonable deal could have been done. But he considers them non-factors. That’s great for him, but not so great for a team gambling on him. As for him getting the ‘re-defining’ contract he wants down the road, one more injury and/or surgery and it will never happen. And if a team does give it to him, they’ll almost certainly pay the price in the end because he won’t get healthier with more wear and tear. He thinks 2 surgeries and 4 injuries in a brief 4-year career shouldn’t matter looking forward. He’s wrong, especially at his position.

    • Andrew Norwood

      Yes!

    • falconsaftey43

      It’s well said Rick. Those factors definitely affect how much a team is and should be willing to commit to Bell. But I don’t believe Bell is ignorant of that. He’s motivated to make every dollar he can, and he thinks this is his best path to do that. Let’s also not forget his agent is equally as motivated to get Bell the most money possible (and the agent is likely more able to view things realistically). Obviously Bell and his agent feel this is the path that will earn him the most money, or else they wouldn’t have taken it.

    • Andrew Norwood

      He and his agent must be counting on the Steelers not using the tag next year. If he stays clean and healthy, I’d tag him again. Then his usefulness and worth will soon take a fall.

    • RickM

      He’s definitely aware of them as you say, but he dismisses them as relevant to his future availability and worth. And that’s a tough sell at a position this punishing, especially when you are going to be getting 300-400 touches of the football. Are two surgeries and 4 injuries by the age of 25 abnormal? I kind of think they are. It’s easy for him and his agent to say ‘trust me, I’ll be available’. But frankly the odds are decidedly against that for the duration of a monster contract. Monster, record-setting bucks coming off groin surgery and knee surgery in successive years? That just doesn’t compute as being reasonable to me.

    • HiVul

      How many people have said run him til the wheels fall off and kick him aside? Bell has to look out for himself, the fans and the team won’t necessarily do that.

    • falconsaftey43

      yeah, but tagged again isn’t the worst thing in the world for him or the RB market (if he truly is looking to help out his fellow RBs’ pocket books).

    • falconsaftey43

      You’re not wrong. I’m just saying Bell and his agent obviously think they can get more by waiting. There is no doubt that things like that mean less then there are more teams bidding for your services. We’ll see how it all plays out I guess.

    • jsteeler72

      Who was the last all purpose back to propel their team to winning a super bowl? Not one of these all purpose backs even one a super bowl without having a tremendous amount of talent with them on the offense.

      Leveon Bell may reset the market and probably will raise the pay for his peers. The smart teams already know to avoid this problem by having multiple backs do different things. Problem solved.

      You do not have to have a do it all running back. If you do have one that is great and can be beneficial but is not needed in the league. You can have multiple running backs do the different things and it still be more productive. You can even use the different running backs to better hide things in your offense. Every team carries at least three running backs and can use them all in different ways.

      This is the way thing have been done for years and will continue to be done going forward. The primary reason being it helps gets all the backs involved and more focused. It also reduces some of the wear and tear on these players. (D Will is a prime example and said so himself). Lastly it also prevents one back from putting up numbers that seem unmatched in the league and must be monetarily compensated for.

      In reality you can have 2 very productive backs and pay them less and get the same game day production as you can from just one of them. When injuries happen you then are hopefully only substituting one piece of the puzzle and not both.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I agree. And, except for some rare circumstances where an older player wants a super bowl, the primary motivation is money. Though we as fans see it differently, this is their business. Of course their motivation is to make as much as possible during their short careers so they can retire after playing and still live the lavish lifestyle to which they are accustomed.

      For them, it is a business and expecting money not to be the primary focus for a young player coming into their prime earning years is unrealistic.

    • RickM

      I think – as no doubt do you – that all teams consider availability when giving guys big contracts. If he has a healthy year, yes he’ll score big-time. If he has injury problems, teams may have more caution than he expects.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Bell remains in a relatively strong negotiating position now, but he may not be offered as much from the Steelers next year if (1) he fails to stay healthy/perform this year and (2) in his absence J Conner shows he is as strong a RB as DWill has been (when healthy) the last 2 years.

      Big Ifs, but I can definitely see a scenario where Bell goes down for 3-4 games and Conner proves his mettle as an above-average RB (especially behind our great O-Line, which gets less credit for Bell’s success than it deserves).

      I like the flexibility that the tag provides the Steelers here. And, given the reports of what Bell turned down, I could see them either (a) parting ways with him after 2017 (or 2018) and/or (b) non-exclusive Franchise tagging him next year to potentially maximize the return for him if he signs elsewhere while letting him see what the true league-wide market for RB’s is (similar to what Pats did with CB Butler this offseason).

    • JNick

      I agree, but that doesn’t mean he’s not ignoring all the variables. And to your point, he’s not in the market and anything at this point is a projection. Even his tag number this year is technically above market value. He has the ability yo negotiate with one team and it’s apparent his value and the teams value are not close. I’m going to err on the side of the FO as to whose value is most realistic to his actual worth. If he were a FA some team would likely meet his demands or get in a bidding war. That’s why some teams are perennial bottom dwellers. They can’t match price and value well. A player is not always worth what he gets in FA which is why we see cut players and dead money more often now.