    Zeisse: ‘NFL Training Camp Is A Stupid Idea That Is No Longer Useful’

    By Matthew Marczi July 20, 2017 at 09:00 am


    Would you like to read a terrible take from a professional sports writer (hint: I am not a professional sports writer)? Because I just came across one yesterday courtesy of Paul Zeisse, writing for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

    In arguing the case that both running back Le’Veon Bell and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, neither of whom are under contract right now, should skip training camp, the professional sports writer who covers the NFL for a living posited that “NFL training camp is a stupid idea that is no longer useful”.

    There is nothing for any veteran to gain by going through it. It is the most overrated, unnecessary exercise that NFL teams do, well besides OTAs and minicamp”, he contends. “The same can probably be said for college and high school training camps but there is at least that whole ‘team bonding’ stuff that goes on at those levels”.

    Evidently fairly new to the Steelers beat in the grand scheme of things, to be fair, Zeisse should never the less still have a basic understanding of the notion that practicing things makes you better at doing things. This is a fundamental concept that has served humanity well over the course of the past couple hundred thousand years of the evolution of our species.

    “The Steelers — and every team — could get ready for the season with just a couple of weeks of practice and a few film sessions”, he argues. Of course, if this were actually true, that is exactly what teams would be doing, since owners are generally not interested in spending resources that are not necessary for the accrual of more resources, which they gain by having success on the field.


    But since the NFL no longer allows team to practice three times a day and limits the number of occasions in which they can wear pads during said practices, he argues essentially that training camp serves no purpose, and OTAs and minicamp even less so. Evidently adults being paid to play football do not also bond with their teammates, either. That is only at the lower levels of competition.

    Frankly, this is a baffling argument that I can only describe as terrible, and I would love to see somebody who is actually informed make a compelling argument for why NFL teams should forego virtually all of the offseason and just gather around two weeks before the start of the season for some pattycake and movie nights.

    Zeisse argues that “Bell has nothing to gain and everything to lose by going to training camp”, which is not at all true, because signing his franchise tender would make his $12 million salary guaranteed. Can you imagine if he gets injured training on his own before signing his tender?

    As for Villanueva, as Alex Kozora pointed out, the Steelers do not negotiate with holdouts, and I’m sure that applies whether the player has a contract or not, so he actually has very little to gain by not reporting.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • StolenUpVotes

      This dude has no idea what he talking about. Especially in regards to the lower levels. Reps are important.

    • Steeler Nation!

      He’s apparently clueless about football. It’s not like baseball, where a player can get traded today and play tonight for his new team without any issue. Terminology is a huge issue in football. The Steelers most likely have a completely different “language” that they speak than the Raiders. When you are constantly bringing in new Camp bodies it takes a ton of mental and physical reps to get up to speed. That said, the old hands-say a Markice Pouncey for instance, may not need or get nearly as many reps as a new or new to us guy. Still, he can be taking mental reps AND help the new guys.

    • AndyR34

      “Stupid is as stupid does”

    • mem359

      I remember an NFL commercial where the narrator starts, “amateurs practice until they can get it right, professionals practice until they can’t get it wrong.”

      He’s probably right that 2 weeks + film until the players can get it right (once). But more practice is needed to develop consistency, to reinforce the right habits.

    • O’Neal

      I tend to wonder how some of these writers get their jobs and keep them

    • nutty32

      Somebody has never been on an organized football team before…
      Guess the team can just play Madden Football like this writer to learn the playbook for the year. Pretty sure he also has no concept of hitting shape & how sore you get the first few weeks of full contact, either.

    • Thomas

      Well this guy is clearly a moron, ask Marcus Wheaton if time on the field is important for being sharp… are we really going to pay guys millions to run the wrong routes or block the wrong guy and get our QB killed?

      Do you really want to watch out of practice nfl games? lol

      Football seems easy when you don’t think about having to learn the nuances of the plays.

    • Steve

      Right on – The writer has never played the game, Football shape cannot be duplicated in anything else you do.

    • nutty32

      Good Lord. He’s got some ridiculous baseball/Pirates takes too. He’s bordering on being a click troll, but guess that can add some discussion spice when kept within limits.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Well, he’s off base, but maybe not totally in left field. Back in the 70s and 80s players actually got in playing shape in camp so part of camp was about physical conditioning…now most players are staying in physical shape year round so you don’t need quite as much camp time spent on cardio as they did 30 yrs ago.

      Veterans know the playbook and they know the terminology….the coaches should be self scouting during the offseason and maybe a adding few wrinkles or changing up some tendencies…especially OFC. I think veteran players could be fine with 2 weeks of camp and 2 preseason games. You listen to former players now doing talk radio, etc. and they more or less confirm that.

      But…it’s not that simple…every team, every year is trying to integrate new talent to play with those veterans and they need a lot more reps…some of those reps need to be with the veteran players. You can’t do that in two weeks.

    • Uncle Rico.

      Couldn’t a better argument be made about newspapers, and the 5th guy in the beat rotation for a particular newspaper.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Just get together every Sunday and play pick-up games.