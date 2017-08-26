Hot Topics

    2017 Camp Questions: How Do You Balance Injury Risk With Game Game Reps?

    By Matthew Marczi August 26, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the 2017 season is now in full swing with the Pittsburgh Steelers having reported to Latrobe for their annual training camp at Saint Vincent College, where they have held their camps for over half a century now.

    This is surely the time more than any other in which we find ourselves full of questions that we are looking to get answered, and this also tends to be the best time to get answers to those questions that have been building up over the course of time since the 2016 season ended.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the training camp and the preseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: How big of a factor is the risk of injury in considering preseason playing time for more valuable players?

    I’m guessing this is going to be a topic that is discussed a lot today following the injury that we witnessed to Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman last night. As of this writing, it has not been definitely confirmed, but New England believes that the veteran suffered a torn ACL during a non-contact evasive move following a reception in their game against the Lions.


    At least this was the Patriots’ dress rehearsal game. The Packers a couple of years back lost Jordy Nelson on, what was it, the first drive of the first preseason game against the Steelers?

    It should be obvious at this point that Pittsburgh has elected with certain players to approach the preseason with great caution. Generally, that applies to their three star players on offense primarily, even with one of them not currently under contract.

    Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown are supposed to play tonight. It hasn’t been predetermined going into the game how much they will play—it depends on the in-game circumstances—but it would not be surprising if they come in for just a couple of drives.

    For others, however, there is a greater balance that comes into play between needed experience and chemistry and the threat of suffering an injury in a game that is otherwise meaningless. Where is that balance between the status as a quality veteran and the need for on-field experience?

    The Steelers have three—perhaps four—young starters on defense who need the work, yet some of them have already been banged up and missed time.

    At inside linebacker, you have a new starter in Vince Williams, and Ryan Shazier has hardly practiced this training camp. Not only does he need the reps, the two of them need the experience working together on the field. So how do you find the balance?

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • WB Tarleton

      Unfortunately, there is no objective formula for it. You can only get them to the point that they are comfortable with their responsibilities and assignments on the field and then immediately pull them.

      Some will take longer. Some less. Of course, the Tomlin haters will take the opportunity to engage their kobayashi maru. If someone gets hurt? Tomlin’s fault. If he does not play them much and they are rusty when the regular season starts? Still his fault.

    • mem359

      Plus the occasional, “they got injured in the regular season because they didn’t play enough full-contact during the preseason to be prepared for the battering from real football.”

    • I feel bad for Edleman but as for the Pats but there is no love loss or mercy.

      The question Matt poses in the headline of the article is a billion dollar question. If any team, GM or coach had the correct answer, they probably wouldn’t share it with the rest of the NFL.

      Luck has more to do with it than anything I think.

    • Boots

      You can’t play football scared of injuries. They will happen. You want to try to be “smart” about certain guys, but at some point you have to play football in order to be good. It’s always unfortunate when someone gets hurt in a game that doesn’t count record wise, but it’s the same if someone gets hurt in practice. When you play anything as violent as football, especially at the NFL level, injuries are an unavoidable truth. Go stand in right field and spit sunflower seeds while catching some rays if you’re scared of getting hurt!