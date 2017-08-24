Hot Topics

    2017 Camp Questions: What Are Dashaun Phillips’ Odds Of Making The Team?

    By Matthew Marczi August 24, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the 2017 season is now in full swing with the Pittsburgh Steelers having reported to Latrobe for their annual training camp at Saint Vincent College, where they have held their camps for over half a century now.

    This is surely the time more than any other in which we find ourselves full of questions that we are looking to get answered, and this also tends to be the best time to get answers to those questions that have been building up over the course of time since the 2016 season ended.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the training camp and the preseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: What are the odds of cornerback Dashaun Phillips making the 53-man roster?

    It has become something of an annual tradition for the Steelers to add a cornerback into the mix late in the proceedings, and the timing can range anywhere between the middle of training camp to the final cut downs.


    Dashaun Phillips, whom the team acquired virtually for free yesterday evening via trade, is yet another late addition cornerback, falling just after the second preseason game. He’ll have a short turnaround to participate in the third preseason game, but if he is somebody the team really expects to make the roster, he may well play.

    Either way, he will have time to play in the preseason finale. And this is not a guy off the streets. He has been in Washington’s camp all this time, so it’s not like he needs to get into football shape or anything. He probably practiced yesterday.

    A former 2014 undrafted free agent, he has played in 11 games over the course of the past two years, making two starts a year ago. The only stats to his name are nine tackles, two of which came against the Steelers in last year’s opener. He has another five the following week, the two games in which he started as a slot nickel.

    According to Football Outsiders, Phillips played 60 snaps on special teams last year in five games, and 89 the year before in six games, so he is somebody who could contribute in that area. One of his five tackles in Week Two last year did come on special teams.

    Still, it will be a tough ask for him to make the roster at this point. Just yesterday, I projected that seven cornerbacks will make the roster. One would think, given his slot and special teams role, that Mike Hilton—fan favorite or not—could be the most at-risk by this signing, though the degree of risk may not be significant. We shall see. Their acquired players do have a solid track record of making the team.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • francesco

      Just as i suspected…Butler placed an hypnotic spell on Tomlin and Colbert prior to the draft that went something like this…”the problem is not our secondary go elsewhere” until AB last week broke the spell saying “this is too easy”😃

    • afrazier9

      I think this is a philosophy change and as talked about all off season they want to change the type of corners we have. After the way Atlanta ran throughout our defense wide open as usual they wanted cornerbacks who could at least stay with their man.

    • afrazier9

      Right now I see Burns, sensabaugh, Hilton, gay cockrell, and one more between Sutton if healthy and this new guy Phillips. Allen might make it depending if they put Sutton on IR to stash. So I will go 60% Dave he makes the roster

    • VaDave

      Two new corners this week…very interesting indeed. Doesn’t say much for the incumbents.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Gonna go far out on a limb and say this votes Senquez Golson off the island. 😉

    • Brenton deed

      It’s spooky what’s going on… Sutton on IR? Golson??
      Seems like the coaches aren’t satisfied with what they’ve got. Then again since the consensus is that the secondary is the weakest link in an otherwise SB calibre squad it could be just due diligence?

    • Steeler Nation!

      Young and quick beats old and slow. Too often over the last 3-4 years we have taken the field with corners that cannot begin to keep up with other teams WRs. You can’t teach speed, so anything is possible at this still weak position group.

    • steelburg

      I think they wanted a guy with a little more experience in that 6th or 7th CB spot depending on who they keep. I think this hurts Hilton. I still would love for them to find some way to keep Golson but I know that is unlikely. I could see 7 CB with both Hilton and Phillips making it or just 6 with either Hilton or Phillips. I think Allen is headed to the PS.

    • this kid lost his nickle job 2 games in last season, maybe this is more for Danny Smith and special teams more than anything else.

      It will be kind of hard to judge his play in the final 2 games of preseason because he won’t be familiar with the play book.

    • John Pennington

      The only way to finally fix the backend is in the draft.Using the first 3 or 4 picks to get corners safety olb and another qb and tightend. The steelers have to get real serious about this once and for all and players who are smart and physical and fast who can tackle.Invest in the backend like they did with the offense line thats the only way to fix the problem.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Over the last 3 drafts we’ve used a 1st, a 2nd, a 3rd, a 4th, and a 5th on CBs. That is pretty serious. Unfortunately 1 never made the team, 2 of those haven’t shown us anything yet, and one is a long term project.

      In the meantime, we need warm healthy bodies.

    • JT

      Higher than Lucas Crowley’s. Injuries at WR have basically blown up the trades that were talked about all offseason, at least until after the preseason is over. Smart trade.

    • And you forgot taking a flier on a top 10 pick from another team. They have certainly tried to fix the position, they just haven’t had the greatest luck.