    2017 Camp Questions: Did You See What You Expected From Joshua Dobbs?

    By Matthew Marczi August 12, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the 2017 season is now in full swing with the Pittsburgh Steelers having reported to Latrobe for their annual training camp at Saint Vincent College, where they have held their camps for over half a century now.

    This is surely the time more than any other in which we find ourselves full of questions that we are looking to get answered, and this also tends to be the best time to get answers to those questions that have been building up over the course of time since the 2016 season ended.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the training camp and the preseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Did Joshua Dobbs play above, below, or at the expectation level you had for him coming into last night’s game?

    Whenever a team drafts a quarterback with a moderately high pick, there is inevitably going to be a lot of attention paid to him. After all, there is no position more important in the game, so if you find a good one, good things can follow.


    The Steelers used a fourth-round draft pick on Joshua Dobbs during the 2017 NFL Draft for…who knows. That is yet to be determined. But with Ben Roethlisberger being too important and Landry Jones nursing a rib injury, the rookie was afforded a near-prime opportunity to showcase his skills.

    I say near-prime, of course, because the first-team offense was without its five or six of its biggest playmakers at the skill positions as well as two of its offensive linemen, so Dobbs was not playing with a full deck, but there was enough there to give him a good look.

    On the evening, the rookie completed eight of 15 passes for 100 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also scrambled one time to pick up 16 yards, and took one sack. On the first interception, he may have been contacted by a defender, but the other interception was a poor read of the defense.

    The touchdown throw was unsurprisingly one of his best of the night, and one of two vertical passes that he completed, the other for over 40 yards—both to Cobi Hamilton. In fact, his accuracy seemed to be better on long throws than on short and intermediate routes.

    Much of what he did show in the game correlates with what we have seen and heard about him in training camp, though I must say that personally I was hoping—perhaps even expecting—to see a bit better from him.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • copanut

      I would say he met expectations. I forgive the first pick which I believe was caused by defender contact. The second pick was classic rookie quarterbacking: he had his eyes locked on his target and completely failed to see the oncoming defender. Other than that, his play was ok – some good, accurate throws, a few that were a little off but not horrible, and a few good passes that were dropped by the receivers.

      In short, he looked far better in his debut than Landry Jones looked in his debut. Admittedly that’s a low bar to hurdle. Landry looked lost and like he didn’t belong. Dobbs looked like he belongs but is raw and in need of pro coaching, practice, and experience, to see how far he can go. That’s about what would be expected for a 4th rounder, so that’s why I say he met expectations.

    • ATL96STEELER

      1st NFL game I thought he played okay…the stat line looks a whole lot better with 1 int vs 2…I expect he will get better on the reads, learn how to use his mobility to buy time to throw…he has a shot at QB2 in ’18 if not this yr at some point.

    • Rob S.

      I honestly can’t say I have a problem with either interception. The first one there was probably contact, at the very least he couldn’t step into his throw. The second one while you mentioned him staring down his receiver, but that was a defensive end dropping into a middle Zone. That’s something that I’m sure he’s only seen a handful of times, if ever, before coming to the pro game. Hopefully he learns from it. I’m encouraged by the touch he showed on those deep passes but he’s got to get better at hitting his target in the intermediate routes.

    • Cartman54

      I think he played pretty decent for his first game. He made some great throws and a few mistakes. It was his first pro game so I’m sure there were some nerves as well as some difficulty in reading a pro defense. I am optimistic though and think if he is developed properly then he might be a decent starter for us in the future. He has all the tools to be a solid qb and I hope he succeeds

    • steelburg

      I think it was expected play by a 4th rounder. But if I’m being honest all the pre draft talk that he may be the next Dak and solid practice reports had me believing that he would be a little better. But he did show pretty good pocket awareness IMO and that was Landrys biggest issue he didn’t have a few for when defenders were coming for about 2 years. So I think Dobbs will be fine.

    • Douglas Andrews

      From the few highlights I saw he showed pretty much the same as he did at Tenn. Strong arm good pocket presence and the ability to tuck and run if need be. What I reallyI like about Dobbs is the Mental aspect of his game. I found his post game interview in talking about the INT’s very interesting. He really understood what was going on with the coverages afterwards so I can chalk those INT’s up as rookie mistakes. I will say I expected him to play a tad better but the TD throw was nice ball he put some touch on, along with a few other throws like the deep one to C Hamilton. It seemed like he does have good command of the offense and he looked poised in the pocket. With all that said I believe Dobbs will improve in Game 2 but not a bad start to his Pro career.

    • Dorian James

      He met my expectations, and a little bit more I guess because I expected him to panic and take off running more. But I was impressed with the way he hung in there. His misses were a little tough to look at, but I wasn’t disappointed

    • Dorian James

      Yep, I suspect if Juju had hung around things would have been a little better and I almost forgot about the touchdown that got called back because of the Holding

    • RickM

      It was such a rough start that I was relatively impressed by the end of his night. But I realize that opinion was the result of two really nice vertical throws and lowered expectations after the start. It’s a learning process for him and kudos for the rebound. But I probably am where I was at the beginning of the night, a guy who’s going to be inconsistent and whose inaccuracy will have some unfortunate results. Lots of time to learn and change that view but that’s going to be his challenge.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      As expected of qb3.