Hot Topics

    2017 Camp Questions: How Significant Is Artie Burns’ Injury?

    By Matthew Marczi August 5, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the 2017 season is now in full swing with the Pittsburgh Steelers having reported to Latrobe for their annual training camp at Saint Vincent College, where they have held their camps for over half a century now.

    This is surely the time more than any other in which we find ourselves full of questions that we are looking to get answered, and this also tends to be the best time to get answers to those questions that have been building up over the course of time since the 2016 season ended.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the training camp and the preseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: How significant is Artie Burns’ injury, both physically and in terms of missed opportunities?

    If you were following along yesterday, you no doubt heard that the Steelers’ former first-round cornerback, Artie Burns, suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during the course of last night’s practice. He left the field at that point and did not return.


    While it is obviously not a broken bone or anything to that degree, we don’t at the moment have much clarity about the nature of the injury and how much time it might result in the second-year player missing.

    And practice time is crucial for young players, especially, of course, when they are in the starting lineup, as Burns is. He started for the majority of his rookie season and shared the team lead in interceptions, with the most total passes defensed, but he clearly had a lot of room for improvement.

    And he was showing quite a bit of improvement over the course of the first week of training camp, based on virtually all first-hand accounts of the Steelers’ practice sessions. He spent the vast majority of time manning up against Antonio Brown, and while the first-team All-Pro wide receiver won more than his share of battles, Burns won many more than he did as a rookie.

    He has carried himself with a different demeanor this offseason, expressing a great deal more confidence after gaining significant experience as a rookie. And the Steelers are counting on him bringing that into his second year on the field.

    Missing any sort of time is a setback for Burns and for the Steelers, but it’s not the end of the world, either. While he still needs the reps, and to improve generally, he is already a capable player, and at the end of the day, his health is the most important part of the equation. Hopefully he doesn’t miss much time.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Nolrog

      It’s hard to consider the impact without knowing the extent of the injury. A twisted knee, that keeps him out a week is a very different animal than an MCL sprain that could keep him out a month or longer.

      As long as it falls on the shorter end, it won’t be a huge deal. But if it turns into many weeks, then that’s a different story.

    • Rick McClelland

      No use getting carried away with the analysis. It could have been nothing more than a cramp.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      It did not seem that serious. He was grabbing the outer part of his upper left leg it looked like to me. We should learn something today.

      Didn’t he miss practice time last year too?

    • The Tony

      Any time a player tweaks something I think it’s wise to just keep them from returning

    • JB Burgess

      I was the first to say it. This is a soft team. Typical for a Mike Tomlin team.

    • Aj Gentile

      What team doesn’t have injuries so far? Ravens must be the softest team in the history of football.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Hey now…. don’t go insulting JB’s team. Those Ratbirds have just been snakebit. After they get things settled, they’ll finish around 7-9, 8-8. A pretty good year, all things considered.

    • Steeler Nation!

      You’re way off base here. They’re one of the most physical teams in the league. Over a 10 year stretch that’s no accident, or a case of inheriting “Cowher’s Team” or whatever other bush you wanna claim.