    2017 Camp Questions: Who Starts At OLB And What Does It Mean?

    By Matthew Marczi August 25, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the 2017 season is now in full swing with the Pittsburgh Steelers having reported to Latrobe for their annual training camp at Saint Vincent College, where they have held their camps for over half a century now.

    This is surely the time more than any other in which we find ourselves full of questions that we are looking to get answered, and this also tends to be the best time to get answers to those questions that have been building up over the course of time since the 2016 season ended.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the training camp and the preseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Will James Harrison ‘start’ tomorrow’s game, and what does that say about the season opener?

    A simple question, the first half of which we will get a clear answer to tomorrow during the Steelers’ third preseason game. Head Coach Mike Tomlin said yesterday that 99th-year immortal veteran James Harrison would make his preseason debut in the game against the Colts. He didn’t exactly specify in what capacity he would be used.


    In referring to a group of a small handful of essential starters who will be seeing their first and only playing time, Tomlin did use the phrase “playing our first wave”, and that the extent of their playing time will be played by ear.

    That doesn’t necessarily mean that Harrison is going to ‘start’ the game over T.J. Watt, and no matter who ‘starts’ the game, it doesn’t necessarily bare direction resemblance to what we are going to see come September 10 when the Steelers open their regular season schedule against the Browns.

    Watt, their rookie first-round draft pick, has played extensively over the course of the first two preseason games, starting on the right side of the defense, but he has also logged many snaps—perhaps the majority of his snaps—on the left side.

    He has shown well against the pass in the first preseason game, and did some good things against the run in the second. Perhaps the Steelers would like to continue to see him produce a complete game before they choose to give him the lion’s share of snaps.

    Outside linebackers coach Joey Porter said that Harrison would be a relief pitcher behind their starters. Tomlin said that Harrison would play as many snaps as he can handle. It’s unlikely that both are true, and would require that Harrison can only handle relief work when the starters need a breather.

    Perhaps we start to get an answer to the question in tomorrow’s game, but we ultimately won’t know—perhaps the team doesn’t yet know—until the real games start being played.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Kevin Artis

      I think it means nothing if Harrison starts tomorrow. He has not had meaningful work all preseason but Watt has. Let him start, knock off the rust, start Watt week one.

    • Terrible Towlie

      wear em out chasing TJ and Bud, just to get run over by Debo….good plan…. Chick aint bad either

    • SteelerSurfer

      Unless Harrison is out of gas, I haven’t seen TJ Watt do enough to think Harrison is not the week one starter.

    • RickM

      My guess is Harrison starts on the right and T.J. on the left with Bud out another week, despite his appearance in pads this week. Tomlin not mentioning that Dupree will see his first action suggests they’re not sure, or they don’t expect it.

      I hope I’m wrong and Dupree is out there with T.J. on the right side to start the game. Harrison can start against 1st-stringers every day of the week. Give T.J. more experience doing it and bring Harrison in later.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I would guess Harrison starts because he hasn’t got to play yet but don’t think that definitely places him in the starting role. Ultimately I see it going to Watt with Harrison getting a solid share of the snaps each game as well.

      It would be smart for the Steelers to do it that way. It would prevent Watt from hitting the rookie wall and give Harrison fresh legs to come in and eat QB’s.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I don’t expect to see Harrison for much more than one possession (Maybe two). That could be the Colts first possession. It could be their second. I suspect they will both get work in the 1st half with the starters and watt will stay in the game and get more work after halftime. Harrison’s day will be done by then.

    • Boots

      I think a lot of that depends on Watt. If he can be productive playing most of the snaps, I assume he will, at least earlier in the season. As the season wears on and games “get more important” I think Harrison will get his snaps.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      I would rather see watt watch how deep handles bigger guys so he can learn.

    • Terrible Towlie

      without seeing Harrison or Bud play…. i’d start Watt and Chickillo