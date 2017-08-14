Hot Topics

    2017 Training Camp Battle Preview: Practice Squad Candidates

    By Matthew Marczi August 14, 2017 at 10:00 am


    As the calendar has finally hit the late-July date that signals the start of training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers, we turn our attentions for the next few weeks to just that, training camp, the necessary respite for all football fans who have been the past six weeks wondering what to do with themselves—as least as far as the game goes.

    With the start of training camp also comes the start of meaningful competition, and I’m not just talking about players getting to put on pads and smash into each other. There are battles to be won. Position battles, roster battles. Battles for starting jobs.

    Before we get too deep into the swing of training camp, here is a quick series that provides a preview of some of the most significant battles that will have to be determined over the course of training camp and the preseason, though the regular season can always decide to change the results.

    There is one final aspect of the team that is left to discuss, and that is the practice squad. While establishing a 53-man roster is obviously the top priority, piecing together a complementary 10-man practice squad is also an important part of this process.

    Not only do players signed to the practice squad sometimes develop into contributors, or even starters—there are many examples on the roster already—this group enables the team to practice effectively and prepare for opponents, which means that you have to have the right numbers at positions.


    An almost constant presence on the practice squad is a running back, and there figures to be one this year. Right now, Terrell Watson has to be the favorite, and that is assuming that he doesn’t make the roster.

    If they keep six wide receivers this year, there will probably be only one spot on the practice squad, and they have some tempting options there, including Demarcus Ayers and Cobi Hamilton, who were both there last year. Depending on how things go, however, they might have an issue clearing waivers.

    There will likely be two offensive linemen on the practice squad. Matt Feiler, who has been there before, seems to be the safest bet, but the other position can be up in the air.

    Figure safety to be there, with Jacob Hagen being the obvious frontrunner. He was also there last year, and there isn’t a lot of other experience, just a couple of undrafted rookies playing there. Tight end is also a pretty sure bet, and Jake McGee might be in the lead at the moment. And don’t forget inside linebacker, with Keith Kelsey and Matt Galambos competing. Even L.J. Fort is technically eligible.

    A lot of the rest of the practice squad is going to be shaped by how the roster battles go, involving some of the draft picks. If Brian Allen and Keion Adams don’t make the 53-man roster, they will likely try to carry them on the practice squad, even with an abundance at the position already.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Matt Feiler was not on a list of players eligible for practice squad that Bob Labriola published. I asked about difference between “exempt” and practice squad eligible and whether Feiler was eligible or not. He gave this response: “the rules for some of these
      things — practice squad eligibility being one of them — are too
      complicated for my simple mind. I simply ask somebody in the know — in
      this case General Manager Kevin Colbert — and he tells me. I have no
      idea what the difference is, and if Matt Feiler wasn’t listed among
      those eligible for the practice squad, then he isn’t eligible for the
      practice squad.”

      I have got to believe this is an oversight. Here is the full list from th August 10 Labriola Asked & Answered column. He is usually very accurate albeit snarky at times:

      There are two categories of players who can be signed to the practice squad: Practice Squad Eligible, and Exempt. Four of the 10 players on a team’s practice squad can be from the Exempt category. And
      as always, all players must clear league waivers before they can be signed to the practice squad.

      EXEMPT: Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, Artie Burns, Fitz Toussaint, Jordan Dangerfield, Tyler Matakevich, Bud Dupree, L.J. Fort, Anthony Chickillo, B.J. Finney, Al Villanueva, Jesse James, Cobi Hamilton, Xavier Grimble, L.T. Walton, and Sammie Coates.

      PRACTICE SQUAD ELIGIBLE: Joshua Dobbs, Bart Houston, Canaan Severin, Demarcus Ayers, Marcus Tucker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cameron Sutton, Senquez Golson, Brian Allen, Malik Golden, James Conner, JaCorey Shepherd, Trey Williams, Brandon Dixon, Brandon Brown-Dukes, Greg Ducre, Terrell Watson, Mike Hilton, Farrington Huguenin, Jacob Hagen, Kameron Canaday, Matt Galambos, Colin Holba, Keith Kelsey, Kyle Friend, Francis Kallon, Lucas Crowley, Ethan Cooper, Christian Brown, Jerald Hawkins, Lavon Hooks, Jake Rodgers, Brian Mihalik, Roy Philon, Keavon Milton, Jake McGee, Phazahn Odom, T.J. Watt, Johnny Maxey, and Keion Adams.

    • Steelers12

      What are your thoughts of Odom and Ayers making it.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I think Jake McGee edged ahead of Odom based on performance against NYG. If Cobi des not make 53, I would give him edge over Ayers for practice squad of only one wr kept.