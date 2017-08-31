Hot Topics

    Another Day Yields Another Indictment Made Apparent By Action

    By Matthew Marczi August 31, 2017 at 06:20 am


    The headline says it all, I suppose. Another day, another indictment by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff and front office about the product that they were set to put on the field in a couple of weeks. On Tuesday, the team traded for tight end Vance McDonald following a disappointing summer from the entire group.

    Yesterday, after former Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden became available following his release by the Browns, the Steelers pounced, earning the first visit with their AFC North rival and inking him to a three-year deal. This is such an uncharacteristic move by the team that it signals obvious displeasure with what they were dealing with at the position, as should go without saying.

    In truth, Ross Cockrell has been on notice all year. He was told that the front office would try to upgrade his position. That did not end up working out during free agency, though I think this eventual move for Haden does validate those early reports that they were legitimately pursuing some fairly high-profile free agent cornerbacks.

    The fourth-year veteran is only working on a restricted free agent tender that can be pulled with no salary cap consequences, and that seems likely to happen as we get closer to finalizing the 53-man roster very shortly.

    After struggling in the second preseason game, the threat became action, as the Steelers rotated Coty Sensabaugh in Cockrell’s starting spot through the first half of the game, with the head coach stating publicly that he would have to compete to keep his job.


    Evidently the competition is over and both Cockrell and Sensabaugh lost. They didn’t show enough to give the coaching staff confidence that they can do that they believe they need from the position this season, so neither of them will be starting.

    I’ve already gone on record about the fact that I’m not thrilled about the acquisition of Haden, especially at the price—we’ll know more when the full details of the deal come out—but the Steelers obviously feel that he is a significant upgrade, which says as much about those the newcomer is displacing as it does about the newcomer himself.

    Bringing in McDonald and Haden at this juncture is certainly out of left field for the Steelers, but of course they never have this kind of cap space at this time of year, nor is it frequent that a starting cornerback is available at this time of year.

    Personally, I think that Cockrell is a better player than he showed in the second and third preseason games, and that he would have gone better in the regular season, but I also hold no illusions that his position could not be upgraded, especially relative to what the Steelers would like to do in the secondary.

    That said, I don’t know that Haden is the upgrade the Steelers are banking on him being. As I told somebody on Twitter, I would like nothing more than for him to make me look like a know-nothing a-hole.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Tough business. I was not in favor of picking up Haden. Nothing against him but seemed like injuries had slowed him down too much last couple years. Like you, hope the front office proves me wrong.

    • SouthernSteel

      TE ✅ CB ✅ today a safety

    • MP

      Completely disagree with this assessment.

    • SfSteeler

      i agree, mostly…Cock does get better w/ study time, but his PD/INT and lack of agression weigh him down…Coty plays everywhere and will improve with more time in our system, so hes a nice #3 of the bench…

      Hayden may have lost a step, BUT man does he have the skills and hunger…we may have payed a little much, hes a veteran with a long list of accomplishments, but he will definitly win us some games…

    • WreckIess

      Call me crazy(but given recent events maybe it’s not so crazy), but maybe the next guy they should look at is TJ Ward if he gets cut. The back up safety positions aren’t good and signing him would help our depth plus the Dime/third down defense. VW has kind of proven that he’s less than ideal on 3rd downs. Not sure what his asking price would be, but if it’s pretty low, we can dump Golden and try to work out a two year deal. Maybe a pipe dream, but they could really take this team to a whole different level with it.

    • sixnine

      Come on Matthew…to even have a doubt that Haden is not a big upgrade shows you know nothing…Kml..just kidding

    • steelburg

      Not a chance he won’t want to be a back up. I could still see them making some moves but much smaller scale ones now. I could see a return of Sean Spence and maybe a depth DL player. If they do bring in a safety I think it will be a guy off the waiver wire and a a player who isn’t as notable in the league like Ward is.

    • Kevin Artis

      I would not cut Cockrell. He’s having a bad preseason but this guy pretty much shut down AJ Green last year. Maybe this signing and some time on the bench will refocus him.

    • Kevin Artis

      What I seen of Haden is not overly promising. He might be a slight upgrade over Cockrell but IMO not by much.
      I wonder if Steeler Depot can compare Cockrell and Haden work from last season. Targets, completions against, interceptions, breakups, containment (edge) etc….

    • Steve Johnson

      What it indicates is the F/O poor evaluation of drafting DB’s over the past ten years is haunting the Steelers. Colbert, Tomlin, Carnell Lake, Scouting Department and the Defensive Scheme. Somebody needs to be held accountable for the poor decisions that have been made year after year after year. “The Heat Is On” and they had to make a move, I hope both moves work well, it’s time to hoist #7 and Defense Wins Championships. I think the price for Hayden was too high, but Supply and Demand can be costly.

    • Steve Johnson

      Naw, next April. However, with the moves they recently made, I wouldn’t be surprise.

    • Tim Zernick

      I commend the Steelers for not settling. Their weakest two spots were TE and CB, they made moves to upgrade. Of course these moves aren’t a guarantee, but not making moves was far more of a risk.

    • Steeldog22

      Look. They’re betting that the slide is due to injury and that the lost step (or some of it) comes back over the course of the season (just had it after last one). They have a whole season to figure it out. If it doesn’t, they cut him. If it does, then we are in business. Either way we are likely no worse off. Plus we can likely focus on other positions more in next years draft (ILB, safety). As long as Tuitt gets signed we should be good.

    • Donovan L Faulkner

      With that said, it’s definitely an upgrade. To the author of this article, the Steelers picked a top 15 CB without having to give up picks. They are trying to slay the dragon that is New England Patriots.

    • falconsaftey43

      That’s an underrated part of both of these moves. They’re multiyear deals for guys who aren’t old. IF they do work out, they just removed two big needs off their list for next year. Hoping for the best.

    • Kevin Marshall

      I really hope they consider moving Allen to free safety, because I think him and Sean Davis would make a pretty good pair for the future once Mike Mitchell leaves….. Then maybe we can start getting some turnovers out of that position with a 6ft 3in safety that can catch patrolling the back end of the D…..

    • kamil

      I’m with you on that