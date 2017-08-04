Art Rooney II On Status Of Martavis Bryant: ‘Hopefully It Will Be Any Day Now’

When will the NFL free Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant? After it initially looked like that would happen Friday night during the team’s annual practice under the lights at Latrobe High School, Bryant was reportedly abruptly told to put his pads away that he had brought with him and that he still hadn’t been cleared by the league.

So, is there anything else Bryant should be doing so that the league can make a decision on him? Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert was asked that very question during a Friday night interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“That’s their [the NFL’s] decision and you’re not included on that,” Colbert said. “Once the player gets to that level where unfortunately Martavis found himself in the year suspension, those guys are suspended from the league, not just from your team. So, until he meets their level of comfort and he’s met that criteria, there’s nothing we can do other than wait and support. I mean, he’s here, he can do conditioning work much like a PUP or NFI guy could do on the side field. He can attend practices, he can watch, he just cant participate.

“So, hopefully, again, sooner than later the league will deem him eligible to practice and play and we can move forward. I can say he appears to be different than he was when he left so hopefully, again, that carries over and sustains and he can have the type of career with think hes capable of having.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II was also asked about Bryant’s situation during a Friday night interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.





“He’s now been with us since the Spring and he’s been dedicated, working out, doing everything he can, Rooney said. “He looks like he’s in great shape and we’re just anxious to get him back in full in practice here and hopefully it will be any day now.”

According to a Friday morning report by Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email that Bryant “would be permitted to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games, once he satisfies requirements.” While McCarthy wouldn’t reveal what specific requirements Bryant has to fulfill, speculation still seems to be it might have to do with the wide receiver’s arrangements for “clinical resources” in Pittsburgh.

As has been the case for over a week now, all we can do is sit and wait for the league to free Martavis Bryant. Sooner or later any day now will arrive, one would think.

https://twitter.com/rayfitt1/status/893607034758848516/