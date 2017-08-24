Ask Alex: Steelers’ Mailbag

Lot to talk about today, I’m sure. Let’s jump in.

Jesse Hernandez: Do you think coty is going to win the job by week 2?

Alex: I really don’t know, to be honest. Clearly turning into a competition. But Sensabaugh has had the luxury, in camp at least, of seeing a lot of DHB, while Cockrell had to match up against Bryant. Backups are always the fan favorite until they get exposed on the field. But for the sake of shaking things up, who knows what Tomlin has planned. I still prefer Cockrell.

CP72: Hey Alex,

After all your time spent in Latrobe..

What concern did you have that is less after what you witnessed and what concern has increased?





Alex: Position group wise, I’m not too sure where I’d go with that. Maybe the DL depth but I wasn’t that worried about it going in. It did reaffirm that it’s as strong as it’s been in a decade and I am happy Walton looked competent at nose.

Player wise though, definitely Artie Burns. Knew he’d make a jump but didn’t think he would take the leap he did. The CB group is still messy but they’ve at least been able to define who their “guy” is. Who is going to take on #1 WRs. That’s a good place to start.

AustinTxStillerFan: 1) Has Tomlin press conference schedule changed this year?

2) Can you evaluate Tucker’s play on ST? He’s looked good to me there and seems to be a r phase ST player, yet not even mentioned in WR6 talk.

Alex: I don’t think it has. Still should be Tuesday’s at noon. Just gets wonky in the preseason.

Yeah, Tucker has been solid there. But he’s not in the DHB level – game isn’t special enough to elevate him there. And DHB has the resume, the speed/conditoning, and ability to play everywhere that would give him the leg up in a conversation like that.

Michael Joseph Jackson: Would you agree that CB, TE, ILB are the biggest needs in next year’s draft?

Alex: I don’t get too caught up in that stuff because we knows what is going to happen. Maybe Ben retires. Or Bell is gone. Or Cam Heyward follows Elon Musk to Mars. I dunno.

But as of today, yeah, CB/TE are definitely on my radar. ILB, not as much, because I still have more faith in Vince Williams than I do Cockrell/Jesse James (as of today).