Ben, AB, Harrison, Jones And Sutton All Set To Make 2017 Debuts Saturday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their third preseason game of 2017 Saturday night at Heinz Field against the Indianapolis Colts and on Thursday head coach Mike Tomlin revealed a few key players who will play in that contest who have yet to see any action in the first two.

According to Tomlin, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown and outside linebacker James Harrison will all make their 2017 debuts Saturday night.

“How long guys play will really be determined by how they perform and how the game unfolds,” Tomlin said. “We’ll play that by ear, but obviously we’re committed to playing our first wave, if you will, and getting a good sense of their overall readiness and then well work from there.”

Tomlin also indicated Thursday that backup quarterback Landry Jones will also likely make his 2017 debut Saturday night. Jones has missed the first two preseason games with an abdominal injury.

“It’s a big week for Landry,” Tomlin said. “It appears that he’s pushing forward toward game readiness. He had a good day yesterday. Really no negative consequences of that work today. It will be an opportunity to get him in there in the stadium and play at the quarterback position for us. So, another reason to be excited.”





It also appears that rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton will make his NFL debut Saturday night. Sutton has missed extensive time due to a hamstring injury.

“It’s a big week for him,” Tomlin said of Sutton, the team’s first of two third round draft picks this year.

Tomlin did not go over any other injured players, so we’ll have to wait and see if linebackers Ryan Shazier and Bud Dupree both make their 2017 debuts Saturday night. While Tomlin didn’t say it, safety Mike Mitchell isn’t likely to play Saturday night and the same goes for cornerback Senquez Golson.