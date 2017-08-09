Breaking: Martavis Bryant Reinstated By NFL

Martavis Bryant has been partially reinstated by the NFL. According to a statement issued by Pittsburgh Steelers’ GM Kevin Colbert, Bryant has been cleared to participate in preseason practices and games effective immediately.

Colbert’s full, brief statement via Jacob Klinger.

Martavis Bryant allowed to practice and play in preseason now. pic.twitter.com/90FVnRGH5Y — Jacob Klinger (@Jacob_Klinger_) August 9, 2017





The NFL appears to have not fully reinstated Bryant, meaning he’ll have to be cleared by the league to participate in the regular season.

The Steelers first preseason game is Friday and Bryant seems unlikely to play without any full practices to go through. Pittsburgh will hold a closed walkthrough tomorrow before traveling to play the New York Giants. But he should return for the Steelers’ Sunday practice and hit the ground running from there.

The team and fans have been waiting since the start of camp for him to get cleared. It took longer than it should have, to the frustration of players, coaches, and I’m sure Bryant himself, but he’s finally back.