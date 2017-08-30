Hot Topics

    Browns Cut CB Joe Haden; Steelers Reportedly Interested In Him

    By Dave Bryan August 30, 2017 at 09:31 am


    The Cleveland Browns deemed veteran cornerback Joe Haden not worthy of his $11 million-plus salary he was scheduled to make in 2017 and after failing to trade him, they cut him on Wednesday.

    Haden, who has dealt with injuries the last few seasons, is now free to sign with any team he chooses later this afternoon and as you can probably imagine, several fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping the team pursues him.

    If you believe a few major media reporters, the Steelers are one of several teams right now interested in signing Haden, a two-time Pro Bowler and former first-round draft pick. Haden is 28-years-old and figures to get a lot of interest from several different teams right away.

    Haden’s contract with the Browns included a $4 million offset in the language of it and thus should the cornerback ultimately sign with another team for less than than amount, Cleveland will have to pay the rest.

    While Haden’s quality of play has diminished over the course of the last few seasons, one has to think a few teams still might be interested in paying him more than the veteran minimum. If money isn’t an issue for the cornerback, however, he could choose to play for a contender at a lower price.


    With the start of the 2017 NFL season now right around the corner, we should find out very quickly where Haden will call his new home within 24 hours from now. Will it be Pittsburgh? We’ll see. The Steelers are obviously not very happy with their cornerback situation right now as Ross Cockrell and Coty Sensabaugh are both currently battling for the starting spot opposite Artie Burns. Additionally, while rookie draft pick Cameron Sutton showed some promise in his NFL debut this past Saturday, he likely still needs some development.

    The Steelers also have veteran cornerback William Gay slated to be their starting slot defender to open the 2017 regular season and former undrafted free agent Mike Hilton has made a strong push for a roster spot throughout the entire offseason.

     

     

    • Spencer Krick

      If they did actually sign Haden, who loses a roster spot?

    • Petherson Silveira

      Can someone (Dave) write an artichle about our cap space post V. Mcdonald trade? And tell us, how much we will save cutting David Jhonson.

    • Bruce

      I would rather see the Steelers go after Kyle Fuller from Chicago, he’s younger and has less injury concerns

    • How much do you think he’s willing to play for? He has not been that great the past few years and he missed time due to injuries. Does 4.5 to 5.5 sound like a good number for him? He may get more elsewhere. We only have 10 mill in cap space and our FO like to head into the season with 3 to 5 million encase of emergency.

    • RickM

      We’re always “interested” in good CB’s from other teams who are available in FA, or who are released for salary reasons. The interest never amounts to anything and the only corners we sign are bargain basement. I can’t see us outbidding other teams for Haden and already it’s reported K.C. and Philly are interested.

      I’m not sure that not signing him would be a bad thing. It’s tough to get a handle on his current quality with all his past injuries. And signing players with injury patterns often doesn’t work out anyways.

    • Greg

      Dave, do you think he would be an actual improvement on the outside for us?

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I think Haden would welcome being part of a stable organization—finally. The question is, does Haden want to stay in the North? How aggressively will Colbert go after him? Will the Steelers try to swing anything more than a 2-year deal to get him?

      The Chiefs (among others) are reportedly also interested.

    • He missed all of last season with an injury…

    • Check out over the cap dot com – we have just over 10 mill in space and our FO like to head into the season with a cushion.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      The only drawback for me is he has been injured a ton. I still would do it! Throw a 2 yr deal out there and see what happens. We are so close!

    • RickM

      Yes. He supposedly was called day-to-day by Fox initially last year and then missed the whole season And now that the often-injured Amukamara has tweaked an ankle, they’ll be hanging onto the recovered Fuller anyways.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Probably Sensabaugh. I don’t know if we would drop Cockrell.

    • WreckIess

      Should be Sensabaugh.

    • NCSteel

      my wife is baking cookies for him now…
      The awkward “welcome to the neighborhood” door knock hopefully will be come before the cookies cool.

    • Bruce

      I didn’t say he was injury-free but a knee scope is better than a history of concussions

    • John Noh

      I’m afraid it might be Hilton, sadly. Sensabaugh got a two-year deal, right? Steelers usually keep these kind of signings around and he and Gay can play the slot. Hilton would be then an ideal candidate for the PS though I’m sure he’ll get close looks during the waiver period.

    • Steelers12

      And the potential of more if tuitt signs extension and they restructure some contracts

    • SouthernSteel

      Upgraded TE, sign Haden to upgrade CB then all we need to do is find an upgrade over Golden and we will be looking much better!!!! go Steelers!

    • Steelers12

      Over cockrell, Yes

    • Steelers12

      Sign revis n let him play safety

    • michael young

      I might be in the minority here but I think it would probably be Gay.

    • Yea, there is plenty of room to add someone.

    • Doubt he’ll get many looks, there is about to be a pool of 1500 guys out there. Most teams will be looking to keep their own guys who they like. Later in the year may be a different story though.

    • Paddy

      He’s done! Another pipe dream like Revis

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Denver is reportedly shopping T.J. Ward, speaking of former Browns.

    • kev4heels

      This is a no-brainer if Haden wants to come and will take the contract offered.
      Even though he has declined a bit, he is an upgrade over Cockrell/Sensabaugh.
      Additionally, he could really help Artie/Cam/Hilton grow.

    • Thomas

      I’d definitely want to see a breakdown of Hilton’s coverage snaps, seen a lot of him blitzing but but nothing pops out coverage wise…was a lot of metions of break ups and INTs in practice though

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      I could lose either one of those and not lose any sleep. I can’t say I’m an expert on where Haden is at this point in his career, but at 28 he must still be better than either of those guys. Fingers crossed we sign him.

    • Saints, Cowboys and Colts are also interested.

    • NickSteelerFan

      Jarius Byrd is still on the market…

    • Shane Mitchell

      COLBERT SIGN THIS MAN!!!!!

      Can play Man or Zone and more importantly he is one of the best tacklers at the CB position in the NFL, which is exactly what we need in the secondary.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      It’s become a strange time in football. The Patriots are so special that anytime a player comes to the market, it’s like everyone looks to see if they sign the player first, because they can, and everyone wants to play for the best – already seen 10 reports about them signing Haden.

    • WilliamSekinger

      So if the Steelers offer him 4-5 per year, the Browns have to pay him 4 more until the end of his Browns contract? Sounds like Hayden wouldn’t be losing that much to play for a SB contender.

    • Nothing can happen until 4pm est today…

    • RickM

      Pro Football Focus had him rated as one of the most disappointing players last year. He was ranked 90th of all the CB’s in their mid-December rating. And PFF at one time had him ranked as one of the best corners in the NFL in 2013-2014. So it has nothing to do with their ability to evaluate. He’s just not the same CB he once was.

    • Shane Mitchell

      I have been pounding the table for the Steelers to acquire Haden for over a year, it is a no brainer, perfect fit for what we need.

    • Shane Mitchell

      He played with a torn groin all of last year, of course his coverage would suffer, I dont care if he is no longer a shut down CB, I care about his tackling which is what we need, he rarely misses tackles.

    • FATCAT716

      I would say Gay for sure

    • And he hasn’t been healthy in 2 years either. How much does he have left in the tank? We know the Brown don’t think he’s worth 11 million.

    • FATCAT716

      Cowboys are a mess right now but they still are the Cowboys. The saints are cool but not contenders. The Colts, I don’t know what the Colts are doing they seem like they just don’t get better. He knows the Steelers & it’s great fit. Plus you get to beat the browns twice

    • dhorst88

      neither would lose their spot. Both are cheap. So get rid of the 5th or 6th db on the depth chart…not #2 or 3

    • Donte Williams

      well if we do sign him can we see the steelers keep 9 CBs on the roster
      Burns, Coty, Ross, Sutton, Gay, Senqueze, Hilton, Brian Allen, and possible Haden?
      how many CBs did we keep last year on the 53 was it 8 or less?

    • Shane Mitchell

      No doubt the Patriots will want him, because Belichek loves players that can tackle in the secondary and dont give up yards after the catch, their entire scheme is built on it.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Sorry HPK.. meant mentions of should they sign him – as in, they get first choice of select beef kinda thing.

    • Thomas

      If the steelers did somehow sign him basically for free with the offset language, that would be pretty dece.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      W. Gay is my guess with Sensabaugh/Sutton competing for the slot.

    • FATCAT716

      Plus we have to extend Tuitt

    • RickM

      Yes he did play through two groin injuries as you say. But, basically you have a once stellar player who had recurring concussion injuries in 2015 that limited him to 5 games. And who had recurring groin injuries in 2016 that dropped him somewhat near the bottom of the CB rankings. And in 2014 he had hip, shoulder and foot issues. He just sounds like awfully damaged goods to me.

    • Nolrog

      Plenty of money to do both. Not even remotely an issue.

    • RickM

      Agree. It does sound like his body is unfortunately betraying him. Will he suddenly get healthy again? I guess it’s possible, but the odds seem a little against it.

    • Donte Williams

      think anything under 4Million Browns pay the difference anything over 4 million Browns are off the hook

    • Nolrog

      But if he returns to his previous form, you have strengthened the weakest position on the team. And if he doesn’t, you didn’t make it worse by trying him.

    • Shane Mitchell

      He also didnt like that the team was tanking seasons on purpose and said as much in the media, right after that they suddenly wanted him to also play special teams while playing CB with a torn groin, tough to play for a team that isnt even trying to win.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      god i hope not.
      tuitt is the most important thing right now.

    • WilliamSekinger

      OIC, thanks. I was thinking anything under 11 mil the Browns would pick up up to 4mil. BUt the way you describe it makes much better sense.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I hope it is for the right price if we do this! Don’t commit any future year $$ – its simply too risky!!!

    • Extending Tuitt creates more cap room. There is definitely space to add someone.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      negative. his contract is null now. browns are on hook for the guaranteed money only.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      over 5 surgeries will do that.

    • Matt Rippin

      1. What scares me about Haden is that, even at his best, he was always a bit of a borderline athlete for the position and an overachiever. If he’s lost a step, he’s not getting it back, and he didn’t have that step to lose.
      2. I would hate to risk losing Hilton over this signing. I think Gay is safe. I think Sensabaugh stays ahead of Cockrell, who suddenly seems to be in free-fall.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      id take byrd wayyy before haden. even with byrds nonsense.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      the only browns id want are tashaun gipson and joe thomas. and even then thomas is on the backside of his career.

    • POUNDSAND

      Fresh off the twitter machine… ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Steelers are the “favorite” to sign free agent CB Joe Haden.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      they arent going to cut dj. he is the only proven tight end we have. grimble has a higher ceiling than james. but isnt consistent yet.

    • T3xassteelers

      So if we only paid him $1 mil, the Browns would have to pay the remaining 10?

    • WreckIess

      The upgrade over Golden is Mike Mitchell.

    • Steve Johnson

      No, I’m thinking Cockrell.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      9 cb’s? not a chance in hell.
      6 is the limit. labriola said it. prisuta said it. wolf said it. tunch said it.
      burns cockrell gay sutton hilton sensa

    • TroymanianDevil

      Extending Tuitt won’t create more room, his salary is so low right now. He’s only 1.4mil this year.. but you’re right that there is still space to add someone

    • POUNDSAND

      I believe the offset is capped at $4M. So anything short of $4M the Browns pay..

    • RickM

      Well he’s had the groin surgery so there are no longer any excuses. Many Cleveland fans feel he is injury-prone. 2017 will prove it once and for all. Some team will roll the dice on him. My bet is other injuries will occur, but for his sake I hope he can stay healthy. I agree, if healthy, he can help us. My “if” is just a lot more pronounced than yours.

    • Nolrog

      What makes you think they can’t do both?

    • ryan72384

      Most overrated “shutdown” corner since the day he was drafted but probably still better than Ross or Coty. My best memories of him are seeing him get smoked by AB everytime we played them.

    • T3xassteelers

      Nice, lets do it. Please?

    • Shane Mitchell

      Hilton? , doubt he even makes the team, cover skills are lacking, cant even back pedal, the team gave him a try with the ones and immediately traded for another CB to compete for the same position.

    • TroymanianDevil

      Don’t know how much he’ll want, but many cap people seem to think that he won’t make too much more than 4mil, the offset amount from the Browns

    • Steve Johnson

      Grimble is a gonner

    • RickM

      He’s not likely going to sign cheap though. I guess in the end that is the determining factor as to whether he would be worth the risk.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      more like hilton. hilton has been a preseason training camp beast but haden is the nfl vet. tomlin would take a damaged nfl player over a baby player. he’s proven that many times.

    • JT

      I was totally against trading for him due to his contract, but for the right price I’d be interested in a year or two deal. I think it depends on what matters to him. Getting every penny he can, or finally asking some success?

    • Rotten Sircus

      Good Question but I hope it’s not Hilton ! He’s been having a heck of a preseason !!!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      we have 11 mill in space. 6 for tuitt 5 for injuries.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Cockrell, the team has no interest in resigning him after this season.

    • WreckIess

      Hilton is the 2nd string NB. Why get rid of him so that we can have a team full of disappointing outside corners?

    • RickM

      Didn’t know he had that many. I do know that football bodies seldom get healthier with age. Personally, I think it’s just a matter of time before something else happens to him. Hope I’m wrong.

    • T3xassteelers

      He’s only 28. It’s not like he’s 32. We don’t even have to make a trade… Lets do it Steelers. Better than Cockrell. Burns and Haden would be a great 1/2.

    • Petherson Silveira

      I asked this because i thought we could save some money, but we won’t save much money cutting him.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      11 mill in space. 6 for tuitt. 5 for injuries. that leaves maybe 5 mill IF they redo decastro, pouncey and heyward. thats a lot of contracts to redo in a very short time. we all know they rarely touch contracts after season starts.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Cockrell for sure, they have no interest in keeping him.

    • Nolrog

      Agree. That will definitely be the question.

      The money is really not an issue. The Steelers have around 10.5 free right now, according to Over the Cap and if necessary, could give him a 2 year deal with signing bonus and small salary so they can spread the hit over 2 years.

    • TroymanianDevil

      Obviously we’re not getting Pro Bowl Joe Haden, but I think he can still be pretty good. Especially at the right price.

      And bottom line, I think he’s still an upgrade for our secondary, which is the determining factor for me

    • Michael Mosgrove

      haden is done. 6 surgeries. and hasnt been good in 3 years.

    • Nolrog

      Why is it obvious?

    • Petherson Silveira

      If Tuitt sign a 5 year 50mi extension, we still would have those 10mi cap space?

    • WB Tarleton

      We aren’t signing him for $11 mil or anywhere near that. May even be vet minimum with Cleveland paying the rest of the $4 million.

      He would not take up much cap space at all.

    • Sure that can, at the very least, they could keep him just about where he is cap hit wise.

    • WreckIess

      It would be a decent signing. He’d be better than the other corners, but he’s more of a band-aid than anything. He’ll get us through the season, but obviously they’ll still look for another corner early on next year.

    • RickM

      It just depends on what the other teams are willing to offer. It’s like any other free agent, some teams have more money to spend. By my recollection K.C. has very little. Not sure about Philly. As for us, we have to remember Tuitt somewhere in these calculations.

    • Dorian James

      Hayden may not stay healthy you have to keep cockrell

    • Dorian James

      That is the most important question!

    • TroymanianDevil

      Based on his play from recent seasons, the injuries, and the fact that the Browns couldn’t trade him for anything.

      Look, I’d love it if we signed him and he made the Pro Bowl, nothing would be more ‘Browns’ than that. That’s obvious haha. I just think that’s unrealistic. But like I said, he can still be good, maybe even our #1 CB, just not Pro Bowl good imo. ( And Pro Bowl good means, actually pro bowl good, not #26 CB going to the pro bowl b/c 15 guys ahead dropped out )

    • Nolrog

      I really don’t think that will be a problem. Whoever is the last guy on the depth chart, same as with the TE situation.

    • Shane Mitchell

      No need to keep Cockrell, he cant play the slot or special teams, sensabaugh can.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Hilton? IDK…he’s cheap and he seems to be 1st man up when Gay finally turns over the reins to the slot.

      I think Sensabaugh, or Cockrell go and with Sensabaugh having slot and outside experience, I’m thinking Cockrell would be the odd man out.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Probably??

    • Nolrog

      Probably not 10, but wouldn’t use it all up either. Deals are set up all the time to have smaller cap hits in the beginning and bigger towards the end.

    • Dorian James

      Your right, I totally forgot Cody can play the slot, the Steelers will definitely go for the flexibility over cockrell’s experience with the Playbook

    • Nolrog

      Yeah, I got that after I asked. Brain fart.

    • Nolrog

      So structure Tuitt’s deal so it’s only 4 this year, instead of 6. Give Hadden a 2-year deal with signing bonus so you can spread it out over 2 years. Or restructure AB or Ben. It’s not remotely an issue.

    • ATL96STEELER

      That sounds simple enough, but I’m not sure they would do that. Assuming 7 is the number, CB7 is probably Allen…imo they want to groom him or Sutton for the long term job outside so I don’t think they would expose him to the PS.

      With Sensabaugh able to play both spots, I have a feeling Cockrell would be the odd guy out.

    • He’s not going to get more that Heyward. And they could finagle something with how the base earning are for this year and how much bonuses he’s able to earn with a big jump in his cap number next season.

    • RickM

      Folks always say Cleveland doesn’t know what they are doing. But frankly their new management is starting to make some good personnel decisions, especially in the draft. They’ve lost confidence in the guy for whatever reason. Could be injuries, could be his overall play. I agree that he’s almost certainly not going to be the CB he once was.

    • TroymanianDevil

      How? His signing bonus can’t be prorated for more than 5 years. So to keep his cap hit the same, his signing bonus couldn’t be more than 7mil. Which we both know isn’t happening. And that’s assuming a base salary of $0 for that first year.

    • Nolrog

      Again, there is plenty of room for all. You can structure Tuitt to have a small 2017 cap hit. You can do the same with Hadden. You can kick some money down the road with someone with the cap rumored to go from 167 to 180 next year.

    • TroymanianDevil

      Hah no worries. I just viewed it as extreme optimism

    • Jacob

      I hope this isn’t another situation with a cornerback who once looked good on another team, but then we later found out there is a real good reason why they were cut.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Adam Shefter reported on twitter that the Steelers are the favorites to land him.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Haden is more accomplished, so from that standpoint, he might be more in demand, but would Kyle Fuller be as good, or better?

      He’s fallen out of favor in CHI…maybe they could use Justin Hunter? Would a trade of those two players be a better fit?

      Either way, I think we’ve seen the last year of Cockrell as a starting CB in PIT…now we see why they never committed long term to him…obviously contractually they didn’t need to, but I think it was a case of them never being “all in” on Cockrell.

    • hdogg48

      At this point we know we aren’t going to get shut down corner
      or All Pro play from Hayden.

      Still, if our only expectations of him are that he makes the
      plays HE’S SUPPOSED to make, then that would be an
      enormous upgrade over Cockrel and Sensabaugh.

    • ATL96STEELER

      There is more support for Allen in the building than maybe what we know about…don’t be surprised if they go with 7, and maybe 1 NT (LT Walton is reportedly getting 2nd team reps at NT)

    • Your right I got my numbers mixed up. When Heyward got his deal, they lowered his cap hit but he was on the 5th year option and his base salary was 1 mill but his cap hit with his bonus was like 6 mill i just read.

    • TroymanianDevil

      Right.
      We can lower the players drafted in the 1st b/c they usually have a high cap number from an option ( b/c drafted in 1st). And we usually do that in some way.. So probably for Shazier next year

    • Ken Krampert

      He will go to the highest bidder, which definitely won’t be the Steelers.

    • Ed Smith

      A LOT of debate on here about whether he’s worth pursuing. Who is maybe the best person to evaluate that? How about an All-Pro WR that goes up against him 2x/yr- none other than our own AB!! If AB says he could help the team that would all the reassurance I’d need… (understand cannot predict any future injuries)