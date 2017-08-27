Hot Topics

    Browns Name Rookie QB DeShone Kizer Week 1 Starter

    By Dave Bryan August 27, 2017 at 03:07 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their 2017 regular season two weeks from today on the road against the Cleveland Browns and now we know who the opposing starting quarterback will be in that contest.

    During to his conference call with the media on Sunday, Browns head coach Hue Jackson announced that rookie DeShone Kizer will be Cleveland’s starting quarterback in Week 1 against the Steelers.

    Kizer, who the Browns drafted in the second-round this year out of Notre Dame, started the team’s Saturday preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and completed just 6 of his 18 total pass attempts in that contest for 93 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

    In his three preseason appearances, Kizer completed 25 of his 49 total pass attempts for 351 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked a total of five times and rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on 8 attempts.

    Kizer beat out Brock Osweiler, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan for the starting job and Jackson wasn’t ready to say Sunday which one of those three would be the No. 2 quarterback at the start of the regular season.


    While the Steelers have had great success against rookie quarterbacks since head coach Mike Tomlin arrived in 2007, they lost to then-rookies Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott last season. They did, however, beat Kessler last season.

    • WARisHELL

      If I could choose between a rookie making his first NFL start and any number of vets, I’m choosing the rookie every time.

    • RickM

      Thought it would be Kessler. I guess we should be glad it’s a rookie, but unless our D starts to play better we can make anyone look good.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Our D made Ryan Mallet look good not too long ago.

    • RickM

      Yes, that was an ugly one.

    • Lambert58

      Welcome to the NFL rookie! We’re going to feast on him.

    • Lambert58

      Let’s try to forget all the times we made mediocre QBs look good.

    • DarthYinzer

      Browns have lost their opening game the last 12 seasons straight. Let’s make it 13 🙂
      Bonus: Their last opening day W was vs. the Ravens

    • DarthYinzer

      FRESH FISH! FRESH FISH! FRESH FISH! FRESH FISH! FRESH FISH! FRESH FISH!