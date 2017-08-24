Hot Topics

    Browns Opt For Kizer At QB, May Try To Move Osweiler

    By Matthew Marczi August 24, 2017 at 05:40 am


    So it seems that rookie DeShone Kizer has won the starting quarterback job for the Cleveland Browns—unless he hasn’t. Head Coach Hue Jackson seemed to hedge a bit, but ultimately seemed to imply that unless he struggles tremendously during their third preseason game, he is going to enter the regular season as their starting quarterback.

    In doing so, he will have beat out second-year former third-round draft pick Cody Kessler, who entered his rookie season as the third-string quarterback but was starting by the third game of the season after the top two on the depth chart both suffered injuries that kept them out most of the year.

    His primary competition, however, was seemingly sixth-year veteran Brock Osweiler, a former second-round pick of the Broncos who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2015 as a part-time starter, though he had lost his job again by the time the playoffs began.

    He played well enough to get the Texans to commit a substantial sum to him the following season, but his play in 2016 clearly indicated that he wasn’t worth it. It was to their great relief that the Browns came along this spring and offered to take on his abhorrent contract while sending a fourth-round pick their way in compensation for a second-round pick. I believe they may have also gotten back another late-round pick.

    The reports began immediately however that the team was looking to part with him, hopefully to find a trading partner or, failing that, simply releasing him, even though it would not save them the salary cap space.


    Reportedly, the Browns have continued to seek a trading partner for him all throughout training camp, and it continues today. And Osweiler appears to be amenable to it. “I’m still a very, very young quarterback in this league”, he said. “I still think I have a lot to bring to the table and I’m very eager to show people that”.

    He declined to comment on whether or not he would ask to be traded, instead offering, “I love this organization, I love coming to work here every day”. He also said that the decision was fair and that all three quarterbacks were given an equal opportunity to win the job.

    Kizer’s preseason performance has clearly been the best among the three, however, and he has done particularly well under pressure. The second-round pick spent his time playing against reserves, however, and the third preseason game will test him against a higher quality of competition.

    The starting job is likely his, at least for now. But if he struggles enough, it would not be surprising to see him pulled. Whether or not Osweiler will still be on the team should that happen is undetermined, though they may require a desperate team to be able to unload him.

    • francesco

      I would not touch Osweiler in a thousand years…unless Cleveland gives us next year’s first round pick and assumes the full salary.

    • Conserv_58

      None of this is surprising, especially the browns’ shopping Osweiler around. It was reported the day the browns signed him that they didn’t see him as their QB of the future. A couple of teams have shown a passing interest, but as expected, his $16 million dollar contract is what is preventing him from being signed. From the outside looking in this is just another on a long list of head scratching front office decisions by the browns. This is a no win scenario for the browns and despite knowing the browns want to shop him around, Osweiler still gets paid either way.

      From what I learned, Kizer is far from being ready to be a starting QB. He was awfull in his second pre season gamed in which he was way off target with his throws and he was throwing multiple interceptions. He also made a very foolish decision to not go down before being tackled. Instead he ran head-first into several tackler’s arms.

    • george

      Nobody will trade for him. The Browns will either keep him as a third string QB or cut him in which case any team can negotiate for a more realistic salary. The guys sucks but did pretty good for himself. 34 million and a super bowl ring for doing nothing.

    • george

      The Browns needed to burn up cap space or they would be fined by the NFL. Go figure, most teams struggle to stay within the cap and the Browns use so little of their cap space they get fined. So in actuality, it was a good deal for the Brows. They essentially bought a 2nd round pick for 16 million.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      I wouldn’t complain about the Steelers getting to go against two rookie QBs in their first three weeks (assuming Trubisky starts for Chicago).