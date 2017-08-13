Hot Topics

    Bryan: 2017 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Post First Preseason Game Edition

    By Dave Bryan August 13, 2017 at 11:09 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers played their first preseason game of 2017 Friday night and that gave me a chance to finally get a good look at several new players. With that first preseason game now behind us, it’s time for me to update my 53-man roster prediction.

    Moving forward from here, I will post a new 53-man prediction following each and every Steelers preseason game just as I do every year.

    As usual, I invite all readers to add their own 53-man roster predictions in the comments below. At the very least, let me know which players on my list that you think won’t ultimately make the final 53 and why.

    Offense (24)

    Quarterbacks (3)Ben Roethlisberger, Landry Jones, Joshua Dobbs


    Analysis: Nothing new to see here and it will remain that way as long as all three are healthy come Week 1. One would think Jones should be back from his abdominal strain soon.

    Running Backs (3)Le’Veon Bell, Knile Davis, James Conner

    Analysis: Conner figures to be back at full capacity this week. As for the battle between Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint, while I’m rooting for the latter, I have no reason to predict him over Davis just yet. Both looked fine in pass protection Friday night but kind of pedestrian running the football. Could Terrell Watson wind up jumping both of them?

    Fullbacks (1)Roosevelt Nix

    Analysis: Nix played very few snaps Friday night and that was to be expected. Here’s to him doing the same the rest of the preseason as the Steelers need him fresh and healthy come Week 1.

    Wide Receivers (6)Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Sammie CoatesJustin Hunter

    Analysis: Neither Coates (PUP) nor Hunter (undisclosed) played in the preseason opener. The same goes for Demarcus Ayers. The six players above are the same six I had in my last prediction and I’ll stick with them this week. Cobi Hamilton had two big catches Friday night and a special teams tackle but with that said, I still have him on the outside and looking in along with Darrius Heyward-Bey.

    Tight Ends (3)Jesse James, David Johnson, Xavier Grimble

    Analysis: These are the same three I had last go-around and I’m sticking with them for obvious reasons. Johnson had a nice showing Friday night as a blocker and that wasn’t surprising. Newcomer Jake McGee needs a lot of help and could ultimately wind up on the practice squad.

    Offensive Linemen (8)Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, Ramon Foster, Marcus Gilbert, Alejandro Villanueva, B.J. Finney, Chris Hubbard, Jerald Hawkins

    Analysis: Hawkins had a poor showing Friday night and hopefully he improves moving forward into the preseason. Matt Feiler appeared to have a good showing and his position flexibility is intriguing. He seems like a good practice squad candidate.

    Defense (26)

    Defensive Linemen (6)Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave, Tyson Alualu, L.T. Walton, Johnny Maxey

    Analysis: I’m officially pulling the plug on Daniel McCullers now and replacing him with Maxey. If Walton stays healthy he should be the backup nose tackle and fourth defensive end. Maxey would be the fifth end and a weekly inactive candidate.

    Inside Linebackers (5)Ryan Shazier, Vince Williams, Steven Johnson, Tyler Matakevich, L.J. Fort

    Analysis: Will they keep four or five inside linebackers? Johnson and Fort are still worth keeping right now in my eyes.

    Outside Linebackers (5)Bud Dupree, James Harrison, T.J. Watt, Anthony Chickillo, Arthur Moats

    Analysis: Until rookie draft pick Keion Adams plays, I have to give Moats the nod over him. I’m not going to knock Moats for him getting three sacks and interception Friday night against JV players. He did what he is expected to do. Too bad that wasn’t Chickillo that put together that Friday night showing. Here’s to hoping he plays in the second preseason game and excels.

    Cornerbacks (6) –  Artie Burns, Ross Cockrell, Coty Sensabaugh, Cameron Sutton, William Gay, Mike Hilton

    Analysis: Hilton’s Friday night showing matched his training camp hype and if it continues, he’ll be tough to keep off the roster. I’m sending rookie draft pick Brian Allen to the practice squad this time.

    Safeties (4)Mike Mitchell, Sean Davis, Robert Golden, Jordan Dangerfield

    Analysis: It’s easy for me to pick these four now after Daimion Stafford abruptly decided to retire at the start of training camp. Jacob Hagen had a decent showing Friday night and would likely benefit greatly from an injury moving forward.

    Specialists (3)

    Kicker (1)Chris Boswell

    Analysis: Barring an injury, Boswell is a lock.

    Punter (1)Jordan Berry

    Analysis: Berry, like Boswell, is a lock as we enter training camp.

    Long Snapper (1)Colin Holba

    Analysis: Holba, the team’s sixth-round draft pick this year, is a lock at this point barring injury.

    Final Notes: I made four changes in this latest prediction and all came on defense. Moats, Dangerfield, Maxey and Hilton were all added.

    Practice Squad (10)Demarcus Ayers, Brian Mihalik, Matt Feiler, Jake McGee, Terrell Watson, Francis Kallon, Brian Allen, Jacob Hagen, Lavon Hooks, Keion Adams

    Analysis: Added Feiler, McGee, Kallon, Adams and Allen this time.

    Week 1 Inactives (7) – Hawkins, Dobbs, Maxey, Moats, Fort, Hunter, Sutton

    Steelers 2017 53-Man Roster & 10-Man Practice Squad Prediction
    OFFENSE
    Roethlisberger, BenQB
    Jones, LandryQB
    Dobbs, JoshuaQB
    Bell, Le’VeonRB
    Davis, KnileRB
    Conner, JamesRB
    Nix, RooseveltFB
    Brown, AntonioWR
    Bryant, MartavisWR
    Rogers, EliWR
    Smith-Schuster, JuJuWR
    Coates, SammieWR
    Hunter, JustinWR
    James, JesseTE
    Johnson, DavidTE
    Grimble, XavierTE
    Pouncey, MaurkiceC
    Foster, RamonG
    DeCastro, DavidG
    Finney, B.J.C/G
    Hubbard, ChrisT/G
    Gilbert, MarcusT
    Villanueva, AlejandroT
    Hawkins, JeraldT
    DEFENSE
    Heyward, CameronDE
    Tuitt, StephonDE
    Alualu, TysonDE
    Hargrave, JavonDT
    Walton, L.T.DT/DE
    Maxey, JohnnyDE
    Harrison, JamesOLB
    Dupree, BudOLB
    Watt, T.J.OLB
    Chickillo, AnthonyOLB
    Moats, ArthurOLB
    Shazier, RyanILB
    Williams, VinceILB
    Johnson, StevenILB
    Matakevich, TylerILB
    Fort, L.J.ILB
    Burns, ArtieCB
    Cockrell, RossCB
    Sutton, CameronCB
    Sensabaugh, CotyCB
    Gay, WilliamCB
    Hilton, MikeCB/DB
    Mitchell, MikeS
    Davis, SeanS
    Golden, RobertS
    Dangerfield, JordanS
    SPECIALISTS
    Boswell, ChrisK
    Berry, JordanP
    Holba, ColinLS
    PRACTICE SQUAD
    Ayers, DemarcusWR
    Mihalik, BrianT
    Feiler, MattG/T
    McGee, JakeTE
    Watson, TerrellRB
    Kallon, FrancisDE
    Allen, BrianCB
    Hagen, JacobS
    Hooks, LavonDT
    Adams, KeionOLB

    • pittsburghjoe

      Nice job, Dave. I have a feeling Watson is going to make the number 3 RB position interesting. I guess ST’s will make the difference here barring an extremely strong performance. I agree with the DL, I think Maxey will beat out shade tree.

    • Alan Tman

      Everything is good except I saying Ayers or DHB stays and Allen too. Maxey and Hawkins to the Practice squad.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      To me, the two big roster debates at this point are the #3 RB and the #6 CB.

      Neither of these positions are expected to see much action this year on offensive or defensive sets, so (as Tomlin has explained on many occasions) the decision will likely come down to special teams contributions.

      In my opinion, Toussaint offers nothing as a returner. He has slow straight line speed, and is unexplosive in his cuts. Davis on the other hand is very very fast, and he shows nice burst turning the corner on run sweeps. He is a much better returner than Toussaint, so I agree with the prediction of Davis over Toussaint (for now). I haven’t seen enough from Watson yet.

      As far as CB, Hilton is strictly a slot CB. He is competing for the position occupied by Willie Gay and Senquez Golson. Sutton and Sensabaugh SHOULD be playing slot as well, but since we have no other outside options Tomlin and Lake are forced to give them snaps outside. Allen on the other hand is strictly a boundary CB.

      I mention this because the value of boundary CB is so much higher than slot CB, you’d better be a heck of a lot better on special teams to offset the value difference. I am not convinced that Hilton at 5’9″ 180 pounds, running a 4.55, is going to be a more effective NFL coverage tackler than Brian Allen at 6’3″ 215 pounds, running a 4.48. I need to watch him a little more.

    • Mark

      Maxey hasn’t done anything, as a result, I see big Dan sticking because of his ability in short yardage and goal line situations.

    • Hagen Rinde

      I really hope that Conner is the real deal. Cant stand Touissant any longer. Other than KR Davis doesn’t seem to bring much too.

    • Ace

      Who does Allen stay ahead of?

    • Ace

      Agree Davis over Toussaint. I am tired of Frenchy. He really isn’t anything close to special in any way. But I am not a real fan of Davis either. Guess he is the one that has at least showed some potential on tape. I hope they take a good look at some cuts here toward the end of the preseason.
      Good point on Allen and the boundry CB. Not a whole lot of depth there. Still like Hilton over Golson and Sutton at this point too. Healthy guy deserves to win at this point. Sutton to the PS probably won’t work out. Maybe they IR him with designate to return and see who perform better during that time frame, Allen or Hilton. Then figure out who goes and who stays.
      Don’t forget about the 6th WR debate. I like Hunter over DHB special teams be darned.

    • Ace

      Sutton is done. There is no way they keep him around. There are 5 practices left and I can’t see him coming back for more than 1 or 2 if at all. Dude is cooked and it stinks.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Done? The guy will be on the roster or IR returned unless another key injury takes place

    • Ace

      Typo. Too many corners. I meant Golson. But i do agree with the IR to return possibility.

    • Michael James

      They will keep 6 DL, no way they’re only going with 5.

    • Doug Sawyer

      at this point I take Cobi over Hunter or Coats ….all he does is step up and make catches when given the opportunity …I know he isn’t the mold of WR we seem to carry but I just simply love the consistency he is developing

    • Michael James

      Did I miss something, or did you just outright cut Keion Adams? He isn’t even on the practice squad.

    • Doug Sawyer

      I agree Watson ran far far better than the the other two

    • SteelersDepot

      Forgot to switch him out with Galambos. Fixed.

    • Alan Tman

      I think that’s why LT is playing both positions.