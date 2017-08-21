Bryan: 2017 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Post Second Preseason Game Edition

Hot Topics

    By Dave Bryan August 21, 2017 at 11:26 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers played their second preseason game of 2017 on Sunday at Heinz Field and it gave us yet another long look at several young players. With the preseason now half over, it’s time for me to update my 53-man roster prediction.

    Moving forward from here, I will post a new 53-man prediction following the final two preseason games just as I do every year.

    As usual, I invite all readers to add their own 53-man roster predictions in the comments below. At the very least, let me know which players on my list that you think won’t ultimately make the final 53 and why.

    Offense (25)

    Quarterbacks (3)Ben Roethlisberger, Landry Jones, Joshua Dobbs


    Analysis: One would think and hope that we’ll see both Roethlisberger and Jones play Saturday night against the Indianapolis Colts with Dobbs mopping it up. We’ll see.

    Running Backs (3)Le’Veon Bell, Knile Davis, James Conner

    Analysis: Conner made his NFL debut Sunday evening and we’ll expect him to see even more playing time over the course of the next two weeks. Neither Davis, nor Fitzgerald Toussaint have done much to write home about so far. With that said, I still have Davis edging out Toussaint by a hair. Davis did have a nice special teams tackle Sunday.

    Fullbacks (1)Roosevelt Nix

    Analysis: Nix blocked a punt on Sunday and looked great as a lead blocker during the few plays he was in on offense. Put this man in bubble wrap right now as he’s ready for the regular season.

    Wide Receivers (6)Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Sammie CoatesJustin Hunter

    Analysis: Coates and Hunter both made their 2017 debuts on Sunday. What does Darrius Heyward-Bey really offer this team right now outside of kickoff coverage ability? I want to keep him, but just can’t bang the table for him. Hunter, if he makes it, would likely be a Week 1 inactive.

    Tight Ends (4)Jesse James, David Johnson, Xavier Grimble, Jake McGee

    Analysis: Yes, it’s crazy to carry four tight ends but what has Grimble really done so far this preseason? He’s not a great blocker and not a special team asset. McGee is, however. I opened up a spot for McGee by dumping a fifth inside linebacker. Consider McGee a special teamer addition more than a tight end add. I think Danny Smith might pound the table for him. We’ll see.

    Offensive Linemen (8)Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, Ramon Foster, Marcus Gilbert, Alejandro Villanueva, B.J. Finney, Chris Hubbard, Jerald Hawkins

    Analysis: Hawkins had a much better showing Sunday and especially as a run blocker. If the Steelers wind up keeping nine in total, one has to think Matt Feiler would be the ninth. It’s too bad he’s out of practice squad eligibility.

    Defense (25)

    Defensive Linemen (6)Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave, Tyson Alualu, L.T. Walton, Johnny Maxey

    Analysis: While Daniel McCullers should be recognized for a few strong pass rush snaps during Sunday’s game, I still have him on the outside looking in. Maxey, if he indeed makes the roster, would likely be a weekly inactive. In short, no changes for me with this group.

    Inside Linebackers (4)Ryan Shazier, Vince WilliamsTyler Matakevich, L.J. Fort

    Analysis: We will have to watch what happens with Steven Johnson moving forward as he suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday. Fort has really played well and it’s hard seeing him not make the roster at this point. Would the Steelers dare only keep four inside linebackers and five outside linebackers in total? Matt Galambos or Keith Kelsey might be more in play now if the team is looking to keep five at this position group and if Johnson is out a while. I will go with four this week in order to accommodate McGee above.

    Outside Linebackers (5)Bud Dupree, James Harrison, T.J. Watt, Anthony Chickillo, Arthur Moats

    Analysis: Keion Adams has still yet to play in a preseason game and hasn’t practiced in forever. Could he ultimately wind up on Reserve/Injured? It’s possible. These five above appear to be stone cold lead pipe locks right now.

    Cornerbacks (6) –  Artie Burns, Ross Cockrell, Coty Sensabaugh, Cameron Sutton, William Gay, Mike Hilton

    Analysis: Nothing new here. What will ultimately happen with rookie draft pick Brian Allen? I think practice squad, ultimately.

    Safeties (4)Mike Mitchell, Sean Davis, Robert Golden, Jordan Dangerfield

    Analysis: Can Jacob Hagen make this roster as a fifth? I still don’t think so and thus have him on the practice squad again.

    Specialists (3)

    Kicker (1)Chris Boswell

    Analysis: Boswell has been money so far just as you would expect him to be.

    Punter (1)Jordan Berry

    Analysis: Berry had a great game on Sunday.

    Long Snapper (1)Colin Holba

    Analysis: Holba, the team’s sixth-round draft pick this year, is still doing his job.

    Final Notes: I made just one change in this latest prediction as I removed Johnson and replaced him with McGee. That’s a BOLD move and let’s see if it pays off for me.

    Practice Squad (10)Demarcus Ayers, Brian Mihalik, Keavon Milton, Terrell Watson, Francis Kallon, Brian Allen, Jacob Hagen, Lavon Hooks, Keion Adams, Keith Kelsey

    Analysis: Added Milton and Kelsey

    Week 1 Inactives (7) – Hawkins, Dobbs, Maxey, Moats, Hunter, Sutton, Grimble

    Steelers 2017 53-Man Roster & 10-Man Practice Squad Prediction
    OFFENSE
    Roethlisberger, BenQB
    Jones, LandryQB
    Dobbs, JoshuaQB
    Bell, Le’VeonRB
    Davis, KnileRB
    Conner, JamesRB
    Nix, RooseveltFB
    Brown, AntonioWR
    Bryant, MartavisWR
    Rogers, EliWR
    Smith-Schuster, JuJuWR
    Coates, SammieWR
    Hunter, JustinWR
    James, JesseTE
    Johnson, DavidTE
    Grimble, XavierTE
    McGee, JakeTE
    Pouncey, MaurkiceC
    Foster, RamonG
    DeCastro, DavidG
    Finney, B.J.C/G
    Hubbard, ChrisT/G
    Gilbert, MarcusT
    Villanueva, AlejandroT
    Hawkins, JeraldT
    DEFENSE
    Heyward, CameronDE
    Tuitt, StephonDE
    Alualu, TysonDE
    Hargrave, JavonDT
    Walton, L.T.DT/DE
    Maxey, JohnnyDE
    Harrison, JamesOLB
    Dupree, BudOLB
    Watt, T.J.OLB
    Chickillo, AnthonyOLB
    Moats, ArthurOLB
    Shazier, RyanILB
    Williams, VinceILB
    Matakevich, TylerILB
    Fort, L.J.ILB
    Burns, ArtieCB
    Cockrell, RossCB
    Sutton, CameronCB
    Sensabaugh, CotyCB
    Gay, WilliamCB
    Hilton, MikeCB/DB
    Mitchell, MikeS
    Davis, SeanS
    Golden, RobertS
    Dangerfield, JordanS
    SPECIALISTS
    Boswell, ChrisK
    Berry, JordanP
    Holba, ColinLS
    PRACTICE SQUAD
    Ayers, DemarcusWR
    Mihalik, BrianT
    Milton, KeavonG/T
    Kelsey, KeithILB
    Watson, TerrellRB
    Kallon, FrancisDE
    Allen, BrianCB
    Hagen, JacobS
    Hooks, LavonDT
    Adams, KeionOLB

    • stan

      I agree that McGee might make the team, but that it would be at Grimble’s expense, not in addition to Grimble.

    • stan

      I seem to recall Moats playing some ILB in Buffalo. It would make things a lot easier if he was good enough to fill in at ILB now…