    Butler On Golson: ‘If He Can’t Stay On The Field, We Can’t Keep Him’

    By Dave Bryan August 13, 2017 at 05:58 pm


    While the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be on track to get several injured players back to full health prior to their second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, a few others don’t seem to be making the necessary progress for that to happen.

    While Sunday reports indicate that Alejandro Villanueva, Justin Hunter, Artie Burns, James Conner, Cameron Sutton, Sean Davis, and Bud Dupree were all back in pads for the team’s practice, a few other players such as Landry Jones, Maurkice Pouncey, Ryan Shazier, Senquez Golson, Mike Mitchell, Demarcus Ayers, Keion Adams, Anthony Chickillo and Sammie Coates all remained sidelined. After Sunday’s practice ended, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if he was pleased to get several of his injured players back practicing again in some capacity.

    “It’s just a part of the process,” Tomlin said. “Hopefully, we get more back as we continue. Their availability is a big part of their individual growth and our collective growth.”

    As just mentioned, Golson, the team’s third-year cornerback and former second-round draft pick, remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and reports last week indicated that he’s not likely to be close to resuming practice. Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler mentioned Golson on Sunday and how he’s running out of time to show he’s worth keeping a third year.

    “Senquez was doing pretty good until he got hurt,” Butler said, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “If he continues to do this… There is a pattern there. If you get hurt and can’t remain on the field you can’t play in the NFL. That’s the plain fact of the matter.”


    Butler wasn’t done, however.

    “The economics tells us if they’re not on the field playing you can’t pay them and keep them, Butler said after referencing what happened with former Steelers outside linebacker LaMarr Woodley several years ago. “The same goes for Senquez. If he can’t stay on the field we can’t keep him. That’s just the fact of the matter. That’s not threat or anything like that. That’s just the fact of the matter. It’s just the way it is for all of them.”

    Those strong words from Butler aren’t very surprising and especially when you consider that Golson has failed to make it through a complete padded training camp practice since he was drafted in 2015. With he and Sutton both missing a ton of training camp practice so far this year, it’s given first-year cornerback Mike Hilton a great opportunity to make the 53-man roster.

    “We have to get those guys back and see what we can do in camp in terms of the coverages we plan on playing,” Butler said per Fittipaldo. “I don’t know what we can do. I don’t know about Cam Sutton. I don’t know about him. I don’t know about Senquez Golson. I have an idea of Mike [Hilton]. He’s playing well for us.”

    Hilton not only has been a camp phenom so far this year, he also had a great showing in the team’s Friday night preseason opener against the New York Giants. A Mississippi product like Golson, Hilton was all over the field and the stat sheet in that contest as he recorded four total tackles, a sack and recovered a fumble. A few of those tackles came on special teams with another coming on a fourth and short run.

    After Sunday’s training camp practice, Tomlin was asked specially about Hilton once again and if he’s now a guy he tries to get more reps against higher quality players moving forward.

    “It always has a way of sorting itself out,” Tomlin started. “The natural attrition associated with this process sorts those things out. They’re have been a lot of examples of guys getting opportunities to get reps in more experienced groups, if you will.”

    • WARisHELL

      Man if he gets cut, goes to another team and plays really well, I’ll be extremely frustrated.

    • Rob H

      Gotta love Keith Butler’s tendency to just tell it like it is, and not use a lot of coach speak. He’ll be diplomatic and secretive when it’s necessary, but otherwise just tries to answer the questions.

    • falconsaftey43

      Nothing we didn’t know. At this point, I’d be shocked if he’s on the Steelers 53.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Cold, but it’s fair.

    • hdogg48

      It’s a very simple equation…football is a tough guy’s game.

      If by your 3rd year you can’t even make it through ONE
      padded practice, that doesn’t bode well to define you
      as a tough guy.

      We need ballers…not snowflakes.

    • hdogg48

      Yeah and if I were a teenager growing up in Liverpool
      England in the 1950s and I could sing, play guitar
      and write great songs then I could have been in
      the Beatles.

      See how project and spin works?

    • WreckIess

      It’s an obvious statement and something that’s been said a lot, but damn it sounds way harsher coming from a coach. Even if Golson gets healthy he may still get cut, but at this point he’s playing for his career. If we cut him before he gets an opportunity to play, I just can’t see a team grabbing him. 3 years in the NFL and not even a preseason snap to watch from him? Why would any team waste the roster spot?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I can see a lot of teams picking him up just to try him out. It’ll be cheap too! If it works out, that’s gravy. If not, they’ll cut him.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I’d say Golson is done if he can’t play Sunday; Sutton will have a longer leash but Butler’s comments are for the players as mush as it is for the fans. Rough business but no sense candy coating it.

    • WreckIess

      I can’t. No tape. No pedigree to rely on. Just some college tape from the 2014 season. The only thing that anyone knows about Golson right now is that he can’t stay healthy so why cut a proven player for a mystery?

    • hdogg48

      So far he’s shown himself to be 2% gravy…98% crumbs.

    • WreckIess

      Agreed. As long as Sutton stays healthy. He’s pretty much a lock for the 53.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Shid, I can’t argue. You would think someone would kick the tires on him, but I can definitely see your side of it also.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Harsh… 🤷

    • ATL96STEELER

      I get your point, but he’s had more than enough opportunities…at some point you have to cut ties and move on…Hilton is taking advantage of his opportunities by being available to the team…Golson hasn’t.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Yeah, you also could have been Pete Best.

      See how not being clever or Ringo works?

    • ATL96STEELER

      The writing has been on the wall since LY…the best that Golson can do for himself is play in one or two preseason games so another team has SOMETHING on him that he might be able to latch on.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Did Coach Buts just throw a bit of shade at Cam Sutton???!

      Oh, man… if we were to cut Cam Sutton, some heads around here would explode!

    • WARisHELL

      That’s just it. He hasn’t had opportunities. Getting injured isn’t his fault. That’s what makes this all so frustrating.

    • WARisHELL

      Yes because your comment is completely logical and not ridiculous at all.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Its frustrating but i guess its better than moving up in the second round to get a kicker and than release him one year later..

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Man that really sucked!

    • ATL96STEELER

      Part of that is true…it’s not his fault he’s been injured so often, but as a football player or any athlete, you are as good as your body allows you to be. The opportunities have certainly been there…his body simply won’t allow him to take advantage of the chances he’s had.

    • Robert E Lil

      He’s not close to making this team
      He won’t be picked up by any other team
      His presence is nothing more than a distraction giving false hope to fans

    • Jaybird

      Upvote for a Beatles reference.

    • Jaybird

      If Sutton can’t get healthy, then at least they could possible IR him like Dupree last year. And if he is going to be hurt all preseason then what would the odds be that another team picks up a banged up corner who hasn’t shown anything in camp ?

    • SteelersDepot

      They arent going to cut him.

    • hdogg48

      At least Pete Best played a few gigs.

      And the early Beatles hits had the great
      studio session player Bernard Purdee
      on drums.

      I met him once at a friend of mine’s sound
      studio in NJ.

    • Jaybird

      That’s not the worst pick ever (but it is up there) . But I do think trading up into the second round in a very talented rich draft for a frigging kicker is one of the stupidest moves ever.

    • hdogg48

      He gives new meaning to the term “damaged goods.”

    • Hec

      Don’t worry, you won’t be frustrated. Because, if he can’t even make it through training camp what would make you think he’ll make it to another team?

    • Timothy Karwowski

      I hope golson plans on sitting during the national anthem for this obvious oppression

    • GravityWon

      Totally agree….some guys like Timmons showed up every day. Others are fragile so it’s time to cut our losses.

    • Hec

      Cameron Sutton is back in pads….don’t sweat it….lol We’re gonna see em play some football next week.

    • Reginald Pippin

      Golson and Sutton need to get a hold of that stuff Mr.Miyagi put on Daniel in Karate Kid so they can get on the field because Coach Butler is not effing around.

    • Bradshaw

      I’ve been a big support of Golson and have really hoped to see him play. Injury issues aside, I wonder if he has any real interest in playing. These semi-threats from key individuals in the organization, seem smell of a motivational issue. Nobody, that I recall, ever had to say anything like this about Sean Spence.

      I think Golson is gone and suspect he is likely 100% OK with that. My suspicion is that he is waiting to be released from his contractual obligation with the Steelers so he can play baseball.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Yeah and talent wise Hilton apparently was a poor mans version of Golson at Ole Miss. Golson made a heckuva lot of big plays in the toughest conference. But, Hilton may have been the hungrier of the 2, and is playing like his a$$ is on fire. He’s a keeper.

    • Bradys_Dad

      Exactly – Sutton has some time on his side but Golson’s repetitive injuries are definitely wearing thin on the coaching staff. It may not be his fault, it’s just reality.

    • Joseph Shaw

      Shot over bow completed.

    • Steve Johnson

      Why? It’s not like Steelers have given him every opportunity to excel.