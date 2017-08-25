Cam Sutton Still Counting On Contributing In 2017

Training camp didn’t get Cam Sutton off to the start he hoped for. After suffering a hamstring injury on the second day of practice, Sutton didn’t participate in another team period the rest of camp. But he’s reportedly returned this week and on track to play against the Indianapolis Colts, looking to get his rookie season back on track in order to make an impact, somewhere, anywhere, in 2017.

“Whatever my contribution is going to be,” Sutton told reporters yesterday via Steelers.com. “Whether it’s special teams, defense, punt return. At the end of the day, we’re just trying to win. That’s my mentality. Whatever they need me to do to get the job done, help the organization, I’m going to do that.”

You don’t have to look very far back to find injured rookies corners who wound up helping. Artie Burns missed a large chunk of camp last year but was on the field Year One, quickly working his way into the defense the rest of the season.

That may not happen for Sutton with a slightly more defined cornerback position but there’s more than enough time for him to get back on the field.

“You just got to prove it every day. Be consistent, put your best foot forward, and keep doing what you do. Let that momentum carry on for the rest of the year.”





Saturday will be Sutton’s first game action of his career. We’ll basically be learning everything about him. Where he’s lining up, he saw brief time in the slot and on the outside in camp, his level of play, and if he’ll be used as a punt returner. He figures to play most, if not all, of the second half, and then see a heavy workload in the finale as the starters rest.

While the Steelers dealt with many bumps and bruises in camp, only 37 players participated fully in every practice, no injuries proved to be severe. As other teams scramble, Pittsburgh is getting healthy. Just in time.