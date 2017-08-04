CB Artie Burns Leaves Friday Night Practice Early

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns left the team’s annual Friday Night Lights practice with an unspecified injury and it appears as though he’s done for the evening.

Burns comes off field gimpy. Looks like left leg injury. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 5, 2017

Our very own Alex Kozora speculates that Burns suffered some sort of a leg injury after he came up gimpy during practice.





After Burns left the field he was replaced on the outside by cornerback Coty Sensabaugh.

After practice ended, head coach Mike Tomlin said it appears as though Burns’ injury is minor.

“It was a minor injury of some kind,” Tomlin said. “We’ll evaluate him. We’re not ready to call it anything of any significance at this point.”