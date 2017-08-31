Hot Topics

    Demarcus Ayers Still Believes He Is Steelers’ Punt Returner

    By Alex Kozora August 31, 2017 at 11:32 am


    Lost in the trades and signings is the fact…the Pittsburgh Steelers play a game today. And by this weekend, they will have made their cutdowns to the 53 man roster. One name who could still wind up being on there? Demarcus Ayers.

    Ayers had some really interesting comments to PennLive’s Jacob Klinger, stating he believes the punt return job is still him.

    “Danny Smith and Coach Tomlin have expressed that I had a strong, strong, strong opportunity at that spot,” Ayers told Klinger. “And that’s what they see me being that guy. That’s the feel I’ve been getting and that’s what I’ve been hearing from them.”

    Ayers hasn’t gotten a chance to show off that punt return ability so far, missing the first three games with an injury I don’t think has ever been specifically disclosed. He’ll have his first crack at it tonight.

    Coming into camp, Ayers seemed to have that strong shot to win the punt return job. He’s better than Eli Rogers and while not as good as Antonio Brown, the team has felt the tradeoff of getting Brown off punts if worth it. Ayers was drafted specifically with being the punt returner in mind.


    He told Klinger he “felt great” about his chances of being the starting punt returner. Of course, that would shakeup what most of us believe about the construction of this roster. Either the team still keeps six receivers, axing Darrius Heyward-Bey, or they bump back up to seven.

    So the battle could come to special teams. What DHB can do there versus what Ayers can do. Who would you rather have?

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • falconsaftey43

      I like Ayer’s potential, but he has yet to actually show much. As it stands here today, I’d go with Trey Williams as the PR/KR/3rd RB and DHB as the 6th WR. Ayers has a chance tonight to earn a spot, and it could be as a 6th WR or as a PR/KR guy.

    • John Noh

      Demarcus Ayers and Trey Williams – two chihuahuas and one bone?

    • Steelers12

      So the Steelers will be keeping 7 wrs with one just being geared towards special teams??

    • Todd Hall

      I think DA is in denial. It’s good to be confident but..

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I’ll say this much: One thing last season taught us is you can’t have too many good receivers. We were down Bryant all of 2016, and this group was just…”Meh” outside of AB.

    • RickM

      I’d have no trouble with your recommendation. As far as Ayers’ comments, I have such a strong bias against the value of final exhibition game results. I read Pete Carroll the other day and he was so glad that the cut has remained at 90 because he doesn’t have to play any of his starters or key back-ups in the last pre-season game. I imagine most Coaches will follow his lead, so I doubt that DeMarcus will be returning against 1st team ST’ers. I don’t think the Steelers will put a lot of weight into how he returns tonight. Love DA’s attitude, but unfortunately I think it’s too late.

    • Steeler Nation!

      I agree with you, except “Meh” is being kind. We were playing with CFL candidates. I was under the impression that Hunter was signed and JJSS was drafted to cull what we got down to last year. In what little Ayers got to play, I liked how he battled.

    • Alex Kozora

      It’s hard to imagine DHB and Ayers both being kept. Unlikely both wind up active. Ayers has to be if you’re keeping him.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Keep believing, Ayers.

    • Keith Evans

      Ayers has upside, and if he shows well tonight, goodnight DHB.

    • Bryant Eng

      Alex, if Lamar Houston is cut, would the Steelers have any interest in bringing him in to bolster DL depth – Maxey and Philon haven’t really flashed much. Or can he not play 3/5 technique in our system? Listed as an OLB, but thought he played DE for OAK. Thoughts readers?