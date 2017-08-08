Hot Topics

    Discoverer Of CTE Believes ‘We Are Going The Wrong Way’ With Over-Fascination

    By Matthew Marczi August 8, 2017 at 11:10 am


    If you are conscious of the history of concussions and concussion research in professional sports, then the name of Dr. Bennet Omalu will probably sound familiar to you. It should if you are a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is the one who discovered chronic traumatic encephalopathy in the brain of former Steelers center Mike Webster in 2002.

    Over the course of the past 15 years since that discovery, the NFL has been under fire about what it knew and when it knew it about the links between football and concussions and its links to CTE. But for Omalu, the obsession specifically over CTE is missing the mark.

    While he is admittedly on the interview cycle for the purpose of promoting a new book titled Truth Doesn’t Have a Side, he did recently speak to Kevin Seifert of ESPN about the topic, and I think that he had some interesting things to say, especially in light of a recent study that found CTE in the brains of 110 of 111 former NFL players studied.

    There has been so much fascination with CTE that we are going the wrong way”, he told Seifert. “CTE is just one disease in a spectrum of many diseases caused by brain trauma. If he doesn’t have CTE, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have brain damage”.

    More startlingly, Omalu maintains the belief that “every child who plays football has a 100 percent risk of exposure to brain damage. And I’ve always said that at a professional level, 100 percent would have brain damage of some kind to some degree”.


    In other words, it doesn’t particularly matter whether or not CTE specifically is found in the postmortem of a former player, because it does not imply that he did not suffer the effects of other ailments. “There is no such thing as a safe blow to the head”, he said.

    While he holds this position, he also added that he is not specifically attacking the National Football League. “I shouldn’t”, he said. “The NFL is a corporation. This is a free market. What do corporations do? They try to make money by selling a product or service”.

    He said instead that “the issue is parents”, though I do think that it somewhat misses the mark. It’s impossible for all parents to bar their children from playing sports. Even if that is Omalu’s advice.

    “I wouldn’t let my children engage in an activity that has a very strong probability of undermining their intellectual development”, he said. “Why would I do that to my child?”.

    It may be slow-developing, but it seems that we will someday reach a crossroads about the future of the sport. At some point, the research is going to be embraced, and as a society we will have to decide whether or not to accept the barbarism of the sport as long as willing participants remain.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • will

      WOW!

    • MP

      We need to get rid of the helmets. The helmet protects the head, but its added protection gives a false sense of security and allows the head to be used as a weapon. If players are helmet-less, there is a dramatically reduced risk of head collisions. Look at Australian rules football. There are very few head injuries and cases of CTE because the players do a better job of protecting their heads and they do not use them to bash other players. Everyone laughs at this idea and rolls their eyes, but it is a viable solution and one that makes sense. Going helmet-less will change the game, but I think we all know the game will change one way or another.

    • Spencer Krick

      Google tells me the Austrailian rules players have the same concerns as American football players do.

    • Sam Clonch

      “In Google we trust”…

    • There are 2 problems as I see it:

      1) the helmet protects the bones of the head and not the brain. You need cushioning on the outside of the helmet to reduce and absorb the force of impact to the brain. They could implement technology to use the helmet to monitor shocks to limit the exposure of players.

      2) The emphasis on concussion takes away from the numerous lesser impacts that doubtlessly contribute to CTE. The game needs to change to reduce the lesser hits.

      The NFL wants to hide behind the unknowns of things that haven’t been studied by modern medicine. However knowing what we know, the game is becoming more of a bloodsport. Parents aren’t going to have the same hesitation as the NFL. Extrapolate the reduced participation out a dozen years and maybe the only kids playing are going to have either fanatical parents or absentee/uniformed parents. That’s going to look really bad for the league. At some point as well , you have to think some High Schools and colleges are going to start pulling the program based on the evidence. I really love football but I honestly don’t think it’s going to adapt fast enough to stay viable long term.

    • Michael James

      “I wouldn’t let my children engage in an activity that has a very strong probability of undermining their intellectual development”, he said. “Why would I do that to my child?”

      Because sports is fun and not everyone wants their children to sit at home being wrapped up in cotton wool until they become adults. In addition “undermining their intellectual development” my ass. I’ve never met a 25-year old who played football/soccer/hockey and complained that these activities undermined their intellectual development. In fact I don’t even know one older person who played football in his youth and complains about it now or says that he wouldn’t have played it in hindsight.

    • mem359

      I’ll add one more: sometimes the hard head blow doesn’t come from the initial contact, but when the player’s head whiplashes into the ground. (Even a few where the player got woozy from a thigh-to-helmet hit.) Getting rid of helmets will make those types of hits more dangerous.

    • Thomas

      I feel like there is a line for every combat sport, If you’ve ever seen “Friday Night Tykes” on Netflix, you know very young kids shouldn’t be allowed to play anything but flag football.

      In any combat sport like Hockey, Football, Rugby, Boxing, Taekwondo, Mountain Climbing, Skateboarding, racing vehicles etc…the players have to understand that it’s dangerous but beyond that…football does NOT have an obligation to make the game completely safe.

      It’s the obligation of the people who play and their parents to understand what the risks are and make an informed thoughtful decision. The decision really being the player’s alone.

      Now that the research is out, no players coming up can complain that they didn’t understand the risks of playing a game where your ability to make or take big hits has a lot to do with your value as a player.

      You can hate on the NFL for being quiet on what they knew in the past and not disclosing those facts but football as a whole can’t be held considered culpable for the choices people make with their bodies from here on out.

    • walter

      Everyone is blaming the NFL but I agree its way deeper than that.