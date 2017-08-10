Hot Topics

    Dulac: Senquez Golson Suffered “Pretty Good” Hamstring Tear

    By Alex Kozora August 10, 2017 at 08:30 am


    It’s not impossible for Senquez Golson to make the roster. But it’s equally unlikely you’ll see him on the field in the next few days.

    In his chat for the Pittsburgh Post Gazette Tuesday, Gerry Dulac was asked about Golson’s status and if he’ll return after the first preseason game. Dulac’s reply was:

    “No. He had a pretty good tear of the hammy.”

    Oof. That doesn’t sound promising. Dulac also went on to say he expects Golson to miss a “couple more weeks,” which, if taken at face value, puts the rest of the preseason in jeopardy. While these assertions are vague and not scientific, Dulac accurately pegged James Conner’s injury as being minor (though he still isn’t getting full work in) and Golson’s a lengthier absence.

    Golson was injured on July 30th, pulling/tearing his left hamstring running down a punt. He was carted off and hasn’t returned since. While he has show signs of progress in his on-field rehab, Dulac’s assessment sounds reasonable. Soft tissue injuries can be nasty things to fully recover from.


    In three years with the Steelers, he’s participated in seven practices, finishing only five of them. He went down in 2016 during the fourth practice, undergoing foot surgery a week later, and in 2017, the end of the third.

    Time is now not on Golson’s side. If he were to return tomorrow, he’d still have plenty of chances to play his way onto the roster. But it sounds like at least a full week before he can get back into practice and try to jump on the moving train. All while Mike Hilton, the other Ole Miss corner, continues to impress and Brian Allen improves from where he began in camp.

    With five other cornerbacks already locked up on the roster, there’s only one rose left. And we’re getting closer to Golson getting stood up at the altar. His path to make the team is proving his usefulness on special teams. Something he can only do in stadiums, meaning he’s already going to miss his first chance this Friday versus the New York Giants. There’s ten days until the second contest against the Atlanta Falcons and just over two weeks until the dress rehearsal.

    If Golson is truly out “a couple more weeks,” he may only see action in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. That’s a limited amount of snaps to shine, especially if Hilton and Allen play like they have in Latrobe.

    We’re still too far out from counting him off the roster. But the light is certainly dimming and with each milestone he misses, his chances get all the fuzzier.

    • Timothy Rea

      Ok.. can the steelers just not draft any DB that makes Tyrion Lannister look like a giant in the future?

    • Brenton deed

      You know this does not prove he’s injury prone. After an extended lay off you can almost count on hamstring injuries… no matter how much “conditioning” you do. It just sucks for him!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      DRATS!!!! 😫😔 There goes my optimistic outlook.

    • I feel bad for this guy.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, good bye.

    • hdogg48

      Seven practices in 3 years gives new meaning to the
      term “damaged goods”.

    • John M.

      I’m with everybody else more bad news for Golson. It’s time to move on 3 years and the guy cannot make it through a practice without an injury. Wish him the best!

    • Alan Tman

      If he came back yesterday I can’t justify giving this guy a roster spot with his injury history. I wouldn’t let him on the field again so I could cut him healthy. Lol

    • WARisHELL

      I’d say he misses another week and half at the minimum. Given his situation, I don’t think the coaching staff would have any problems throwing him in a preseason game with or without practice.

    • Rob H

      As I’ve said before about Dulac, he has a really good source for injuries, he’s almost always on the money with that stuff. Still feel bad for the guy, but it is what it is, at least this year we have other options, and pretty good ones at that.

    • RickM

      That’s tough luck. Which seems to be all he ever has. I feel badly for the guy as he’s had to rehab from two surgeries and he deserved something going his way. I assume he’ll clear the waiver wire and the question will be do we add him to our PS. My vote is yes, but I understand those who feel enough is enough.

    • ND_Steel

      No idea if he’s even worth a look on the PS at this point. And hate to say it but he may be a top 5 draft bust or never was or whatever you want to call it. 2nd rounder…ouch.

    • Certainly a tough break for a kid fighting for his future and livelihood. I wish him all the best…

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I have a feeling this is going to be like betting on the greys at the races. If you don’t bet on them, they win and if you do.. they don’t.

      We’re going to see Golson play on an NFL field someday. But it’s not going to be soon and it’s not going to be for the Steelers.

    • kevin Duffin

      If it weren’t for bad luck he’d have none. Poor guy. Hopefully he gets back in time to give himself a decent shot at a roster spot. I had high hopes for Senquez when they drafted him, that’s gotta be frustrating for him.

    • Jeff McNeill

      His size has nothing to do with this.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Wow, the 2015 Draft is turning out to be the Steelers MASH unit. Dupree lands on IR to start 2016, Golson misses two full seasons and most of three offseasons, Sammie Coates neutered by a mangled hand last season and on the PUP list this year with a knee scope, Chickillo has missed games with minor injuries, and Holliman’s torn labrum limited him in his only offseason with the team. James and Walton have avoided the injury bug so far, and Grant wasn’t with the team long enough to get injured, but man. That’s a rough injury lineup.

    • WreckIess

      Golson was the first corner they drafted that was under 5’11(The average height of an NFL corner)since Terrance Frederick in 2012 and Frederick was the first one drafted under 5’11 since Willie Gay in 2007. In that period of time they drafted 11 corners and only 4 of them were under 5’11. This is excluding Artie, Sutton, and Allen who are all 5’11 and up. Let’s put that narrative to rest.

      Also, Golson has a lot of issues and being short is the least of them.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Seriously, I was so high on him..but i give up now arghh smh..

    • Kenneth Wilt

      Same thing can be said for Coates. He will have limited opportunities to shine.