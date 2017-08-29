Hot Topics

    Film Room: Breakdown Of Vance McDonald’s 2016 Incompleted Targets

    By Dave Bryan August 29, 2017 at 05:18 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired tight end Vance McDonald in a Tuesday morning trade with the San Francisco 49ers and since that deal happened there’s been a lot of talk about his reliability as a pass catcher and especially when it comes to drops.

    While Alex Kozora has already done a fine job of breaking down a lot of the good that comes along with McDonald, in this post, I’ll look at the 21 pass targets to him from last season that were incomplete.

    Below is a video of all 21 incompleted targets thrown to McDonald last season and all are from the end zone view of the play. The table below is in chronological order for you to follow along with as well.

    As you will see in the video, quite a few of those incompleted passes were a result of off-target by the 49ers quarterbacks. In fact, you can probably say that at least 13 of those incompleted throws were uncatchable and maybe even 14.

    Now, one throw was undercut by a defensive back and intercepted while three others were broken up by defensive players and those should be easy to identify.


    McDonald did indeed have a few bad drops last season. Three really noticeable drops and one that might be debated and that’s the one in the end zone against the Miami Dolphins. (see below)

    If you consider that one a drop and I won’t hate you if you did, McDonald can probably be charged for four drops in 2016 on 45 total targets.

    In a future post, I will look at McDonalds 2015 incompleted targets but wanted to start with his most recent season for obvious reasons.

    OPPQRTTIMEDWNDISTLOSPLAY BY PLAYBREAKDOWN
    Rams311:08110SFO 18Gabbert INC SR for Vance McDonaldBatted down at LOS
    Panthers44:08110SFO 25Gabbert INC DM for Vance McDonaldDropped off fingertips MOF
    Buccaneers414:12110SFO 40Kaepernick INC DR for Vance McDonaldWide throw outside to right
    Buccaneers20:36110SFO 38Kaepernick INC SR for Vance McDonaldBad drop on in-breaking wide open route
    Buccaneers27:44213TAM 44Kaepernick INT DL for Vance McDonaldUndercut and intercepted by DB
    Buccaneers29:3827SFO 28Kaepernick INC SR for Vance McDonaldPass broken up by DB
    Buccaneers19:0211050Kaepernick INC SR for Vance McDonaldOverthrown deep pass to right almost picked
    Saints46:1735NOR 10Kaepernick INC SR for Vance McDonaldThrow behind MOF
    Saints413:09210SFO 25Kaepernick INC SM for Vance McDonaldPass broken up by LB
    Saints413:13110SFO 25Kaepernick INC SM for Vance McDonaldOverthrown deep pass to right corner of EZ
    Cardinals314:3028SFO 27Kaepernick INC SM for Vance McDonaldWide throw MOF
    Cardinals22:0028CRD 32Kaepernick INC SM for Vance McDonaldPass broken up by DB
    Patriots412:13313SFO 27Kaepernick INC SL for Vance McDonaldThrow behind to right of MOF
    Patriots413:02110SFO 30Kaepernick INC DR for Vance McDonaldOverthrown deep pass to right
    Patriots34:2939NWE 45Kaepernick INC SR for Vance McDonaldUnderthrown pass off back foot
    Dolphins40:3428MIA 44Kaepernick INC DR for Vance McDonaldPass broken up MOF in EZ by DB
    Dolphins411:22110SFO 42Kaepernick INC SR for Vance McDonaldOverthrown short pass to right side
    Dolphins21:0729SFO 32Kaepernick INC SR for Vance McDonaldWide throw MOF
    Dolphins19:55110MIA 11Kaepernick INC SM for Vance McDonaldOverthrown pass MOF
    Bears412:07310SFO 34Gabbert INC SR for Vance McDonaldOverthrown deep pass to right
    Bears31:2734SFO 21Kaepernick INC DR for Vance McDonaldBad drop on in-breaking wide open route

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • deuce_seven

      Kaepernick has no touch.

    • I know it’s a lowlight video, but anyone watching that it still want to sign Kaep as a back up?

    • Matthew Marczi

      One thing that’s glaringly obvious here is that McDonald’s average depth of target is clearly much deeper than what the average tight end sees. Should be illuminating for those who are greatly concerned about his low catch percentage per target.

    • falconsaftey43

      Be fair, they are “lowlights” no one is going to look good there.

    • falconsaftey43

      I would say 4 drops. Were certainly a few plays where he was wide open (and often deep) that the QB just missed him. Very different player than we currently have at TE, excited to see how he does.

    • Jacob

      You all must be eating whatever Antonio Brown eats every day.
      The guy was just signed 7 hours ago and you already have 2 film reviews, charts, detailed analysis and more coming.

      So.. what’s the secret recipe?

    • Nathanael Dory

      HAHA!

    • Boots

      Trade Dobbs for Kaep and draft a TE with the pick, I’d do it. Same QB, better TE that would have been here all summer, and still have next year’s 4th. That’s a lose, win, win I’d be ok with.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Be nice to loosen up defenses. Hope he is a blocking is good; especially on the WR screens.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ew. no. i dont want kaep on steelers by any means.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Completely unnecessary to even consider anyway now that Jones has shown he’s over his injury.

    • derp_diggler

      At the risk of sounding ignorant, what is MOF?

    • Dshoff

      Yep, there were drops, but that’s also a pretty bad qb!! Makes you appreciate Ben. I think this change of scenery could be awesome for him and the Steelers.

    • RickM

      middle of field

    • Lil Smitty

      I even appreciate Landry Jones after watching those throws!

    • thomas hmmmm

      Someone has a pretty low standards as what constitutes a drop to say he only had 4.

      The second gif versus the panthers with him running down the seam was a perfectly thrown ball that he had both hands on.

      The 4th gif(second versus Bucs gif) was also a perfectly thrown ball that he had both hands on.

      The first two gifs versus the Saints also should have been caught. The first one he was wide open and Kaep put the ball in the safest spot he could. It was behind him but I blame him because Kaep put it in the safest part of the zone. The second one versus the Saints hit him in his shoulder pad meaning he didn’t get his hands up on time.

      The one in the endzone versus Miami was catchable.

      The second gif versus Chicago he was wide open.

      That’s six. In 3 of the 6 he was wide open and just dropped them.