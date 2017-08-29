Film Room: Breakdown Of Vance McDonald’s 2016 Incompleted Targets

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired tight end Vance McDonald in a Tuesday morning trade with the San Francisco 49ers and since that deal happened there’s been a lot of talk about his reliability as a pass catcher and especially when it comes to drops.

While Alex Kozora has already done a fine job of breaking down a lot of the good that comes along with McDonald, in this post, I’ll look at the 21 pass targets to him from last season that were incomplete.

Below is a video of all 21 incompleted targets thrown to McDonald last season and all are from the end zone view of the play. The table below is in chronological order for you to follow along with as well.

As you will see in the video, quite a few of those incompleted passes were a result of off-target by the 49ers quarterbacks. In fact, you can probably say that at least 13 of those incompleted throws were uncatchable and maybe even 14.

Now, one throw was undercut by a defensive back and intercepted while three others were broken up by defensive players and those should be easy to identify.





McDonald did indeed have a few bad drops last season. Three really noticeable drops and one that might be debated and that’s the one in the end zone against the Miami Dolphins. (see below)

If you consider that one a drop and I won’t hate you if you did, McDonald can probably be charged for four drops in 2016 on 45 total targets.

In a future post, I will look at McDonalds 2015 incompleted targets but wanted to start with his most recent season for obvious reasons.

OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOS PLAY BY PLAY BREAKDOWN Rams 3 11:08 1 10 SFO 18 Gabbert INC SR for Vance McDonald Batted down at LOS Panthers 4 4:08 1 10 SFO 25 Gabbert INC DM for Vance McDonald Dropped off fingertips MOF Buccaneers 4 14:12 1 10 SFO 40 Kaepernick INC DR for Vance McDonald Wide throw outside to right Buccaneers 2 0:36 1 10 SFO 38 Kaepernick INC SR for Vance McDonald Bad drop on in-breaking wide open route Buccaneers 2 7:44 2 13 TAM 44 Kaepernick INT DL for Vance McDonald Undercut and intercepted by DB Buccaneers 2 9:38 2 7 SFO 28 Kaepernick INC SR for Vance McDonald Pass broken up by DB Buccaneers 1 9:02 1 10 50 Kaepernick INC SR for Vance McDonald Overthrown deep pass to right almost picked Saints 4 6:17 3 5 NOR 10 Kaepernick INC SR for Vance McDonald Throw behind MOF Saints 4 13:09 2 10 SFO 25 Kaepernick INC SM for Vance McDonald Pass broken up by LB Saints 4 13:13 1 10 SFO 25 Kaepernick INC SM for Vance McDonald Overthrown deep pass to right corner of EZ Cardinals 3 14:30 2 8 SFO 27 Kaepernick INC SM for Vance McDonald Wide throw MOF Cardinals 2 2:00 2 8 CRD 32 Kaepernick INC SM for Vance McDonald Pass broken up by DB Patriots 4 12:13 3 13 SFO 27 Kaepernick INC SL for Vance McDonald Throw behind to right of MOF Patriots 4 13:02 1 10 SFO 30 Kaepernick INC DR for Vance McDonald Overthrown deep pass to right Patriots 3 4:29 3 9 NWE 45 Kaepernick INC SR for Vance McDonald Underthrown pass off back foot Dolphins 4 0:34 2 8 MIA 44 Kaepernick INC DR for Vance McDonald Pass broken up MOF in EZ by DB Dolphins 4 11:22 1 10 SFO 42 Kaepernick INC SR for Vance McDonald Overthrown short pass to right side Dolphins 2 1:07 2 9 SFO 32 Kaepernick INC SR for Vance McDonald Wide throw MOF Dolphins 1 9:55 1 10 MIA 11 Kaepernick INC SM for Vance McDonald Overthrown pass MOF Bears 4 12:07 3 10 SFO 34 Gabbert INC SR for Vance McDonald Overthrown deep pass to right Bears 3 1:27 3 4 SFO 21 Kaepernick INC DR for Vance McDonald Bad drop on in-breaking wide open route