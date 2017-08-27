Hot Topics

    Film Room: Conner, Watson Throw Haymakers Saturday Night

    By Alex Kozora August 27, 2017 at 08:00 am


    I’m not saying James Conner or Terrell Watson could beat Floyd Mayweather in a fight. I’m just saying I like their chances. They delivered a number of punches to the Indianapolis Colts’ defense on an otherwise dull night. Several examples for you.

    Conner has the size the Pittsburgh Steelers are attracted to and when he plays with proper pad level, it shows. On this run, he pulled off a Le’Veon Bell type move, running over the safety while headed down the left sideline. Seek contact, lower the shoulder, finish the run.

    Watson showed off his decisiveness and power all night. This run doesn’t go for much but he creates a big car crash, running through the linebacker (if you listened to the local broadcast, you heard the hit) before getting dragged down after losing momentum.


    He also showed the ability to create and churn out tough yards when he doesn’t have initial momentum. Gets stuffed at the LOS, bounces off, and then it takes several Colts to take him down. Good pad level, keeping his feet moving, and getting three yards after contact.

    Finally, it takes a lot to bring Watson down and the Colts couldn’t figure it out. Final drive with a few seconds left, Josh Dobbs checking down to Watson to try and get in better “Hail Mary” range. Colts’ defender knows Watson is running to the sideline and takes his shot. Brushes it right off.

    It’s no secret the Steelers dig big, powerful backs. This offseason was spent collecting a ton of them. Signing Watson to a futures deal and drafting Conner. They know how to win – run downhill. And Sunday, did it effectively.

    • Ed Smith

      Alex, can you see a scenario where we keep Conner and Watson and cut Davis and Toussiant? Or are we stuck with Davis and Watson gets plucked off waivers trying to get him to the PS?

    • pcantidote

      If it comes down to Fitz and Watson I don’t see how Fitz wins. Davis is the wildcard.

    • Ed Smith

      I could warm up to a 1-2 punch of Conner-Watson down the road. Conner showed ability to break long runs in college and has shown a burst for a big guy to create some separation here in the NFL. This of course is in conjunction with the scenario that Bell still has his head somewhere devoid of light and continues to seek his “15” after this year.

    • capehouse

      It’s a shame they gave Knile Davis a shot with the 1st team offense instead of Conner.

    • jeffjb292

      based solely off performance the depth chart should look like this- Bell, Connor, Watson and Trey Williams or who ever is a good waiver option on the practice squad

    • RevDrEBuzz

      What if CBS Sports could some up with a CTE-O-Meter that registers the amount of CTE a guy gets when he smashes into another guy? The more induced CTE, the redder the flash gets above the guys head, blue for less.

    • Beeze

      In a vacuum your RB depth chart is fine but very few teams with Super Bowl aspirations would go into the season with two rookie running backs behind a historically injury prone starter who has just skipped the entire preseason.
      Love what Conner and Watson bring to the table and their long term potential. Just a little concerned about their collective experience level.
      The fantastic blitz pick-up on multiple occasions from Davis last night should have Ben “banging the table” (sorry Dave) for him to be kept once he sees the film.

    • Steve Johnson

      Keep Watson! Conner will only get better, this will be a nice combination if Bell does walk after 2018.

    • Milliken Steeler

      That’s a great point cape, but I think they know already what Conners is and that’s a quality number two, who can truck people and break of runs. Davis, not so much and so they wanted to see what he would do, with the starting O line. We all have our favorites however, after Conner, I think the Steelers have a real dilemma, with Tuissant now hurt, Davis being able to play special teams and Watson, being a better runner ( in my opinion) but not able to show he can help on special teams yet.

    • jeffjb292

      Yeah I don’t think it will happen but it would be nice