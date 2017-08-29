Hot Topics

    Film Room: Jesse James Lacking Consistency

    By Matthew Marczi August 29, 2017 at 09:00 am


    To be honest, it’s not Jesse James’ fault that he is in the position that he is, presumably acting as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ number one tight end. While I have written that I believe the team would be wise to take more of a committee approach, and that James’ talent level is closer to that of a complementary number two tight end, I also don’t want to be portrayed as ‘hating’ on him. He does some good things; I just think he’s asked to play a bigger role than he is capable of filling with aplomb.

    While my biggest issue with the tight end is his inability to create yards after the catch—a big-bodied player such as himself should not go down as easily—his inconsistency as a performer blocking has been the most frustrating. He has made some high-profile blocks over his first two seasons that have gotten him attention and have overshadowed his failings in between.

    This was not one of those failings however, as on this early pull block, the young third-year tight end showed a good closing pop in order to seal the inside linebacker to the outside, giving the running back a lane off left tackle for a gain of 11.

    The drive unfortunately did not end in the manner that he would have cared for, however, as there was some evident miscommunication issues. According to Ed Bouchette, James thought that he was supposed to downblock inside for a run on the play on which Ben Roethlisberger was strip sacked. The initial blame went to Alejandro Villanueva, but it was the tight end who had the wrong assignment, and should have defended the edge player who made the play.


    The third-year tight end also had a rather unfortunate game as a receiver. His first target was undercut and defended by the covering linebacker. His second target one play later initially looked to be a fantastic catch going over the defender’s head, but the safety came up and hammered him from behind, jarring the ball loose as he tried to secure it above his frame.

    James has at times looked lost in his assignments when asked to block in space along the perimeter. A third-and-11 screen pass to Martavis Bryant early in the second quarter was one of those times as he struggled to locate and select a defender to block, resulting in a three-yard loss on the play.

    But he does deserve credit for making a very good, and crucial, reception late in the first half. On third and 12, Landry Jones looked for him over the middle of the field while under duress. The pass was thrown behind the tight end, and the replay shows the effort that went into reeling that one in.

    I hope I’m not going to be crucified by James’ fan base, but I just don’t see out of him somebody who needs to be playing 90-plus percent of the team’s snaps over David Johnson and Xavier Grimble.

    • John

      Right now we’ve 90 highly competitive gents vying for 53 (+10) spots, some of whom haven’t communicated with each other on the field under game pressure since last season…what FUN!

    • jesse murray

      That ball he should’ve caught is being way overplayed. The defender not only came in and hit him but his helmet was right on the ball. Maybe Gronk can hold onto the ball but outside of him no other TE in the league is catching that. Safety made a great play. Rest I have no issue with: James had a piss poor game and it nearly got Bryant a serious injury.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      disagree. heath made those catches all the time, jimmy graham has made them quite a bit. multiple other tight ends have.

      jesse just isnt skilled enough. he’s young but he shows why he was a late pick.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ive seen enough jesse.

    • hdogg48

      When I watch JJ play two words come to mind:
      lumbering and serviceable.

      It reminds me of when in 7th grade basketball practice I told
      the coach that I had athletes foot. His reply: “Funny…you
      don’t move like an athlete.”

    • treeher

      Grimble ain’t no prize either. It’s obvious we don’t have an elite #1 TE, but we can survive with what we have. I’m sure Ben is still going through Heath withdrawal.

    • RickM

      I guess I just look at James for what he is. A 5th-round draft choice who became a starter and who’s made some worthwhile contributions to the team. And putting away any biases, he has improved since his rookie year. I do think James is paying right now for Green’s success. Folks see what Green did in his limited time and have higher expectations of James. We likely should have made an upgrade at the TE position in the draft. But we didn’t. I’m fine with what James will provide and a few bad plays in the exhibition season won’t change that. But again, I accept his limitations and know we have enough other weapons to be successful. I also remember his 3 critical catches on the final drive against Baltimore. Without those, we likely don’t even make the playoffs.

    • george

      The anti-YAC TE. He catches the ball and falls down.

    • falconsaftey43

      I have nothing against James, he’s a fine #2 TE. The problem is we don’t have a #1 TE, so he is used like a #1 TE. He’s used too much for the skill level he possess. Use the other TEs more, use more 4 WR, use more 6th OL. James is not an efficient receiver, and is not a consistent blocker. They shouldn’t be asking him to play so much. Classic case of scheme vs personnel. Haley (and most NFL offenses) really need a good TE. We don’t have one, so do something else.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Salary cap pretty much ensures that you’re not going to have studs at every position…as it stands, the element of surprise may be Haley’s best friend when it comes to using his TEs in the passing game.

      I’m still wondering why JJ doesn’t get more RZ targets using his height, but I have to assume they’ve seen enough in practice to realize there is not much to gain by doing it.

    • jconeoone C

      His open field blocking this preseason has been terrible. If they are going to continue to work the end around, reverse, and bubble like screens to wr (MB) then he’s got to do better