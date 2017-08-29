Hot Topics

    Film Room: Knile Davis Does A Bit Of Everything

    August 29, 2017


    For the Pittsburgh Steelers, Knile Davis may be the Jesse James of the running back group: he does a little bit of everything, but none of it exceptionally. Except in his case, he’s not being viewed as the starter. As unexciting as his prospect of being on the roster is, I have a feeling he is going to be their third back, as I said earlier this week, but I wouldn’t object to the alternatives.

    His extensive work through the first half of their last preseason game was by design, of course, and I think he ultimately passed the coaches’ test. It started out with a couple of nice runs that he was able to break to the outside with the speed that he has supposedly lost, picking up chunks of 10 and 11 yards.

    In fact, early on the first drive it was nearly all Davis all the time, seeing multiple carries and targets. On one early reception off a screen pass, he sidestepped one defender and spun out of another before a group of Colts finally stopped him after nine yards.


    Unfortunately, following his early success being able to get to the edge on runs, the veteran seemed to become enamored with the idea and kept trying to bounce his carries to the outside while passing up more immediate opportunities.

    On this second drive, he turned down a small inside crease on second and one and ended up losing four yards. You can see Ben Roethlisberger’s displeasure while the play was still running, literally pointing up the field as if to say, ‘you’re going the wrong way’.

    We saw Davis do this a couple of times in the game, a trend similar to his poor decisions to take kicks out of the end zone. I suspect that this was at least partly driven to his feeling the pressure of a roster battle, and attempting to make plays, so I can excuse him for that, but he can’t do that in the regular season. He needs to make smarter decisions.

    One other value that he does have is as a pass protector, and we saw that late in the first half. While he got off a couple of nice chips on perimeter defenders, he also stoned a couple of blitzers coming up the gut. This was the best example of that.

    As I said above, I’m certainly not enamored with Davis, but I am given the impression that the Steelers are going to carry him. I am open to the possibility of either Terrell Watson or Trey Williams, who still interests me, doing something in the preseason finale to convince the coaches to make an alternative decision.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • francesco

      I would have kept DeAngelo Williams instead. Conners as 2nd RB.

    • Steve Johnson

      I’m not a coach, just a loyal fan. But someone please tell me why Knile Davis is a better fit than Terrell Watson. Watson is exactly what the Steelers need, a change of pace back, North South RB that runs with power.

    • Steve Johnson

      D. Williams is done.

    • francesco

      Because they have Conner.
      But i agree…KDavis is not the answer and would rather have Watson.

    • falconsaftey43

      Davis just isn’t a good runner or KR. He’s not. He is well rounded which is a good trait to have. He can block and catch which let’s the offense continue to run the same scheme, just not as well. Him and Toussaint are similar guys, except I like Toussaint’s vision better, he’ll get what is blocked. Watson has looked like the better runner, but you have to not that it’s against lower competition. That said, I much prefer Watson’s straight ahead style to Davis bouncing everything, which he did in KC as well.

    • Terrible Towlie

      can he pass block?…. that may be the determining factor with this group….. ideally i’d keep Watson….and i’d like to see Williams handle all returns this game

    • pittsburghjoe

      If he flashed at KR I would call him the guy. He has not, and Watson has flashed at RB as a bruiser with hands. I’m going with Watson. He is already a certified cold weather back with his punishing style.

    • RickM

      Versatility only becomes a virtue if you do multiple things well. I just don’t see that from Davis. I’d go with the potential of a younger player over what he displayed.

    • francesco

      Looked like he had another year or so left in him.

    • falconsaftey43

      Some stats that indicate Davis has always tried to bounce runs outside when he shouldn’t. I’ll compare his rushes between tackles/outside tackles to all other KC RBs combined during that time.

      Davis: 45% rushes outside the tackles for 3.27 ypc. 55% between tackles, 3.19 ypc.
      other KC RBs: 39% outside the tackles for 4.94 ypc. 61% between tackles, 4.28 ypc.
      Le’veon Bell career: 38% outside the tackles for 5.15. 62% inside for 4.00 ypc.

      Notice everyone else runs outside significantly less. Also notice other RBs see a significant ypc jump when they go outside, while Davis’ average only goes up 0.08 ypc. He bounces too often.

    • falconsaftey43

      I posted this yesterday, but will do it hear again. Davis has reached the 25 yard line on only 24% of his KRs. Even Toussaint has reached the 25 38% of the time. Davis isn’t a good KR and he isn’t a good runner.

    • RickM

      My guess is that Tomlin will not want two rookie RB’s backing up Bell and he’ll also give Davis more credit for his KO return abilities than he should. I too would go with Watson. I just think MT’s history as to how he makes these decisions works against Watson. Hope I’m wrong.

    • jesse murray

      He did this constant need to run outside thing at KC a bunch. It is likely one of primary reasons they let him go. That small crease taken at speed could’ve developed into a big play and even if it isn’t it was a simple first down. James Conner would’ve been through that hole and so would Watson. Yes Davis had some nice blitz pick up but it doesn’t make up for his running sideways when play was set up and blocked to go north south.

    • nutty32

      Great point about the blitz pick ups; probably the #1 factor keeping promising rookie runners off the field. Folds in nicely with the Fire X breakdown in the other article. Who needs Ben to take a full speed shot from a blitzer running free?

    • John Pennington

      I would keep Watson over Davis. He can run but dont see the field like Watson and goes down to easy,A waste of a roster spot to keep him for running kickoffs and no punt returns.