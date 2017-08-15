Hot Topics

    Film Room: Steelers Defense Showing More Physicality In Coverage

    By Alex Kozora August 15, 2017 at 02:21 pm


    And no, it doesn’t always have to come from the secondary. Much has been made of the secondary evolving this season. Bigger corners. More man coverage. While it’s hard to learn a lot about coverages from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game Friday, partly because it’s the preseason, partly because we don’t have All-22 tape.

    One area we could plainly see was the linebackers. And the Steelers are showing more physicality, even in zone coverage, to bump receivers off their route to disrupt depth and timing. Two examples.

    Here’s my favorite of the two. Giants driving, inside the ten. The slot receiver runs a crossing route with the intention of getting depth to inside the goal line. Vince Williams, dropping into his zone, reroutes the receiver, bumping him in front of the goal line and forcing the receiver to get his balance and work to get to his original depth.

    It’s tough to tell but it looks like QB Josh Johnson wants to hit the crosser once he clears the linebacker and into the next window. But with him getting bumped off, the timing is screwed up, and Johnson looks elsewhere. Play ends in an Arthur Moats’ sack.


    Another example from the third quarter. 3rd and 4. Steven Johnson, #51, does similar. Begins to carry #3 downfield, passes him off when he gets vertical, and attacks the crosser coming from #2 (an “in” call, common part of pattern matching). That’s what Johnson does, forcing the receiver short of the sticks and then doing a nice job of pressing him laterally.

    It’s just an important part to the coverage as the cornerbacks pressing at the line of scrimmage. Too often, players running crossers and down the seam were too free and left alone. There was no disruption by the Steelers to bump those guys off their routes, force them to adjust and reroute.

    And while we’re not talking about ideas that are brand new or the Steelers have ever done before, clearly, it’s something worth watching throughout the year. What I saw against the Giants was encouraging.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Mike Tomlin should have a clear idea of what kind of contact is permissible since he is on the competition committee. Just hope Goodell’s striped flying monkeys don’t interpret the rules differently durijng the regular season.

    • Hand of God

      Singing praises of the defense, yet there was a WIDE open receiver inside the end zone in the right quarter. Why, you might ask? Because Ross Cockrell blows and goes after someone else’s man in MAN COVERAGE!

    • Alex Kozora

      I think you’re way too quick to judge if that’s Cockrell’s fault. That’s a smash route and its common for the CB to sink as #1 breaks inside.

    • will

      Go Vince Williams!

    • blackandgoldBullion

      You hit the nail on the head.

      I said last year that other teams are getting away with this stuff. Tomlin should realize it and the Steelers should do the same. It’s not the scheme, it’s the fact they rarely bump or slow up anyone. Of course, it’s impossible to do playing 10 yards off. But when they have the chance they need to bump, play more physical, yes, even trap a jersey every now and then it that’s what the refs allow.

      I know Tomlin hates penalties, but you have to play this way or you cannot have a tough D. It’s about time.

    • Dewayne Braxton

      Regardless to whose fault it was, the Giants should have had six. It looks like blown overages we’ve seen the last couple of years.

    • Rob H

      Encouraging is the right word. It was a glaring problem last year, and so far in training camp and the first game, they have obviously been working to correct it.

    • DoctorNoah

      Yes, but Bill Belichick just drew up a play to exploit that for a touchdown in 20 weeks.

    • SfSteeler

      alls fair in love and war, within 5 yards…