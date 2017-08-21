Hot Topics

    Film Room: Steelers’ Pass Defense Carved Up Over The Middle

    By Alex Kozora August 21, 2017 at 08:00 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers’ pass defense felt like swiss cheese yesterday. Holes over the middle and they stunk pretty bad. Film room sessions in the preseason can be a challenge with poor camera angles, especially looking at secondary play, but with as bad as things got, you don’t really need the All-22.

    Atlanta knew exactly where to attack the Steelers’ defense: over the middle. Let’s take a look.

    Think this first play is the most egregious example. Playaction, no other WR is even running past the LOS, the other WR faking the end around, and yet the WR makes a generally uncontested catch, Ross Cockrell and Robert Golden arriving late.


    There was the same issue the play before. 3rd and 8, a down Mike Tomlin harped on as an issue coming out of the game. Fire Zone blitz, Artie Burns coming on a Cat (corner) blitz from the right side. Doesn’t get home. Robert Golden, rolling down to replace Burns while Will Gay rotates as the deep 1/2 safety. But the receiver runs a ten yard dig to the MOF. Both linebackers expand with their flat routes, leaving no one over the middle.

    And earlier in the game, a 1st in 10 with another dig complete over the middle. Golden can’t close on the ball in time to play the catch point, only able to make the tackle.

    This game shows the impact of not having Mike Mitchell. Without him, there isn’t that fear of going over the middle, and Golden doesn’t drive downhill with the impact Mitchell does. I’m not guaranteeing Mitchell doesn’t make those plays but I like his odds much more. It’s what sent Golden to the bench. He’s solid, he’s steady, and a sure tackler, but doesn’t provide the impact he has to from his safety spot. That’s why he’s going back to the bench when Mitchell is healthy.

    As Tomlin was quick to point out, the issue can always be two-fold. Rush and cover. It’s hard to even pinpoint exact issues in these examples. But the Steelers gave up some of the easiest plays you can give a QB yesterday. And they didn’t have the personnel to make up for schematic weakness.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Simon Cutts

      I’m not sure Mitchell would make any difference. The D has not covered the middle of the field for a few years. It looks like scheme, not player deficiency.

    • 太阳三联

      That’s what a soft a** defense gets you. IMO, it seemed like we were playing vanilla coverages.

    • afrazier9

      If they stop with the bailout techniques they probably will at least be in the same area code of the wide receiver. I don’t understand how it is so easy, and no other team I watch give up so much space to WR they are always running wide open through our defense. You can’t tell me film study doesn’t tell you that what you are running isn’t working. I know pass rush is big but if they only send one WR out in route every one else is blocking so you are not going to get pressure SMH. I think we needed to make a change and bring in fresh eyes outside of the organization. I like butler but he is basically running the same defense that DLB ran when he was here.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      In the first example, our cover guy (Golden I believe) was minimum 10 yards off the WR who caught the pass…..

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Preseason

    • 太阳三联

      Exactly. Not really concerned.

    • john bennett

      Matty ice and hitting the receiver with an accurate throw in under 3 seconds. Hard to stop at the best off times.

    • WreckIess

      I mean, he was a FS. He wasn’t about to press up or anything.

    • DoctorNoah

      The question I have is this: with such a glaring schematic failing, can Mike Mitchell really be expected to compensate for it?

    • WreckIess

      One week of good defense followed by a week of bad. I’m not overly concerned because for one, it’s the second game of the preseason, they still only let up 13 points, and like Artie said, the defense was pretty vanilla because they didn’t want to put a lot on tape. Plus guys like Matekevich and Golden ideally won’t be getting a lot of snaps come regular season.

      Hopefully next week they’ll show better, but this isn’t really a reason to panic and I’m not going to use this one game as an indication of where the defense is going.

    • 太阳三联

      Exactly.