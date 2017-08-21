Hot Topics

    First-Team Passing Defense Disappoints Versus Falcons’ B-Team Offense

    By Matthew Marczi August 21, 2017 at 06:20 am


    It would be unwise to overreact to the performance of a team during the preseason. A team could readily go 0-4 in the preseason and go on to win the Super Bowl. Exhibition performances are largely not accurate barometers of team quality.

    Still, the Pittsburgh Steelers have to have some level of disappointment over how their first-team defensive unit—or how much of it was out there for the game—performed against an admittedly explosive Atlanta Falcons offense that never the less was without some of its most important contributors, including a couple of Pro Bowl skill position players at running back and wide receiver.

    While it would not be out of the ordinary that Matt Ryan—last year’s MVP—could come in and carve up anybody’s defense for one drive and then leave, it is really what followed that is troubling, because Ryan’s backup, Matt Schaub, played just a bit before leaving, subbed in by Matt Simms, and it was Simms who followed up with some additional carving.

    For some reason, in some way, Simms looked very good during his playing time in the first half, and yet much less so in the second half. The most reasonable explanation of external factors would be that the Falcons’ depth on offense is not as good as the Steelers’ depth on defense, but the reality is that the quarterback just played rather well in the first half.

    And he took advantage of much of the Steelers’ first-team defense, even if they were unit without key players such as Ryan Shazier, Mike Mitchell, Bud Dupree, and James Harrison—and only briefly had Javon Hargrave, in addition.


    Outside of a couple of plays, perhaps, the run defense was pretty solid. Of the seven runs on the Falcons’ first two drives, for example, only one of them was a ‘successful’ one relative to down and distance circumstances, though that one run did go for 16 yards. Only two of their 13 designed runs in the first half—the other a conversion on third and one—were positive plays.

    The pass defense? Now that was another matter entirely. Alex Kozora will be bringing you some details on that later in the day, but the struggles were obvious. I’ll leave the first drive up to him to talk about, but Simms also got the better of the unit.

    On third and 10, on Schaub’s last throw, he got the pass out to his tight end, who was able to break a tackle in the flat to rumble for the 10 yards needed. On the next play, 11 yards. On third and eight, Simms found his receiver splitting the two safeties for 15 yards. Then 19 yards between Sean Davis and Ross Cockrell.

    The only reason that that drive did not end with a second consecutive touchdown is because the wide receiver dropped what should have been a touchdown pass in the end zone, having beaten Cockrell on an inside slant. He was burned on the next drive on a go route for 44 yards. Some of this is due to lack of game-planning during the season, but the results suggest there is still work to do.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • MP

      Still work to do? How about the results suggest a plausibly consistent mediocrity?

    • Lil Smitty

      The most disappointing thing was the lack of quarterback pressure in the first half.

    • Jaybird

      I thought going into this year that the defense and the secondary in particular was going to be better. Not becuase they added anyone of major significance in the secondary, but becuase Davis, Burns, and Hargreaves would improve, they would get Cam and Dupree back healthy , the depth at corner was a little better with Sensabaogh and Sutton , and the drafting of TJ. I still think the defense will be better , but yesterday’s performance brought back some bad memories. I wonder if this secondary will improve from last year, especially if we roll with the same 5 guys from last year- Cockrell, Burns, Gay, Mitchell, and Davis.

    • Ron Long

      In Cockrell’s case mediocrity would be an improvement.

    • Kevin Artis

      While Atlanta’s offense looked in mid season form our first team defense looked like a practice squad. I’m not overreacting but you just want to see a sign that the pass defense has improved since the AFCCG.

    • steelburg

      If I was them I would be watching the waiver closely. I have been on record saying that I was a fan of Cockrell and I still am. I think at worst he is an average CB. But I wasn’t a fan of how they basically didn’t challenge him this offseason. They didn’t bring in legitimate competition for him to be pushed they basically just handed him the job. There is one team to really watch and that’s the Bears IMO. Jonathan Banks, Prince Amukamara, Marcus Cooper, Kyle Fuller all these guys play on the outside I see them cutting at least 1 or 2 of them. Im not a huge fan of Banks but I would be glad to have any one of the other guys.

    • Kevin Artis

      I would like to see sensabaugh with the ones. Maybe nothing there but at least what I’ve seen of him he’s in the Wr back pocket.

    • MP

      Still need to rewatch. Lol.

    • steelburg

      It definitely wouldn’t hurt for them to switch it up a little just to get a look at someone different. I would love for Sutton to get that opportunity but I think he is so far behind right now I don’t expect him to contribute much until at least mid season and that’s if he doesn’t miss anymore time. So Sensabaugh will have to do.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Falcons 2nd and 3rd stringers still look like a well oiled machine on offense, just taking what the D would allow and moving down the field. It seemed effortless for them for quite some time.

      That really struck me. The Steelers have a lot more work to do to get that good on O despite having the best weapons and one of the best lines. Let’s pray it works out this year.

    • Robert E Lil

      Broken record says:

      The Steelers are going into the 2017 season with 2/3 starting corners who won’t even be on the team next year.
      They went through a secondary heavy draft not picking a player to help their secondary until the 3rd round
      They went through a fee agent period heavy with secondary starters and ended up with guys off the street

      The Steelers, as a front office – do not believe they have a problem defending the pass in a pass happy league. The reason they do not believe they have a problem is because they believe in a their way of playing defense.

      If it was 1992 they’d be right

    • Ron Long

      Watching him getting burned by back ups? Once was enough. Lol.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Those first three Atlanta possessions found a lot of holes in the Steelers defense. The play action froze guys just long enough to leave a receiver open. A nice defensive stop would be followed up by a missed tackle allowing for a 1st down in ling yardage situations. Yoi.

    • No pressure from D-line, CB’s lined up 10-12 yds off WR’s, DB’s can’t cover a guy for 3 seconds, & mr glass aka shazier can’t go because of injury. Sounds like the Steelers D are in mid season form lol. Get it together or Butler will have to answer for it.

    • NickSteelerFan

      I love having Cockrell on the team, but I would be much more comfortable with him as our #3-6 veteran backup than where he currently is playing. I don’t want him to be bad enough to loose the starting gig, but I want someone else to be good enough to take it

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      I’m not overly concerned. It’s preseason and based on the non-participation of the key defenders identified it is clearly not our 1st team D other than for yesterday’s purposes.

    • Carl Mendelius

      It seems that the secondary will be again the most important weakness. But somehow Tomlin and Colbert think the lack of pass rush is because they didn’t draft a CB in the 1st round. Cockrell is not a good CB and he will cost us dearly again.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      We’ve all said it as fans, and we’ve heard the Steelers’ brass say it as well: The pass rush helps the secondary. And that’s true.

      However! The pass rush should not be counted on to bail out the secondary. If our corners can’t hold a coverage for even a three count before getting dissected, then you really only need a decent O-line and a decent QB to to hurt this defense…which is unacceptable.