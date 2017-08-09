Hot Topics

    Former NFL Agent: Freeman’s New Contract Doesn’t Give Bell New Ammunition

    By Dave Bryan August 9, 2017 at 10:01 am


    As expected, the Atlanta Falcons have finally signed running back Devonta Freeman to a lucrative long-term contract extension and the early reported numbers of that deal aren’t likely to impress Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

    According to early media reports, Freeman’s new five-year contract extension totals out at $41.25 million and includes $22 million in guarantees. Freeman will reportedly earn $26 million in the first three years of the deal and that includes $15 million to sign.

    While Freeman’s new yearly average is reportedly $8.25 million, which is slightly more than what Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy currently earns, it still falls way short of Bell’s $12.12 million franchise tag amount this year. In case you forgot, Bell reportedly recently turned down a five-year deal from the Steelers that would have supposedly paid him $30 million in the first two years and $42 million through the first three. With that said, we still don’t know what kind of full guarantees Bell was offered, but it’s hard to imagine it was more than $18-$19 million as the Steelers normally only guarantee signing bonuses for non-franchise quarterbacks.

    After the Freeman deal was announced, former NFL agent and current CBS Sports contributor Joel Corry weighed in with his thoughts on what it might mean for Bell next offseason.

    “Devonta Freeman’s contract doesn’t give Le’Veon Bell new ammunition for a long term deal with Steelers if franchised again in 2018,” Corry wrote on Twitter. Corry also added, “I doubt Le’Veon Bell hits Devonta Freeman’s $22M of guarantees on long term deal with Pittsburgh. Antonio Brown is at $19M on $17M per year.”
    While Bell reportedly believes he’s worth No. 1 running back and No. 2 wide receiver money combined because of his skill set, he’s not likely ever going to get that from the Steelers. If he ultimately signs this year’s franchise tag tender and has another great season in 2017, the Steelers might just decide tag him again next offseason. That tag will be north of $14.5 million and thus Bell and his agent will likely expect a long-term offer from the Steelers to average a little more than that. Expecting and ultimately getting are two different things, however.
    We’ll now have to wait and see if any other running backs sign new lucrative long-term contracts throughout the remainder of the year, but even if that happens, the average yearly value of such a deal or deals isn’t likely to exceed Freeman’s new average by much, if at all.

     


    • stan

      Can the Steelers theoretically franchise Bell in 2019 as well or are they limited to only tagging him this year and next?

    • Reader783

      We could, but it would be at the tag cost of a QB

    • Reader783

      Hard to still justify $15MM a year…

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m one of the people that will be surprised if we tag him next year. 14 mill is too much money. Sign him reasonably or let him walk, imo. Then again, the offered him more than I thought they would.

    • stan

      Sure, but you also don’t have the long-term commitment. A 1 yr/ 16M deal is better for the team than any long-term deal that Bell appears willing to sign. Not only that, but any long-term deal he signs from now on is pretty certain to cover the years when he’s in decline.

    • stan

      If he’s healthy and not suspended, he’s worth it. However, the chances of that happening through one year, much less two or three…..

    • stan

      It might depend on whether they can extend Tuitt and if they need to extend any other up and comers. It appears that the team has planned to have enough salary cap space to deal with Bell for the foreseeable future though.

    • Reader783

      Well it’d be more like 1 yr/$22MM

    • NinjaMountie

      I was wondering about what would be said about Bell’s prospects after Freeman’s deal. While I think Bell is a bit better than Freeman the stats don’t really support 4 mill per year better and to think he’s 7 mill per year better is absolutely insane.
      Not to mention that Freeman is more reliable.

    • NinjaMountie

      According to Freeman’s contract…no he’s not.

    • NinjaMountie

      They could do it, yes. However, I think the money could be better spent.
      I wasn’t too fond of paying him 12, though. So, I might be a little biased. LOL

    • stan

      Really? I was assuming it would go up about $2M a year like it would between 2017 and 2018. I agree that 1/22 would be tough to take.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      thought I heard in the range of 19m

    • Reader783

      I believe the rule is that the 3rd year is either “average of top 5 of highest paid position OR 120% of average of top 5 of your position OR 144% of previous years salary, whichever is highest”.

      I believe that to be the rule, so more of less, every 3rd year tag is the QB tag.

      Anyway, 144% of the 14.5 he makes next year is still 21MM

    • capehouse

      I know contracts aren’t based completely on what you accomplished, but lets do a little math.

      In 47 career games Bell has averaged 127 yards from scrimmage per game.
      In 47 career games Freeman has averaged 77 yards from scrimmage per game.

      Bell has averaged 165% more yards per game than Freeman.
      If Freeman got $8.25 mil/year than 165% of that would be $13.6 mil/year.

      I think my numbers are accurate and I know this is not a sound argument, but just a different perspective when comparing the two players. Freeman is a great RB but not in the same class as Bell. I agree though this hurts Bell’s chances at getting what he wants.

    • NinjaMountie

      are you factoring in Freeman’s rookie year where he had 65 carries but played in all 16 games. That would skew that number quite a bit.

    • stan

      I think the team’s preparations for this offseason showed that they were aware that Bell was going to seek a groundbreaking contract. Twelve is tough to fit into the cap this year, and 14 will be tough to fit for next year, but the guy is a superstar and those don’t grow on trees. If the choice is the 5/80 that he appears to be seeking or 2/26 and letting him potentially walk after 2018, you have to suck it up and fit him under the cap with the franchise tag.

    • capehouse

      Definitely but I’m at work and don’t have time to separate them so it is what it is lol.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Love Bell, but I’m still waiting for him to complete a full NFL season…

    • NinjaMountie

      Understood. I think it would change quite a bit if you used the last two years in which Freeman was a featured back.

    • RickM

      Exactly. Since Freeman became their #1 back in 2015, his numbers are roughly 25% less than Bell. And he misses 2% of his games versus Bell’s 27%. The Freeman contract makes the Steelers’ offer appear quite generous.

    • BRB4ever

      I hope he tears his ACL working out on his own prior to signing the franchise tag contract. It would serve his greedy ass well and make his asking price lower next year. The Steelers will be fine without him.