Fowler: Martavis Bryant Misses Practice, Considered “Day To Day” (Update)

With the Pittsburgh Steelers done with training camp and back at their facility, we’ll have to rely on the non-bloggers for your daily injury report. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Martavis Bryant missed today’s practice with an undisclosed injury.

Martavis Bryant missed practice Wednesday but is 'day-to-day,' per Tomlin, probably back Thursday — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 23, 2017

As Fowler points out via Mike Tomlin, it doesn’t sound serious and Bryant should be back within a few days max, perhaps as early as tomorrow. But for a player like Bryant who missed an entire year of football, and played in his first football game over the weekend, it’s no surprise to see him get nicked up. Hopefully Le’Veon Bell doesn’t have a similar issue when he returns.





Against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon, Bryant played 20 snaps. He had two catches for 20 yards and an end around, which he fumbled on.

Bryant missing today may have been one reason why the team signed WR Justin Thomas. The Steelers have also been without Demarcus Ayers with an unknown injury. It’s not currently known if Ayers was able to practice today.

Elsewhere, James Harrison was back in pads today. So was Bud Dupree, who missed Sunday’s game.

For Harrison, this would mark the second time all of camp he’s been in full pads. He suited up for the Family Fest practice at Heinz Field though did not practice in team periods.

UPDATE: Bryant suffered a hamstring injury, per NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

#Steelers WR Martavis Bryant's hamstring was all wrapped up, but Mike Tomlin said he's day-to-day and he expects him to practice tomorrow. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 23, 2017