    Fowler: Martavis Bryant Misses Practice, Considered “Day To Day” (Update)

    By Alex Kozora August 23, 2017 at 03:08 pm


    With the Pittsburgh Steelers done with training camp and back at their facility, we’ll have to rely on the non-bloggers for your daily injury report. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Martavis Bryant missed today’s practice with an undisclosed injury.

    As Fowler points out via Mike Tomlin, it doesn’t sound serious and Bryant should be back within a few days max, perhaps as early as tomorrow. But for a player like Bryant who missed an entire year of football, and played in his first football game over the weekend, it’s no surprise to see him get nicked up. Hopefully Le’Veon Bell doesn’t have a similar issue when he returns.


    Against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon, Bryant played 20 snaps. He had two catches for 20 yards and an end around, which he fumbled on.

    Bryant missing today may have been one reason why the team signed WR Justin Thomas. The Steelers have also been without Demarcus Ayers with an unknown injury. It’s not currently known if Ayers was able to practice today.

    Elsewhere, James Harrison was back in pads today. So was Bud Dupree, who missed Sunday’s game.

    For Harrison, this would mark the second time all of camp he’s been in full pads. He suited up for the Family Fest practice at Heinz Field though did not practice in team periods.

    UPDATE: Bryant suffered a hamstring injury, per NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

    • george

      God, I’d like to see Ben, AB, Bryant and Rodgers out there together for at least 2 drives. Also, no news on Shazier?

    • srdan

      In terms of Bryant this doesn’t worry me. He has been practicing and getting hit. For bell this is the type of stuff that worries me. It’s one thing to run laps on a beach and stay in shape, it’s another to get hit and the bumps and bruises that go with it.

    • PaeperCup

      Cut him

    • srdan

      And fire the whole training staff.

    • pittsburghjoe

      With this amount of time away from hitting and live game action, you have to wonder if he is going to be more susceptible to soft tissue injuries. I hope his absence does not make him a higher injury risk.

    • pittsburghjoe

      At least the one responsible for fingers. And throw in the guy responsible for evaluating free agent head injuries.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Good point on LB. You have to hope the time away does not make him a higher injury risk.

    • PaeperCup

      haha, that’s good stuff

    • Matt Manzo

      God damn hamstrings!

    • Nathanael Dory

      Danm for those hamstrings injuries..arghhhh

    • RMSteeler

      I’m concerned about Bell’s hamstrings. Throw in a groin on top of that as well.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Whew. Better be minor. I have my FF draft this weekend and I’ve been planning to sneak Bryant onto my roster when no one was looking. Actually, this nick may help me, scare off any of the sharps who may have had their eye that way. As the clock winds down and the pressure is on, if you see that little red “injured” mark next to a guy and you aren’t a fan of the team, you may go another way. I’m expecting a BIG year for Bryant.

    • pittfan

      “Football shape”…??