    Hue Jackson: Kizer ‘A Guy Who Hopefully Can Solve Our Quarterback Issue’

    By Matthew Marczi August 29, 2017 at 05:40 am


    The Cleveland Browns did not use a second-round draft pick on quarterback DeShone Kizer because they believed they needed him urgently to start as a rookie. They took him because they envisioned him as their possibly long-term answer at the quarterback position, an answer to a question that has been asked since the franchise re-entered the league in 1999 without an acceptable response.

    But the 21-year-old was just handed the keys to the franchise earlier than many anticipated, largely because the Browns did not feel that they had any other sufficient alternatives after they were less than thrilled with the work that they got out of free agent acquisition Brock Osweiler and second-year Cody Kessler, the latter of whom started the majority of last season for the team.

    He’s earned the right to play through his preparation. He has established a work ethic that I think has earned the respect of his teammates”, Head Coach Hue Jackson told reporters in making the announcement on Sunday afternoon that the rookie quarterback would be named their starter heading into the regular season.

    “I think we all dove into this the right way to go find a guy who hopefully can solve our quarterback issue”, he continued later in his press conference. “It’s not over with yet. This guy has been named the starter, but he still has to earn the right to be the starting quarterback for this team week in and week out and I think he gets that”

    “But”, he added, “he has the talent, he has the makeup and he has the things we are looking for. Now, we just have to go get him and push him onto that next level.”.


    Jackson also said that both Kizer and the team are perfectly aware that they are not going to have smooth sailing right off the bat in their union together. “Things are going to happen, and I think we get that, he gets that”, he said. “We’re not going to blink about it. We are just going to correct it and keep moving forward”.

    The Browns drafted Kizer with a “purpose” in mind, with the head coach saying, “we thought that he had exactly what we were looking for”. While he may have been given the starting job from the get-go, they recognize that this is a long-term process, and that failure now doesn’t mean failure in the future.

    Through the first three preseason games, the rookie has completed 25 of 49 pass attempts for a completion percentage of just over 50, including a 6-for-18 performance in his most recent game. He has thrown for 351 yards and one touchdown with one interception, running eight times for 47 yards.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will be his first opponent in the season opener in Cleveland, and then he and the Browns will travel to Baltimore for the second game of the season.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Conserv_58

      Since re-entering the league in 1999 the browns have gone through 27 QB’s. Maybe, Kizer is what Jackson expects him to be, but he’s certainly going to get a baptism by fire. They better hope that he can survive the beating he’s going to get because there is no doubt that teams will be game planning to get after him.

    • dany

      geez poor Griffin, couldn’t find a better image?:D

    • NinjaMountie

      Watched a ton of him at ND. I don’t think he has it.

    • Ahmad

      And watch this defense make him look like Pro Bowler. But seriously, I hope we don’t underestimate the Browns and lay an egg Week 1. Almost happened 3 years ago.

    • Paul Rainey

      Write it down. It will happen,

    • Really? Already down on this team?

    • Just because they are starting a rookie doesn’t mean this game will be a walk in the park. That defense knows they will have to start fast right out of the gate while expecting their green QB to make mistakes. I fully expect Williams’s defense to attempt to get after us immediately, our team will settle down in the second qtr and put together a solid game after that, winning 24 to 10.

    • MP34

      I think handing the keys to a rookie is never a good idea, unless it’s by necessity, like when Ben took over as a rookie. Expectations were different, he wasn’t supposed to be immediately “great”. But, that team around him was that good (defense/running game), and he just had to be efficient. Basically, he was protected.

      I’d let Osweiler or Kessler take their lumps first, and let Kizer mop up. This is why certain franchises can’t get out of the losing rut.

    • Jacob

      I was hoping the Steelers would draft Kizer in the 2nd round, but the Browns got to him. I hope the Steelers can contain him for years to come.

    • jesse murray

      Against Tampa Kizer looked great for 2 series then did what he has always done: began to throw ball high, low and to other team. In that game he had one awful pick, had another gift wrapped pick dropped that would’ve been a pick 6 and a bevy of poor throws that made him look just like he did at ND: inconsistent. Browns fans are hyping him up…of course they are. They hyped up Brady Quinn after a “stellar” pre-season. They hyped up Colt McCoy after a “stellar” pre-season. They hyped up Cody Kessler after a “stellar” pre-season.

    • Steve

      After watching Kansas City play this past weekend, can’t believe the Clowns didn’t draft Mahomes. The guy has an arm and can sling the ball. Brownies have so many So-So Qb’s and need a good one to get them over the hump, in which Kizer will never do.

    • Steve

      Tomlin has a knack for not having his team ready for games, especially when the Steelers are suppose to win, like with the Clowns.

    • nutty32

      Poor kid. Didn’t see any preseason but saw a lot of him at ND. He could really use a season/half season of holding the clipboard to max his potential/strengths. He’s going get beat up pretty good in the early going. Maybe he pulls through if it doesn’t break him. Factory of Sadness appears to be running at full capacity.