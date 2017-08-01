Injury Bug Continues To Bite Ravens Hard

Are the Baltimore Ravens currently cursed? When it comes to the proverbial injury bug, that certainly appears to be the case as their bad luck in that specific department is continuing during training camp.

According to recent reports, Ravens tight end Crockett Gillmore has now been lost for the season due to a knee injury he suffered a few days ago and the same goes for rookie offensive lineman Nico Siragusa, who reportedly tore his ACL, MCL and PCL while practicing with the first-team offense on Tuesday.

Gillmore is now the third tight end the Ravens have lost this offseason as Dennis Pitta needed to be released earlier in the offseason after suffering another serious hip injury and Darren Waller was suspended for at least one year without pay a few weeks ago for once again violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Currently, veteran Benjamin Watson and Maxx Williams sit atop the Ravens tight end depth chart and the latter just resumed practicing after finally overcoming a rare knee surgery last year, which landed him on injured reserve after just four games. Watson also spent nearly all of the 2016 season on injured reserve with an Achilles tear.

If the recent loss of Gillmore and Siragusa isn’t bad enough for Baltimore, wide receivers Breshad Perriman (hamstring), Kenny Bell (hamstring) and Quincy Adeboyejo (back) are all now dealing with injuries as of this week as is rookie cornerback Maurice Canady, who is now out for an extended period of time after needing knee surgery.





These injuries come on the heels of quarterback Joe Flacco being sidelined for the start of training camp with a back injury of some sorts. Additionally, Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon and cornerback Tavon Young have long since had their 2017 seasons come to an end due to injuries suffered during the team’s offseason program.