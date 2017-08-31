Hot Topics

    Joe Haden Contract Details & Salary Cap Charges

    By Dave Bryan August 31, 2017 at 02:49 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers signed cornerback Joe Haden to a three-year, $27 million contract on Wednesday and now we know the full layout of the deal.

    According to Albert Breer, the Steelers gave Haden a $5.75 million signing bonus as part of the deal. His 2017 base salary will be $1.25 million and that means he’ll earn $7 million this year. His cap charge in 2017 will be just $3.166666 million.

    In 2018, Haden will be due a $1 million roster bonus in March. If he winds up still being with the team at that point, he’ll be scheduled to earn a base salary of $9 million in 2018. His 2019 base salary is scheduled to be $10 million.

    In essence, this is a one-year, $7 million contract for Haden with the right to earn the rest. The Steelers will clearly decide what his future will be by March. With that said, even if they pay the one million roster bonus in March, they can still cut him prior to the 2018 regular season starting without much invested in him and just short of $4 million in dead money to account for over two years.

    Below is a layout of Haden’s contract by year:

    YEARBASE SALARYSIGNING BONUSROSTER BONUSCAP CHARGE
    2017$1,250,000$1,916,666$0$3,166,666
    2018$9,000,000$1,916,666$1,000,000$11,916,666
    2019$10,000,000$1,916,668$0$11,916,668

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Nolrog

      And if they cut Cockrell as a result, that covers more than half of Haden’s cap hit. And there’s still plenty of cap for Tuitt and to bring into the season. This wasn’t even remotely a concern.

    • TroymanianDevil

      This is great

      I was initially concerned at 3yr/27mil. But once I saw the guarantees and options, it became quite clear it is a team friendly deal. If it doesn’t work out, we can move on from him next year without much trouble.
      And 3.16mil first year cap hit is amazing

    • Gizmosteel

      In Colbert/Khan we trust.

    • Jacob

      Considering the amount he was going to be paid this year, this was about the best deal one could hope for. I hope he plays out his contract.

    • colingrant

      Stop gap deal. He’ll have to redo it if he wants to stay at a price Steelers are comfortable with. In the meantime, long term answer is a player to be drafted in 2018. Steelers know what the hell their doing!

    • Matt Manzo

      Wow! Not as expensive as I first thought! Great signing!

    • NW86

      Not that I ever said anything about the cap, but just for the record, if anyone did have concerns, they would have probably been more about next year, not this year. I believe Haden’s contract will take them down to around $10M cap space in the early projections for 2018 – without Bell or Tuitt. And of course Haden can be cut and they could choose not to tag Bell again, but I think it’s fair to say that they can’t have Haden, Bell, and Tuitt all on the roster with cap hits over $10M next year.

    • John Noh

      Next article I’d love to see is the news of Stephon Tuitt’s extension.

    • SteelersDepot

      I think you need to remember that cap in 2018 is expected to be $180 million. If Haden plays well in 2017, he’ll be worth $10 million next season. If he has a bad season, he can be thrown to the curb with not much dead money to eat over two years. In short, there will be no re-do.

    • Dorian James

      That’s a good deal for this year, I can’t see them keeping him past this year with that price tag

    • Petherson Silveira

      A-W-E-S-O-M-E! Thats why Colbert is a very good GM!!!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I’ll be more disappointed if this doesn’t get done than I am excited about Haden!

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I see bell getting traded.

    • colingrant

      Took that into consideration, but find it difficult to see them panning out 10mil after one season. Redskins and some other teams do that regularly and the loyalty question starts being whispered around the locker room from disgruntled vets with longer track records. The Steelers have made it a point to stay away from that, hence have earned significant trust and a league wide reputation of fairness.

      Steelers are adamant about taking care of their own before upsetting the organizational pay-scale hierarchy. Should he perform at a pro-bowl rate, I still think the Steelers redo it for cap friendlier purposes, but your point is well taken in that the opportunity for him to earn it is there as well as the money from the cap increase. Considering the top cornerback market $$, it’s a decent deal for both sides.

    • SouthernSteel

      They can if this is Ben’s last year….. Hope not

    • John Noh

      That would be a shocker. There would be weeping there and gnashing of teeth among the Steelers Nation should this happen.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Gurley and two 1st round picks? The rams have agreed to worse lol

    • SteelerSurfer

      Rumor Denver may part with TJ Ward, could Steelers go for the trifecta?

    • SteelerSurfer

      Wouldn’t that be nice. Gurley and a pick would due.

    • kakello34

      If the salary cap goes up another $13M, you can expect it to feel like JH’s contract is a bargain the next two years IF he plays at a pro bowl level. With the money you’re going to see thrown around at even average CBs with that kind of cap.

    • Denny

      Has anyone ever traded for a player playing on the franchise tag? Seem like that would be rare.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      No idea. I hope it’s possible. Can’t let him walk for nothing.