    Josh Dobbs Says He Saw Improvement From First To Second Game

    By Alex Kozora August 21, 2017 at 05:06 pm


    Though many Pittsburgh Steelers fans would disagree, Josh Dobbs says there was positive takeaways from his second NFL start Sunday afternoon.

    “I did a lot better,” Dobbs said after the game via Steelers.com. “Getting in, having more time at the line of scrimmage to do different things. So there was an improvement.”

    The stat sheet tells a different story. Dobbs finished the game 10/19 for 70 yards and an interception, though it’s important to point out he fell victim to two James Conner drops that would’ve kept drives alive and made his completion percentage look better.

    Not that Dobbs thinks he’s a finished product either.

    “Tomorrow will be a chance to go back, watch the film. See things I did well. Things I can continue to grow on. And I’ll have another list of things next week to continue to improve on.”


    Dobbs makes the important point of quarterback play. It isn’t all about what is done post-snap and that can often be tied to what the quarterback does before it. Getting the call, communicating it clearly, and getting out of the huddle in timely fashion. Dobbs has consistently shown that throughout camp while, for comparison’s sake, Bart Houston, has still struggled. Case in point, a delay of game penalty by Houston on 3rd and goal from the one late in the game.

    Of course, that doesn’t absolve the issues Dobbs still showed. Errant passes on short to intermediate throws and an awful decision on his interception.

    Next weekend, he should see a reduced role as Ben Roethlisberger gets his tune up game and Landry Jones has a good chance to return to the lineup. That’ll allow him to learn from the sidelines, something he hasn’t been able to do much the first two weeks. It’ll let him watch a game from a different perspective and watch one of the best in the business go to work.

    While Dobbs has had an inconsistent camp, it’s nothing to be alarmed about. And certainly no reason to clamor for Houston, as some have, who has clearly been worse. Growing pains are expected of any rookie QB. He’s shown the mental makeup to bounce back, a critical trait for better success down the road.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • The Chin

      Agreed. Atlanta was better than the Giants

    • steeltown

      Ha! I did see more than one person post they’d keep Houston over Dobbs, which is ridiculous.

    • RickM

      If he thinks he was a lot better, we’re in trouble long-term because he’s a guy who deludes himself. Josh you have several years to develop. But call it for what it was – not the best but you’ll get ’em next time.

    • John Pennington

      If Dobbs thinks he saw improvement then there is something wrong.When you continue to throw behind your wr or throw high or throw for less than 100 yards thats not improving at all.He has alot of work to do and stop kidding himself because he looked bad period.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Thank you, Rick. I was worried I was the only one. I thought the Steelers were delusional for drafting Dobbs in the 4th round (instead of Jake Butt) and nothing I’ve seen so far that has changed my mind in the slightest.

      And before anyone says “give the kid a chance” or “it’s just a pre-season game” let it be known that I am not judging his career. I’m just saying, from what I’m seeing now, Josh Dobbs is YEARS away from being a competent NFL QB. Not months.

      Having said that, he seems to be a great kid and a hard worker and I’m certainly rooting for him to do well. But I’ve been rooting for Landry Jones for quite some time now too, and we all know how that is turning out.

    • Rocksolid20

      How many back up QB’s in the league would you say are better than Landry ?
      He is just a serviceable back up . Still ahead of Dobbs .

    • RickM

      Hi Star. Yes he’s years away in terms of technique because he will get very little, if any, playing time to learn in 2017. I don’t know why, with the very brief SB window, they invested in a project QB at the expense of a much-needed TE when good ones were still available. It doesn’t make any real sense.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      really dobbs? you saw improvement? because i went to both games and you sucked in both.

    • J Jones

      I was impressed with his command of the huddle and how he got in and out of plays. No guys running around lost pre snap. It seems as if he has memorized the playbook. Now just gotta give him time to understand our scheme. Im absolutely ok with the progress of our 3rd string rookie qb

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i disagree. he looked lost. he was easily distracted at the stadium, he didnt snap to reads , he panicked and he missed wide open receivers. yes some drops hurt his stats but he very much looked like a rookie. we have to hope jones is back next game.

    • DarthYinzer

      Man, our backup QB situation is a hot mess.

    • Bob Castanon

      You either have it or you don’t. Dobbs doesn’t. Case in point Ben and Prescott. Both came in as rookies and played great. That development mind set will cost us championships for years. How long did we go through musical chair quarterbacks from Bradshaw to Big Ben? They better start doing their homework for next years draft. Hopefully we can get lucky like Dallas did with Prescott and he’s no engineer. He just knows how to throw.

    • Bob Castanon

    • nutty32

      They don’t really need him to play until YEARS away so not a shocker. He’s a rookie doing rookie things & a 4th rounder at that. What expectations did you have?

    • nutty32

      It’s funny you brought up that Bradshaw guy….

    • J Jones

      He is a rookie…what else are we judging him on? Wasnt expecting him to take landrys job this yr. Most rookies will Iook lost when tossed into the fire. Go back and look at landrys preseason perfomances just last yr. Some were downright ugly. How quickly we forget. I too want landry back asap. But by all accounts dobbs has been ok in practice which is probably more important than preseason games.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      That’s the same thing people said about Landry Jones 4 years ago.

    • derp_diggler

      Just because one of your seeds does not bear fruit doesn’t mean you should stop planting.

    • nutty32

      Yup & Jones is doing what the team needs him to do now, so. Didn’t he start off as the #3 behind Gradkowski?

    • budabar

      Dave broke down dobb’s passes in collage his play is no surprise this is the way he played then I still don’t see what the FO was seeing

    • Ryan Alderman

      It’s his accuracy that worries me. Mental makeup and leadership seem on point.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      I don’t know what u guys see in Jones.

    • nutty32

      To possibly take over for Jones as he’s starting to get expensive?