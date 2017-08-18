Keith Butler On Antonio Brown: ‘It Pisses Me Off When He Says It’s Easy For Him’

Hot Topics

    August 18, 2017


    The good news is that when it comes to doing well against wide receivers in one-on-one coverage scenarios, Pittsburgh Steelers second-year cornerback Artie Burns has almost clearly been head and shoulders above the rest among his peers. That is what you would expect to see out of your first-round cornerback, after all.

    The bad news, however, is the same as the good news, only worded differently. Burns is the only cornerback who has consistency excelled in this arena, and defensive coordinator Keith Butler is hoping to see more from the rest of his cornerbacks. Especially against Antonio Brown.

    Speaking during practice a few days ago, Butler told reporters, “I want AB to be as good as he can because he’s going to doggone help us”, but “we’ve got to have somebody who can get close to covering him. Artie was probably our closest one, but we have to have more than one to do it”.

    It’s worth noting that Burns missed some practice time and Ross Cockrell got his shot to shadow Brown, an opportunity that he asked for, and it did not go well. The whole thing got pretty high-profile, highlighted by Brown telling Burns, injured on the sideline after beating Cockrell one-on-one for a score, that it was too easy.

    “They can’t let him win all the time. We have to win some of them”, the defensive coordinator said. “Artie was doing that. He was about 50-50 with him, I think, before he got hurt”. But he said for the others trying to cover Brown, “it’s an easy thing for him. He says it’s easy for him”.


    “It pisses me off when he says it’s easy for him”, he said. “I like to be competitive”.

    It should probably go without saying that the last thing as a defensive coordinator that you want to hear is an offensive player saying that playing against your defense is too easy, so getting pissed off certainly would seem to be a more than appropriate response.

    Fortunately for Butler, only one team in the league has Antonio Brown, and he happens to be on that team. And having Burns to cover him, and any other wide receiver who would hope to rival him, will be critical for his defense this season.

    Speaking of his ability to play press-man coverage, he said that “it means we can play different defenses, we can put a little bit of pressure on the quarterback. It’s not just going to be an easy throw-and-catch for the quarterback to pick it up and throw it outside, throw it inside against a zone defense or stuff like that. We’ve got to be able to change it up a little bit”.

      Well, at least we are HEARING the right things….

    • SeventhHeavan

      The best receiver in the game versus a middle of the pack mediocre secondary….what do you expect Butler…it’s going to be difficult for him?

    • Garrett Hunt

      What do you expect Butler to say that it is okay for his defense to get torched?

      If he settled for mediocrity, then he would not be an NFL coach.

    • walter

      We always had at least one DB that could play man to man, rarely missed a game if ever and that was Ike Taylor.

    • SeventhHeavan

      Haha…no I dont…i was just trying to point out that our secondary stinks.

    • Jarod Wells

      I like the competitive nature of his statements. It would piss me off if I was a D coordinator. Brown is just Brown. Alex why can’t Tj figure AV out? Too big? Too athletic?

    • FanInExile

      I would expect Butler to come up with the best defensive scheme for the talent he has available. The fact that he’s getting pissed off watching AB cook his crew tells me he may not have many answers for some of the league’s more competent offenses.

    • Boots

      Antonio Brown has made a habit of making some of the best CB’s in the game look pretty average. It’s not the end of the world that guys struggle winning 1 on 1’s against him. If the plan is to have Burns mostly cover the other teams best WR, the type of WR he’ll be going against is Bryant, so he should really be getting a lot of reps against him now, and let the other guys take their lumps against AB with the idea that it will make the games seem easy to Cockrell & Co. If we’re supposed to have this amazing group of WR’s shouldn’t it go to reason that they’re pretty hard to stop?

    • S.T.

      It kills me that Sutton isn’t getting his chances in training camp. From what we’ve seen of his lateral dexterity, I think getting time to cover AB would sharpen that steel to great effect.

    • Paul Rainey

      Sounds like another torching by Tom Brady and company. The Pats seem to have figured out how to stop him. Sounds to me like our coaching staff and defenders don’t not measure up to the Pats standard. I have been a Steeler fan for over 60 years and I just want to be competitive.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      this is one of the reasons why I want golson to make this team because if I’m not mistaken he was playing brown good his rookie season before he was injured of course from what I’ve read on this site

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      You don’t think with a healthy Ben, AB, Bryant, and Bell we’ll be competitive?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      All in fun! AB is just special and add the fact he is the hardest worker in football, your imagination comes into fruition. He he just ran go routes it would be easier to guard him, no? He runs every single route in the route tree while keeping his speed in breaks and being able to sell each one. I’d my money on AB every single time! Lol!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Villy is very good!

    • PaeperCup

      Funny. But seriously as good as AB is and credit should go to him, our defenders need to be able to cover every WR1 in the league.

      I’d love them to be able to cover any TE in the league too, please. That is going to be a tall order because Jesse James definitely won’t be able to replicate what some of those other TEs around the league do.