    Keith Butler On Mike Hilton: ‘We’re Kind Of Excited To Have Him’

    By Dave Bryan August 17, 2017 at 08:25 am


    Are you still not on the Mike Hilton bandwagon? If not, why? The Pittsburgh Steelers young cornerback has had a strong showing so far not only during training camp, but in the team’s first preseason game as well.

    On the heels of Steelers defensive backs coach Carnell Lake signing the praises of Hilton last week that included him comparing him to two former cornerbacks that he personally played with during his own career in Pittsburgh, defensive coordinator Keith Butler also talked very positively about the Mississippi product and former undrafted free agent during his Thursday morning interview on Steelers Nation Radio.

    “We’re very pleased with Mike and what he’s done and what he’s shown,” Butler said of Hilton.” He’s done a good job on the slot inside and he’s a good blitzer. He’s got a good feel for blitzing and a good understanding of our defense and we’re kind of excited to have him.”

    Hilton did indeed do a good job in the slot and on special teams in the team’s preseason opener against the New York Giants as he registered four total tackles that included a sack via a blitz off the edge. Additionally, one of his tackles came on a fourth and short run and he also recovered a fumble on a punt. In short, he was hard not to notice Friday night.

    Hilton’s opportunity to shine for the Steelers during the offseason is obviously a result of young Steelers cornerbacks Senquez Golson and Cameron Sutton both missing extensive time during training camp with hamstring injuries and Butler was quick to point that fact out Thursday morning.


    “Some guy’s failure is another guys dadgum reward and not necessarily failure but being out of practice and somebody else has got to take up those reps,” Butler explained. “And if they take up those reps and they do well, then obviously you’re going, ‘hey, you know we’re going to see what they can do in a game.’ If they can do something in a game and you sit out too long, that’s the way the NFL is. Somebody will take your positron and that’s not trying to threaten anybody, or anything like that, that’s just the nature of the game.”

    The Steelers will keep five cornerbacks at a minimum this year and more than likely six in total. Assuming Sutton makes it back from his injury in the next few weeks, he’ll obviously be on the 53-man roster along with Artie Burns, Ross Cockrell, William Gay and Coty Sensabaugh. That sixth and final cornerback spot has Hilton’s name written all over it right now, barring an injury. Should the team wind up keeping seven cornerbacks in total, rookie draft pick Brian Allen is likely to get that spot, but I think he might be headed for the practice squad to start the season.

     

    • PghDSF

      If Golson gets cut and clears waivers, does he make the PS instead of Allen?

    • george

      God I hope not.

    • Dennis Nevinsky

      Artie Burns, Ross Cockrell, William Gay and Coty Sensabaugh make 4 cornerbacks and Mike Hilton makes 5. I think you missed Cameron Sutton.

    • george

      He said assuming Sutton makes it.

    • Sam Clonch

      They can’t cut him if he’s hurt. Hard to believe that a healthy, recent 2nd round pick would clear waivers (even if he does have an injury history). I’d expect someone to take a chance on him.

    • PghDSF

      They can cut him. They would have to give him an injury settlement.

    • NickSteelerFan

      To be clear, this is for 2018 not this year:
      I like the lineup in dime with 4 CB’s being Burns, Sutton, Allen and Hilton (with any combo of Gay/Cockrell/Sensabaugh being your backups). There are body types to cover any type of RB/WR/TE with tons of youth and speed. Still may go through a bunch of growing pains this year, but I’m very optimistic for next year

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I believe you’re right, Dave. And I believe we will someday see Golson playing for another team. The business of the game doesn’t allow the team to keep him around, but he likely has talent and if he can ever get on the field to show it, hopefully NOT for the Bengals, we’ll all finally see – just not in a Steelers uniform.

    • SteelersDepot

      “Assuming Sutton makes it back from his injury in the next few weeks, he’ll obviously be on the 53-man roster along with Artie Burns, Ross Cockrell, William Gay and Coty Sensabaugh. “

    • MP34

      More “dadgum”.

    • falconsaftey43

      I think he has the team made at this point.

    • John Noh

      That is pretty much the kiss of death for Golson’s continued future as a Steeler, I’d say. Forget “can’t make the club from the tub”. He’s too injured to even make it into the tub.

    • John Noh

      NO! The Golson experiment has been an abject failure. Time to cut ties and move on. The only question is whether he or Limas Sweed deserve the dubious distinction as the biggest second-round bust for the Steelers in the Colbert era.

    • Jaybird

      Let him get healthy , then cut him. That will take careful of the injury settlement. Let’s face It, they are not going to give Golson reps at this point. They aren’t taking them away from Hilton, Sutton, or . So let him heal the next two weeks an let him go before they owe him his salary for the year.