Hot Topics

    Why Kevin Colbert Likely Traded For Dashaun Phillips When He Did

    By Dave Bryan August 25, 2017 at 08:27 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for cornerback Dashaun Phillips Wednesday night and that move has solicited all sorts of reactions as you would probably expect it would. Some already have Phillips making the final 53-man roster while others view him as just a two week body. With a few weeks remaining until we ultimately find out the fate of Phillips, here are a few things for you to think about as to why Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert dealt for the cornerback.

    Back end slot depth needed for remainder of preseason – With two preseason games remaining, the Steelers really only have two healthy slot cornerbacks and they are William Gay and Mike Hilton as both Senquez Golson and Cameron Sutton have both missed a ton of time due to hamstring injuries. Will Sutton make it back this week? We’ll see, but even if he does, it seems as though he might cut his teeth on the outside initially before moving inside. Additionally, the team isn’t likely going to want Gay to play much in their third preseason game and probably none in the finale. As for Hilton, who in my opinion is still a roster lock even after the addition of Phillips, the team might take it easy on him (one half at most) during the final two preseason games as well. Being as Phillips has slot experience, he figures to get a lot of burn there in the final two preseason games and most notably in the finale.

    Free two week look now that cut-down rules have changed – The new NFL cut-down rules probably somewhat played a role in Colbert trading for Phillips. If you remember back to a few weeks ago, Colbert said he isn’t a big fan of the new rule that eliminated the 90 to 75 cuts. In short, he said teams no longer have the ability to bring in fringe roster players for looks ahead of final decisions needing to be made and especially when it comes to looking at potential practice squad players outside the organization. In trading for Phillips, which cost the Steelers essentially nothing, they now have two weeks to closely evaluate the cornerback to see if he might be worth carrying on the practice squad should he ultimately not make the final 53-man roster.

    Final thoughts – Considering that the Washington Redskins traded Phillips straight-up to the Steelers for rookie undrafted center Lucas Crowley, who has played all of 10 preseason snaps so far in his NFL career, tells you a lot. Phillips wasn’t going to make the Redskins final 53-man roster and that’s not overly surprising based on how quickly he fell out of favor with them last season. This doesn’t make the trade bad for either team, however, as each now gets a few weeks to fully evaluate the players up close and personal.

    Personally, I think Phillips is a long-shot to make the Steelers final 53-man roster and even if he does, it’s hard to imagine him seeing any action outside of potentially some work on special teams barring injuries. The Steelers likely scouted Phillips during the first two weeks of the preseason and deemed him worthy of a closer look. If that closer look goes well, he really seems best-suited to be signed to the practice squad. If that happens, he would then be one injury away from being on the 53-man roster.


    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • stan

      As much as I would like to believe Phillips can be a real factor for this team, I think the timing of the injuries to our other deep back-up cb’s at the same time had more to do with it. He’s very likely just slightly better practice fodder. Its not like we gave up even a conditional draft choice for him. We gave up a deep back-up center who we’d just signed off the street.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I don’t believe Phillips will make the roster, but I think this move was a message (shot across the bow) to W. Gay after last week’s performance.

      My prediction for tomorrow night is that Hilton starts in the slot and Sensabaugh over Cockrell. Again, this is not necessarily how it will be Week 1, but will instead be another shot across both of their bows.

    • Steelers12

      U wonder could they be contemplating moving gay to safety?

    • SteelersDepot

      lol, no.

    • Jeff Burton

      I don’t think the Steelers base a trade on watching two weeks of performance even it is just an undrafted college free agent they’re dealing. The Steelers typically bring in one or two year players they have scouted heavily and liked in college and wanted on the team. They did that with the Ross Cockrell and Jake McGee signings and they thought enough of Phillips chances to make the roster to trade for him. The Steelers, more so than almost any other team in the league, don’t add players as camp fodder if they think they have no chance of making the team. (Boykin was injured and Philly dealt us damaged goods) They seem to always give every player a legitimate shot and if anything they show too much patience with players like Shamarko Thomas, Senquez Golson, etc. The ‘NFL capable’ Dashuan Phillips can play slot or outside and is here because the Steelers think he has a real shot at making the team.

    • so now because of the new cut down rule, to get that fringe guy teams will trade fringe for fringe, as in a guy you know won’t make your squad for a guy that won’t make their squad. So in the future your going to see a lot of trades between the 1st & 4th preseason game. Hilton 53; Phillips practice squad. #herewego

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Dave, I’m curious if you disagree with my assessment as well?

    • D.j. Reynolds

      If you’re right, then they see someone currently there as not being a capable slot CB. I have a hard time believing Hilton is that (Incapable) person given his performance thus far!

    • MP34

      Seems this guy is faster, taller, and is a better jumper than Mike Hilton. Makes sense to bring a little more competition in, especially since Phillips has a little NFL experience.

    • Steelers12

      Just a thought

    • Michael Conrad

      Hilton is a short 5”8″ and lacks recovery speed . I not saying he is not going to make the team but he has faults . He bites on double moves and has trouble mirroring the WR. Phillips was beaten out by a guy who may start for them down the road. I think Hilton has been great and will make the team but to me the Steelers want to keep man capable CB’s as backups. Sutton. Allen, Phillips if he shows well.

    • SilverSteel

      Why exactly is that funny? If it will extend his career, why not? And he would be better than Golden by a big margin. He seems perfectly suited to play safety at this point in his career. So if he can’t cut it in the slot he can still contribute as depth for 3 positions instead of being shown the door.

      It worked for Woodson and other CBs who were past their prime. Also it is just condescending to “laugh out loud” when a valid question is asked. As authors, I would expect more civility. Jeez guys, and we wonder why comments descend into name calling… your answer is one of the reasons.

    • Michael Conrad

      I hope he gets on the field before we condemn him to the PS. He does have size and speed and has played NFL games. I never count out a player until I see them in action.

      I see the same secondary as last year for the most part could be Cockrell or Sensabaugh at CB. I see at fight between , Sutton ,Hilton,Allen and Phillips for roster spots . I think they will keep seven this year.

      I think the plan is to see how the young players progress in season and make changes if needed. I know one thing no matter what Gay and Cockrell won’t be here next year.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Fair points on Hilton and Steelers wanting more versatile players (though I guess my problem is Hilton is more versatile/athletic than Gay at this point and seems to be playing better albeit against the scrubs).

    • SilverSteel

      At this point of his regression, I think it makes a ton of sense to let him learn the Safety spot and he probably already knows it. We could dump Golden, create a roster spot for our CB youth and keep the leadership of Gay.

      Gay can be depth for outside, slot and both safety positions which will extend his career. Keep everything in front of him which is where he and Cockrell excel. Good suggestion…

    • SilverSteel

      You got that right…

    • Ken Krampert

      The trade is the best thing to happen to DeShaun Philips . He is now relevant for a few weeks while his chances of making the team are analyzed to the nub. He is simply a preseason depth acquisition to prevent the guys that are making the team from playing to much in week 4. At this point, he is auditioning for the practice squad at best.

    • SilverSteel

      👎

    • steeltown

      It is as you say, no more 75 cutdown so Teams will trade fringe players. Lets not read too much into it. He will allow Gay and Hilton to rest week 4

    • nutty32

      Hilton seems to have “it” going for him & just knows how to play football. I’ll contain my excitement as its often the case that they can’t make the jump once on the field with superior first string athletes. I remember #35, small cb a few years back during Mike Wallace’s last year that seemed to have a clue in preseason but faded against real nfl talent.

    • nutty32

      He probably provides some insurance against losing a db currently tabbed for the ps that don’t make it past waivers?

    • Steelers12

      Thanks i agree with everything

    • SteelersDepot

      Gay just said a few days ago he is only an emergency safety and that a lot of things would need to go wrong for him to see action at the position.

    • SilverSteel

      He said pretty much the same thing about moving to the slot. In his mind there was no way, just like this move. I’m not saying it’s probable.

      I’m saying to throw out an “lol” to someone for suggesting it is condescending because it’s not a bad idea at all.

      Thank you for the reply though.