    Kevin Colbert Says There Is No ‘Secret Sauce’ Behind Steelers’ Success Drafting Receivers

    By Matthew Marczi August 5, 2017 at 09:00 am


    When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL Draft, there tends to be one of two things that most people want to know: either, how can you draft cornerbacks so poorly; or, how can you draft wide receivers so well? Then there are the difficult people who must ask how you can draft wide receivers so well and yet draft cornerbacks so poorly.

    The problem for all of the aforementioned people is that there is no method to the madness—that is, randomness—of the results from the position. Generally speaking, the Steelers have not traditionally drafted either position particularly highly, although the average wide receiver has probably been drafted a round or two earlier than the average cornerback. But there is no magic to it.

    I really don’t think there is any secret sauce”, Kevin Colbert recently told Jason La Canfora in an article about the Steelers’ remarkable string of success drafting wide receivers over the past two decades “We evaluate receivers just like we evaluate any other position. We’ve had more good fortune than bad fortune with that position, but there’s no difference in anything we do. It’s no different”.

    No doubt the Steelers have done well during Colbert’s tenure, which goes back to 2000. With the likes of first-round picks in Plaxico Burress and Santonio Holmes to mid-rounders like Mike Wallace, Emmanuel Sanders, and Martavis Bryant—oh, and some sixth-round pick named Antonio Brown—they are rightfully the envy of the league when it comes to drafting this position. But only because of the results.

    “You go back to Plax and that was an easy pick, that wasn’t hard”, Colbert told the reporter. “And the draft with Emmanuel and Antonio, we had them rated very closely. Emmanuel was a little more predictable because he was a senior and we’d seen him in the East-West Shrine Game”.


    Talking about some of the receivers who have built the Steelers’ legacy over the past decade and a half, Colbert recalled that “Plax’s size and athleticism stood out. Emmanuel’s overall play and ability to return. Santonio’s play and ability to return. Mike Wallace’s speed was unique”.

    The closest thing that the general manager came to giving up the “secret sauce” was this: “it’s not that receivers are easier to evaluate, but you see them do certain things [in college] that are very similar to what they’re being asked to do here”.

    Of course, when it comes to preparing a dish, there is no one ingredient that makes it a world-class entrée. It’s not just the sauce. It’s the herbs and spices. It’s the preparation. It’s the quality of the ingredients. It’s the chef. It’s the presentation. It’s everything.

    When it comes to wide receivers, or any position, once again, it’s everything. It’s knowing how to evaluate talent that is going to translate not just to the NFL level, but to your offense. It’s having the coaches who know how to get everything out of their players. It’s having the teammates, the right environment. Everything together, all at once. That’s the secret: there is no secret.

    • Nolrog

      The Steelers do a good job of identifying things in the college WRs that allow them to be successful in the NFL. But for a while there, they did an equally poor job on DBs.

      Other teams have a knack at other positions (Giants are able to find very good 4-3 DL for example.)

    • Jeff McNeill

      Development of the position has a lot to do with it. The had a lot more trouble drafting lineman before Munchek also. Mann and the other WR coaches deserves a lot of credit.

    • Ray Powell

      No secret, ok. But it doesn’t seem like much of a mystery to me, either. As you alluded to, they’ve tended to draft receivers higher. Burress and Holmes were both first-rounders, Sanders and Wallace third-rounders. Brown in the sixth round was in the same league as Brady or Sherman, something that hardly ever happens. And Bryant was only in the fourth because of character concerns (which turned out to be well-founded). But there was an seven year gap between early-round cornerbacks, from Ricardo Colclough in 2004 to Curtis Brown in the third round in 2011, which was right at the bottom of the third round, next was Senquez Golson in 2015 and we still don’t know how good Golson is because of the injuries. So, one early round failure in eleven years and he was almost a fourth-rounder. The closest thing to a ‘secret sauce’ would seem to be – if you want good players at a position, pick them early! It doesn’t always work out, but there’s a much better chance.

    • Gautama Om

      Um did La Canfora expect the Steelers GM to tell the world which qualities they look for most or value most when narrowing down the WR prospects list? That was a waste of time of a question.

    • Gautama Om

      That’s because the Giants, in general, they’ve used premium high round picks on DL. We’ve found success in the 3rd round or later at WR (e.g. Antonio Brown).

    • Jacob

      In many ways the chef is Ben Roethlisberger, who knows how to get the ball in a receiver’s hands, giving them confidence and making them a special sauce.

    • Kathy Murray Selvage

      Could part of the wide receiver success be the quarterback that they work with in the Steelers organization? Would all of them be as successful if they were drafted elsewhere?

    • Steeler Nation!

      Absolutely not. Ben is the key to that, just like the other franchise QBs. I do love how our guys are team first guys without all that T.O., Ocho Stinko selfish stupidity, yelling at QBs, etc. I think Hines instilled a workmanlike mentality for our WRs that’s been carried on.

      On the CB side, defense has all but died in college football. There aren’t very many of them left that don’t take up the mentality of outscoring the opposition. Tough transition from college for QBs, OTs, CBs, and many OLBs.