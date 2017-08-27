Hot Topics

    Knile Davis Tightens Grip On Roster Spot In Lackluster Position Battle

    By Matthew Marczi August 27, 2017 at 09:00 am


    Did Knile Davis secure for himself the final roster spot for running backs on the Pittsburgh Steelers with his performance last night? It’s probable, but it’s not very exciting either. While he had a few nice runs early on, he production waned at that point as he struggled to win the edge, and his decision-making as a returner was poor.

    But there wasn’t a lot of headway for the rest of the group, either, as Fitzgerald Toussaint suffered a contusion of something or other and hardly played on special teams. Trey Williams only had one halfway-decent punt return opportunity, not returning any kicks, but he did get one snap on offense, with a nice run.

    Terrell Watson is probably the majority’s fan favorite to make the team right now behind James Conner—and eventually Le’Veon Bell—but the reality is that he has not been doing much on special teams to earn that distinction.

    He looked good in the second half on offense, however, that can’t be denied, and Mike Tomlin was testing him, not letting him tap out when he was tired, giving him three straight carries after that.

    As for Davis, the veteran of the group in his fifth season, he has shown flashes as a runner during the preseason. He didn’t get any work at all in Sunday’s game, but he showed on a few carries during the first game that he was able to make some of his own offense.


    To start off yesterday’s game, that trait popped up again on the first few plays, with two runs up the left side for 21 yards combined. He also had a nine-yard reception on the drive, but his offensive production went downhill from there, and much of it came from his overeagerness to try to bounce runs to the edge.

    That helped contribute to his four-yard loss on the next possession, and later a run for no gain. He had yet another run for negative yardage still later. He gained 21 yards on his first two carries and a net zero yards on his next, and final, five carries.

    More noteworthy was his decision to try to return a kick from six yards deep in the end zone, only able to reach the 15-yard line. That cost the offense 10 yards of field position, which can make a big difference, though they ended up with a field goal on the drive.

    He returned another kick from three yards deep out to the 18, and the opening kickoff to the 22-yard line, but the latter was kicked short of the end zone and had to be returned.

    I’m not enamored with any of the RB3 options for the Steelers this year, but Davis is probably the ‘safest’ selection. Even though he showed some questionable decision-making in this game, one can expect that it was a product of pressing to make plays for a player who knows that he is on the fringe. The skills that he showed in his handful of positive plays these three games—which included a good kickoff coverage tackle in game two—probably give him the edge.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • falconsaftey43

      I don’t think Davis’ poor decisions/vision as a runner are anything new. It’s who he was in KC. Mostly poor runs with a few times he gains the edge somewhat offsetting it. He is a good pass catcher though. Fitz is the better runner. I would like to see Watson or Williams over either frankly, but doubt they go that inexperienced behind Bell.

      Anyone else think the supposedly fast Davis looked the same speed as the supposedly too slow for NFL Connor?

    • treeher

      Williams has shown me more, don’t know why you’re not higher on him.

    • Rob H

      I’ve seen similar headlines at a few sites while I was browsing this morning, and I just don’t get it.
      Beyond those first few plays of the game, what exactly did he do??
      He not only didn’t run well consistently, he also blew his responsibility of picking up that corner blitz that caused the Landry sack in the second quarter. I thought he was bad last night.
      I want to see what Williams and Watson look like next week, but right now give me either one behind Bell and Connor over Davis and Fitz.

    • The Chin

      In the event RB3 has to start I’d far prefer empty backfield and no huddle. His kick return ability is no better than Cobi Hamilton

    • Ken

      I vote T Williams. He could actually contribute. So why not? Why is he not returning kickoffs also ??

    • Bastiat

      This. If Davis is kept on this roster over Watson something is seriously wrong.

    • Buccos9

      Davis should be given strict instructions on kickoffs – if you catch it in the end zone, take a knee. He seldom takes it back to the 25. The coaches need to set him straight. On the plus side, he ran hard at times and made some great pickups in pass protection.

    • Steve Johnson

      You would keep Knile Davis over Terrell Watson? They need a back that purely runs down hill with power.

    • NickSteelerFan

      He wasn’t as good of a runner as Terrell Watson. And he hasn’t shown what he needed to as a kick returner to date. I agree they may keep Davis for the sake of his NFL experience, but I definitely think Watson has had a better preseason

    • Michael James

      What? He was piss poor as a kick returner. He’s also a worse runner than Watson. I struggle to find a single reason to keep him (outside the old “but he’s a veteran” talk).

    • Steve Johnson

      Exactly! Poor evaluation and Coaching. But, knowing Tomlin/Colbert, they will keep Davis. Tomlin constantly talks out of his (Bleep); “we are not going to live in our fears.” Just because Davis has some experience, Watson is clearly the better back.

    • Simon Cutts

      Special teams messes things up when predicting roster spots. Watson is way more effective than Davis as a runner. With a good hole he doesn’t dance and goes north south and gets good yardage, with no hole he’ll get 3 or 4, run over somebody and keep a drive alive. A good hard 3rd running back you wouldn’t want to tackle in the 4th quarter. Davis just goes east west, always thinking he can make the edge. I just don’t see it. Toussaint isn’t a good enough as a runner either. Golden is just bad, DHB couldn’t catch a cold, but they could all make the roster because of special teams. Toussaint and Davis lined up as returners just mystifies me. Surely a special teamer should at least be able to play his real position competently too.

    • Doug Sawyer

      no clue on Earth how this can be true Watson out performed him in every single way

    • Beeze

      In the regular season he should probably take a knee as you suggest when fielding kicks deep in the end zone. From what I have seen during preseason play so far it seems that the coaching staff wants to get a look at as much kick coverage and return blocking as possible.
      Boswell has the ability to reach the middle or back of the end zone on a regular basis but has repeatedly kicked it to the 2-3 yard line so that a return was forced. It’s hard to evaluate players in kick coverage on touch backs.
      Based on what has gone on so far during the preseason the coaching staff may well have instructed the ret to bring the ball out on any kick they can field cleanly.

    • John Noh

      This guy sucks. I’d rather keep Toussaint than watching Davis do his Fred Astaire act in the backfield for majors yards lost. At least Fitz tries to go forward.

    • Bradshaw

      I’m of the opposite perspective. Based on what I saw, Davis showed little in the return game, which means the team will be looking for a replacement. If he can’t return he does not bring enough as an RB to be worth a roster spot. He is probably even with Fitz as an RB but he is behind Conner and Watson in that regard.

      I suspect the Steelers will keep Conner and Watson and look elsewhere (again) for a returner.

    • Paddy

      Watson was impressive, Davis not as noticeable

    • nutty32

      Hit the nail on the head. Trying to do too much, bounce outside too much resulting in negative runs. Can’t keep an offense on schedule that way. Sort of like Barry Sanders expect w/o the home runs.

    • grw1960

      I like Watson better. Davis in a regular game probably would have been called for holding on hos blitz blocks

    • nutty32

      1 punt return.

    • nutty32

      Davis was a fumbler in KC too. Got him benched.