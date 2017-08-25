Hot Topics

    Kozora Steelers Roster Prediction: Post Second Game

    By Alex Kozora August 25, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Updated Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster prediction as we get closer to the cutdown date. Not many changes from the last one but there are still several positions that are fluid.

    Offense (24)

    Quarterback (3): Ben Roethlisberger, Landry Jones, Josh Dobbs

    Analysis: Dobbs continues to prove why he’ll be the 3rd stringer this year. And that’s perfectly fine.

    Running Back (3): Le’Veon Bell, James Conner, Knile Davis


    Analysis: The third back still isn’t locked in yet but Davis has been decent on kick returns and looking good covering kicks, a big plus in his corner. Encouraging to hear Trey Williams is getting work returning kicks but he still has a ways to go.

    Fullback (1): Roosevelt Nix

    Analysis: No changes here.

    Wide Receiver (6): Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Sammie Coates

    Analysis: And I won’t make any here either. Justin Hunter still hasn’t proven enough in a stadium to get the nod. Looking good in practice isn’t enough for a guy of his skillset. Coates hasn’t this year either, of course, but has a more familiar resume. DHB still kept for the reasons I stated before.

    Tight End (3): Jesse James, David Johnson, Xavier Grimble

    Analysis: In a vacuum, Jake McGee has had a better camp than Grimble. But blockers are dime a dozen and I think about what the Steelers want to do with their third tight end. Todd Haley has shown the desire to go spread/empty out of heavy personnel and Grimble is still undeniably better. If they want a third blocker, just bring in Chris Hubbard.

    Offensive Tackle (4): Alejandro Villanueva, Marcus Gilbert, Jerald Hawkins, Chris Hubbard

    Analysis: Group locked in.

    Offensive Guard/Center (4): Ramon Foster, David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey, B.J. Finney

    Analysis: Team taking a long look at Matt Feiler but just not enough room for him. He would’ve been the next player I would’ve added.

    Defense (26)

    Defensive Line (6): Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave, Tyson Alualu, L.T. Walton, Johnny Maxey

    Analysis: Maybe they look outside the organization to replace Maxey but I think that’s unlikely.

    Outside Linebackers (4): James Harrison, Bud Dupree, T.J. Watt, Anthony Chickillo

    Analysis: I felt like I needed to have one shakeup on my new roster prediction. It’s a stretch but Arthur Moats is clearly the last guy off the OLB bench. Is he a better special teamer than Steven Johnson? I don’t think so. And Chickillo is comfortable playing either spot so there isn’t anything extra Moats brings there.

    Inside Linebacker (5): Ryan Shazier, Vince Williams, Tyler Matakevich, LJ Fort, Steven Johnson

    Analysis: Always one surprise. Steven Johnson cheaper and better special teamer than Moats.

    Cornerback (7): Artie Burns, Ross Cockrell, William Gay, Coty Sensabaugh, Cam Sutton, Mike Hilton, Brian Allen

    Analysis: Was tempted to put Dashaun Phillips over Mike HIlton (if the Steelers are going to shake things up, you gotta do something surprising, otherwise your mission failed), but Mike Tomlin mentioning him at his press conference and the fact I haven’t seen Phillips makes me hesitate,

    Hilton has had a better camp than Allen but would the team carry so many slot corners (Gay, Hilton, Phillips, Sutton?).

    Safety (4): Mike Mitchell, Sean Davis, Robert Golden, Jordan Dangerfield

    Analysis: The fact a guy like William Gay has gotten a couple snaps at safety indicates they plan on keeping just four and need an emergency backup.

    Specialists (3)

    Kicker (1): Chris Boswell

    Analysis: Duh.

    Punter (1): Jordan Berry

    Analysis: Also. Duh.

    Long Snapper (1): Colin Holba

    Analysis: Duh (I think?).

    Practice Squad (10): Terrell Watson, Demarcus Ayers, Jake McGee, Brian Mihalik, Ethan Cooper, Farrington Huguenin, Keith Kelsey, Dashaun Phillips, Jacob Hagen, Malik Golden

    Analysis: Couple of changes. McGee over Phazahn Odom. Flat out earned it and if he doesn’t get the nod, it works counter to what Tomlin preaches (every guy has a chance). Huguenin for Keion Adams. Still sticking with Kelsey, Phillips seamlessly takes Greg Ducre’s spot and I like Golden as an athlete and a tackler. With only four safeties on the 53, they can carry a pair here.

    Had to bump Francis Kallon off. Came down to him or Cooper. But Cooper needed for extra depth. Pouncey and Foster get more days off than Heyward and Tuitt.

    Game Day Inactives (7): Dobbs, Hawkins, Coates, Maxey, Johnson, Allen, Sutton

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • D.j. Reynolds

      Gay needs to perform well this week or his spot may be in jeopardy!

    • Steelers12

      I don’t see how bey makes it. I think once players are cut another dl,te and Safety could be added outside the organization

    • srdan

      Not a chance. Too many new faces for that.

    • srdan

      Golson doesn’t even come up in teh conversation anymore. Man I hope I get to see this guy play at least the fourth game. WTF

    • Biggie

      I don’t think WR group will be figured out at all till Ben plays. Hunter likely still in mix as Ben really likes him and can’t fault Hunter for offensive woes while rookie tries to get a feel for game. I can see Fort or Johnson but not both and Fort seems to have upper hand at present. Also agree we’d like more from TE group, but seen very little from Grimble but maybe he’s been better in practice

    • Walt Dongo

      Id rather have Hunter than DHB

    • WARisHELL

      To me Allen is s prime PS candidate. With that said I’m not sure who’d take his spot. Perhaps we’ll get that clarity in these last two games.

    • Nathanael Dory

      I think you should put Moats instead of Johnson. He is just simply more durable. Jonhson has been banged up pretty much ( now dealing with an hamstring injury)

    • joe triplehorns

      Did anyone see DHB’s practice stats? Horrible,he won’t make it.

    • joe triplehorns

      Steelers won’t keep 7 CBs. Maybe pencil in special teamer from any position. I think Trey Williams could be that SP’er.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Nice list Alex. If Trey Williams takes a couple returns to the house Saturday; do you carry 4 RBs and drop DHB?

    • D.j. Reynolds

      You may very well be right but he is in a sharp decline and I believe that the coaching staff knows it. The question is what they have that is better – and that is why you are probably right.

      Absent injuries, he will lose his starting slot position by mid-season if not sooner. That’s my prediction.

      I’m not a W. Gay hater, either. Prior to the end of last season, I was quite the supporter.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Even if he makes it back and has a pretty decent game, do you think we’d keep him at this point?

      I say IR him one more time as mid-season injury insurance if he has no real shot now. But, I could see a straight cut too, and my feelings wouldn’t be hurt.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Moats/Johnson and keep only 6 DB’s. That seems to me to be the more likely scenario.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      He should retire and become Coach Man’s coaching protege now!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Why not drop Davis at that point instead and carry Watson on PS as RB injury insurance?

    • srdan

      He is what he is. Not improving for sure. But with three to four new faces in his room, and two second year guys, how can you justify cutting a cheap vet? I think we as fans often only look at the product on the field. When it comes to football, there is a lot more to it in a organization like the Steelers. The value placed on continuity with responsible vets can’t be overlooked.

      One thing that nobody is talking about is if Watt starts he will be on the same side as Artie. That is a lot of inexperience in the run game on one side of the field. And that first half of the year you have penciled Gay in, he may very well save a few TDs by playing in the slot.

    • srdan

      Depends man. I think giving up on Limas Sweed (same rd draft pick) was easy. There were good receivers in his room and he showed consistency (at sucking). So 2 years later you say, I’ve seen enough to evaluate the talent. But how do you just let a 2nd rounder walk without seeing what he has? And in the few snaps he was on the field he was as advertised (total judgement based on Alexs’ reports). One answer is you don’t trust his body…

      I don’t know IR rules well to comment on that.

    • Charles Mullins

      “Always one surprise. Steven Johnson cheaper and better special teamer than Moats.” I think they would have moats take inside reps before keeping 5 inside guys. Moats flashed against third teamers, but at least he flashed. I don’t know if Steven Johnson ever has. You keep the better player.

    • JT

      IMO, the most likely surprise cuts for a guy outside the organization are: Grimble, Maxey, and Golden. Admittedly Golden is more of a pipe dream, but if we have high caliber ST players elsewhere he roster spot should not be so safe.

    • NickSteelerFan

      Does Mike Matthews push Ethan Cooper for a PS spot? Seems like he’s been running ahead of him all camp

    • Steve Johnson

      Alex, what is your fascination with DHB? I like keeping (7) CB’s, I hope they do keep Brian Allen. Question, what is your take on Malik Golden? Also, what has Matekevich done in the stadium this far? I think he’s overrated.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      JH is the insurance if Watt is not playing the run well, not Gay. I will add that Watt has looked good in that regard thus far too.

      In fact, Gay’s tackling appeared pretty bad to me from last week’s game! I have recently said that one bad game does not make you a bad player in relation to someone else, but my concern is that we are now seeing Gay’s bad play become a trend.

      I get the “veteran” presence argument, but how does that help when your veteran appears to be a part of the recurring coverage/miscommunication issues? Cockrell and Sensabaugh and (more likely) Mitchell can be our veteran leadership in the secondary this year to the extent needed. Also with Burns apparent jump, he could take those reigns (even as young as he is).

      We don’t have to have Gay for “leadership” any more than we “need” DHB. Now, if Gay is better than the alternative with his play or even if it is really close, then I agree he gets the nod due to this factor.

    • Jeff Burton

      I think the assessments I’ve been seeing here are misinterpreting which TE’s roster spot is in play with the addition of Jake McGee. The reason McGee is seeing so much action as a blocking and pulling TE is the Steelers already know he a superior receiver to David Johnson. I’m sure they scouted him in college and have seen that ability in camp. What they have been taking a good long look at is McGee’s ability to block on the run, which he has excelled at. Haley loves power running plays using a pulling TE and hasn’t been able to do it with confidence since Heath retired. Jake McGee adds something that David Johnson doesn’t really excel at. Johnson has been used essentially as another Tackle. Neither Johnson or Hubbard have the ability to block on the run McGee does. Add in his pass catching ability, use as HB and ST, it’s obvious the Steelers are trying to make a roster spot for him.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Absent the poor performances of JJ and Grimble, I would wholeheartedly agree!

      I still think you could be right, though.

    • Alex Kozora

      Johnson is back in practice, I’m pretty sure. Minor.

    • Alex Kozora

      DHB’s resume and decision involves a lot more than one camp.

    • Alex Kozora

      And Johnson is the better special teamer.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      McGee I really like. The difference in him and Hubbard is mostly about mobility, but I don’t see us keeping 3 “blockers” in DJ, Nix and him unless it is about special teams.

      When it comes to corners, I think Sutton who we thought was here to replace Gay, may be here to replace Cockrell. While neither would be this year, I think that was why he was picked.

    • Alex Kozora

      Matthews has been waived/injured.

    • Alex Kozora

      I’d love to know the fascination people have with Justin Hunter. A guy who has only ever underwhelmed in his career.

      Like I said on Golden, good athlete, like what he did on STs. Matakevich was bad vs Atlanta but like Cockrell, the good IQ/average athlete guys always struggle without the ability to gameplan to prepare. I think that’s at least partly the story here.

    • Alex Kozora

      Wait was does McGee add Johnson doesn’t? As a receiver? At best, they’re at the same level. The only thing you could argue is McGee is better on the coverage unit but you won’t need a TE to do that this year.

    • Steelers12

      We agree

    • Michael James

      I like it. Glad, you didn’t kick Hilton out, I had my pitchfork ready 😉

    • Jeff Burton

      Alex, I know you were at camp so it might seem that Johnson and McGee may be equal as receivers from what you saw but the stats and film don’t back that up. Johnson’s biggest receiving year in college was 22 catches and he’s done virtually nothing in that regard as a pro with 31 career catches. Johnson best college year is less than McGee’s lowest total having years of 28, 43 and 41 catches. Whether or not he looks gronky doing it, McGee can run all the same routes as Jesse James and Grimble, which are the same routes they were getting from Green. He has incredible hands, sometimes making one handed catches and seems to love catching the ball in heavy traffic. On top of that Johnson is pushing 30 and the Steelers have been in a youth movement. Other than that I stand pat with what I said above.

    • Richard

      If you are keeping Steven Johnson for his special team contribution, why make him an inactive? You could cut him then have his number on speed dial. He was never claimed when he was cut before.

    • suge man

      Hope I’ve seen the last of DHB, I don’t see a reason to keep him, he still misses easy catches and Hunter would be cheaper but SMDH

    • suge man

      If Allen gets put on PS teams will get him quick, so no way. Too many teams would take a 6’3 cb, most likely Arizona or Tennsessee cause, they shop for Steelers surplus yearly

    • Alex Kozora

      The stats don’t really mean much. McGee probably played as a little more conventional tight end anyway. McGee is a slow-footed athlete who yes, does have good hands and can make catches in traffic, but Johnson shows the same traits. McGee isn’t going to run away from anyone, neither is Johnson.

    • Alex Kozora

      You could apply that to Moats, too. Are you having Moats active if you keep him? If there’s an injury (and there will be, probably early), Johnson is able to step in without the unit missing a beat.

    • suge man

      I’ve actually witness it, and all I saw was Hunter making plays and DHB being the same DHB who never impressed so

    • Michael Conrad

      I think DHB number is up but not sure Hunter is why its up. Alex when you talk about Hunter and I hear you I just think of all the road game red zone problems. He is very good in the red zone. DHB has no value as a WR and Danny Smith will have a say I’m sure. Hunter does have the rep of disappearing but the one season he was going good he broke his ankle.

      Man I like Jake McGee his blocks have been outstanding. TE is going to be hard if he continues block like he has could be a preseason game thing and Steelers go with JJ ,Johnson and Grimble.

      I’m good with the rest.

      I’m just sad it took four years to get Jarvis Jones and S Thomas off the 53. Two years to long and wasted time in getting better at both positions.

    • suge man

      My only thing is Hunter never played with a Ben, DHB has and had little success, I wonder if DHB would be in the league with the QB Hunter had to play with. He was a after thought in Indy being DHB we basically save his career with Ben and playing ST.

    • Richard

      Moats would be inactive, he is not the special teamed that Johnson is. I think Johnson is one of the top three Special teamers on the roster.

    • Jeff Burton

      It’s not about running away from people. It’s about being featured as a seam and safety valve receiver. Jake McGee was a featured receiver his entire college career. Johnson has never been one, in college or the pros. The Steelers have seen the best Johnson has to offer and it’s only going to go downhill from here. Grimble and McGee should both be improving each year. If they play McGee some with the Ones against the Colts, he gets a target or two from Ben and they call some run blocking plays to test him against better competition, I think it will tell the story of which way the Steelers are going to go. As you can tell, like with Jesse James, I’m a Jake McGee ‘believer’. I hope he makes the team. He’s a prototypical old school Steeler.

    • Rick McClelland

      I wanted to win the lottery the other night and that didn’t happen either. Golson is gone. He can’t even make it through practice. Maybe he’ll latch on with somebody else and make it back, but right now his dreams are just like my lottery dreams.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      The one thing I have noticed from the past is core special teamers do not see their 30’s very often and I remember guys like Keyaron Fox and Arnez Battle who both seemed to be playing well at ST’s and were let go. Eventually having 3 guys in DHB, Johnson and Golden who are older, I feel at least one of those guys does not make it if not two. DHB for me would be the man out as he has had a poor camp and our depth on ST seems strong. Who takes his place is up in the air for me. Maybe Trey if he has another good game.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I give the edge to Johnson because of his versatility to play FB but that is it. McGee if he sticks around will probably be in play to take his spot next year barring growth on his part.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      The one perplexing thing on Sweed was he would at times shine in practice. Never could translate into preseason or regular season games.

    • SilverSteel

      Excellent logical post!

    • SilverSteel

      You and most every fan on this site. If DHB makes it, what message does that send? You can suck in practice and get outplayed by rooks and still make the team. Exactly the opposite of what MT preaches.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Good to know then!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Thank you.

    • Ken Krampert

      Moats over Johnson. And they see Sutton as an outside corner, so the “to many slot corners” doesn’t hold water. Hilton is a football player and makes the team. Philips is preseason depth and replacement for Ducre.

    • francesco

      Where is Hamilton on this list?

    • D.j. Reynolds

      That’s true, but you’ve got to admit his status on the 53 is tenuous at best – especially if Hunter shows out in one of these final 2 games.

    • Alex Kozora

      Of course. I don’t consider him a lock. But Hunter has to show up. This week, really, because the finale is him going against a lot of young guys/guys who will be cut.

    • steeltown

      I like it, but man everybodys keeping 7 CBs this year. I need to see more from Allen. Has he even shown enough to be poached from the squad? Im keeping Moats over Allen for the time being, pending the next two weeks. Also considering Hamilton over DHB, sorry Bey

    • Alex Kozora

      Ha, I can tell. But what you looked like in college doesn’t matter too much. It’s how those skills translate. He’s a below average athlete in every sense of the word.

    • Alex Kozora

      Then you can make someone else inactive. It’s always a fluid thing. No matter how you construct it, you’re going to wind up not dressing one of the last guys you keep.

    • Alex Kozora

      Not on it.

    • Alex Kozora

      Allen may be a change for next week, depending on what happens in the Colts game.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I’m not disagreeing but am curious – doesn’t this communicate to the team that Camp performance means very little and only what you do in preseason games matters (or that neither matters since DHB has not performed in either)?

      Maybe that is the way it works, but I don’t like it if so.

    • steeltown

      They keep 5 ILBs seemingly every year of late

    • NickSteelerFan

      My bad, I meant Kyle Friend

    • steeltown

      My thoughts aswell

    • MP

      I think Golson will be around. The secondary is too poor to not take a chance on waiting out a 2d round pick.

    • LucasY59

      cant argue much, I can definitely agree with keeping 7 CBs

      pretty interesting the changes from shortly after the draft

      biggest changes for me

      Golson: had to keep some hope for the former 2nd rd pick, but with the trade for Phillips the book has closed (pretty much before it was ever opened) the team actually has a lot of Slot capable players (Gay, Hilton, Sutton, Sensabaugh, Davis, and Phillips) so a guy that I thought had a good shot at the roster looks to be one of the longest shots to make it now

      Adams: I was pushing for Adams to take Moats’ place as a cheaper option that would likely be better on STs, but injury has made it so the late 7th rd pick might not even make the PS (I think if he is available at the end of the season they will try to bring him back as a futures guy…or maybe he can go to the IR???)

      Moats: already mentioned him with Adams, but his performance has been good enough that I think there is a good chance he makes the roster (im just not sure how they fit him in?) If they let him go he probably signs elsewhere so they wouldnt be able to use him as a fall back

      McCullers: I thought the team would want a more traditional big body, but again Dan has not used his size to his advantage enough and is definitely at risk of needing to look for work elsewhere (and im pretty sure he will find it at least this yr since the rare physical traits he has are too tempting not to take a closer look at) so his time with the team is likely over (…I think he gets a lot of snaps in the 4th ps game to give him one last chance, but dont think it will help)

      RBs: surprisingly good depth, IF they had the room I think they would like to keep at least 4 on the roster (keep Fitz in addition to the other 3) and 2 on the PS Watson and Williams (but they cant keep all the guys they like so Fitz and Williams are likely gone) Conner is worth the draft pick so far and another good ps performance will make me feel good about the depth behind Bell

      TEs: kinda disappointing, I thought that even though they werent the most talented group they would still be good enough since the rest of the talent on O is so good, but they have proven to be the weakest/least talented group on O by far, James is avg at best (I am still hoping he will be good enough) DJ is just a blocker, and Grimble is too inconsistent (which isnt a change from last yr) I was optimistic about Orndoff and Odom, but both have proven why they went undrafted, and McGee is a good add as a blocker, but is not good enough to make the roster

    • Alex Kozora

      It factors in differently for different guys. A UDFA? Yeah, you better have camp? A new, unknown player? Better have a good camp. A vet to the team they know well whose role (ST) isn’t tied into camp performance? It means a lot less.

      Hunter didn’t have a great camp. I’m not sure if you can even call it a good one. It was ok. Moments of flashes, moments of frustration. Same story as his entire career.

    • Alex Kozora

      Ah. Eh, maybe, if they want to keep a center. I like Cooper more in talent.

    • Steeler Nation!

      He’s not good gonna make it. That was a major goal of the offseason. To not only get MB back, but to have insurance against injuries and/or suspension. We added by draft and FA, to prevent having to play big games in December and January with JV WRs like we did last year.

    • SilverSteel

      Agreed

    • SilverSteel

      I am sure MT will never let that happen again. That was hard to watch at times.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      – Can’t keep DHB, a liability in the WR corps, just because of his ST play. Plenty of young LBs, CBs, and RBs that can contribute in both aspects. Put Hunter in his place.
      – Dump Brian Allen to the PS, keep Moats. Will be interesting to see how the snaps play out for Moats now that more OLBs will be active for the 3rd preseason game, but I still think he makes the 53.
      – Gameday Inactives: Dobbs, S. Johnson, Hunter (or Coates), Sutton, Maxey, Finney, Hawkins
      – PS: McGee, T. Williams, Ayers, Huguenin, Phillips, Allen, Hagen, Mihalik, Cooper, Kelsey.

    • francesco

      Ok care to explain why?
      I have him ranked higher than Ayers DHB and Hunter.

    • Dshoff

      I think the only way Golson makes it is if he makes it to the practice squad.

    • Dshoff

      Ha Ha!!

    • AndyR34

      You mean just like they pulled Grant…a 4th round pick with demonstrable skills…of the practice squad. Oh wait…they didn’t…he was cut the next year.

    • AndyR34

      Then you probably rank him too high.

    • Ken Krampert

      Johnson had 6 special teams tackles and Moats 2. Johnson had 3 times as many st snaps. Moats also contributed 3.5 sacks and 21 tackles. I think Moats can get at least 6 tackles with more snaps on teams.