La Canfora: Steelers Possibly Exploring Trade For Rams CB Trumaine Johnson

We interrupt the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game against the New York Giants to bring you an interesting report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

According to La Canfora, the Los Angles Rams might be looking to trade currently franchised tagged cornerback Trumaine Johnson and the Steelers are reportedly interested.

“The Rams have been open to other trade options as well, though this deal of [E.J.] Gaines makes it even less likely they move top corner Trumaine Johnson, who is making $17 million this season after being franchised a second straight year,” La Canfora wrote Friday. “Sources said the Steelers have been among the teams sniffing around on a possible Johnson trade.”

I’ll write more about this later, but with all due respect to La Canfora, I will be floored if the Steelers traded for Johnson and his nearly $17 million tag. It just doesn’t make sense. Besides, the Steelers don’t even have the salary cap space to afford that charge as it stands right now. They would have to restructure someone and then work out a long-term deal with Johnson down the road.



