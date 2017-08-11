Hot Topics

    La Canfora: Steelers Possibly Exploring Trade For Rams CB Trumaine Johnson

    By Dave Bryan August 11, 2017 at 08:39 pm


    We interrupt the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game against the New York Giants to bring you an interesting report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

    According to La Canfora, the Los Angles Rams might be looking to trade currently franchised tagged cornerback Trumaine Johnson and the Steelers are reportedly interested.

    “The Rams have been open to other trade options as well, though this deal of [E.J.] Gaines makes it even less likely they move top corner Trumaine Johnson, who is making $17 million this season after being franchised a second straight year,” La Canfora wrote Friday. “Sources said the Steelers have been among the teams sniffing around on a possible Johnson trade.”

    I’ll write more about this later, but with all due respect to La Canfora, I will be floored if the Steelers traded for Johnson and his nearly $17 million tag. It just doesn’t make sense. Besides, the Steelers don’t even have the salary cap space to afford that charge as it stands right now. They would have to restructure someone and then work out a long-term deal with Johnson down the road.


    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Steelers12

      I highly doubt this as well

    • Chad Weiss

      Hmm interesting but can’t see it happening.It would have been nice to have grabbed darby

    • T R

      HogWASH!!!!

    • WARisHELL

      lol

    • Jeff Papiernik

      FAKENEWS!

    • WreckIess

      We couldn’t even work out a deal with him until next season right? They can’t even do a sign and trade.

    • T R

      yeah thats why Bell hasnt reported to camp.. he moving his stuff to LA, waiting on Bell for Trumaine trade. and he close to cali to continue his rap career with snoop!

    • steelmann58

      Never never happen

    • Big White

      Agreed. This sounds ludicrous unless he’s really good at the deep zone then Butler may love him.

    • Josh Gustad

      I’ve never been so confused in my whole Steeler life.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      You must consider that Jason La Canfora’s reporting accuracy is excellent for a batting average.

    • Josh Gustad

      Let me guess, Megatron is considering coming out of retirement to come to Pittsburgh as well

    • mike

      I love it. trade bell and Cockrell for Gurley and johnson…with our oline Gurley will b just fine bells rec skills rnt as impt with all the wr’s they have and it upgrades the def more than it downgrades the offense…I know it’d never happen but I’m glad the front office isn’t just sitting on their hands and their looking to upgrade the roster

    • Brendon Glad

      Nope, it certainly doesn’t.
      Here’s a test that is a lazy man’s way of evaluating CB’s and Safeties. Both in the draft and as a pro.
      Go to YouTube… and search ‘their name’ combined with ‘highlights’.
      THIS is what the agent and player have combed through to express to the world! All bad eliminated…only his BEST!
      If it’s not eye-popping…then heck no he ain’t worth trading for… especially at that money. And it’s NOT!

      NOTE TO STEELERS: The only way to even phase Tom Brady is with 3 great DL pass rushers… and Ball-hawks in the secondary.

      It’s why Baltimore in the Ed Reed years gave him some trouble… and why Denver did at times… and why Miami sometimes does.

      And why the Steelers never have.

      But T Johnson ain’t the answer. Trade for
      Aqib Talib if u wanna make a difference. PLAYMAKERS IN WINNING GAMES!!!
      That what Talib does.
      Trumaine Johnson is far inferior and gets paid far more than a Talib.

    • steelburg

      I was thinking the same exact thing. Darby would have been a nice pick up.

    • Sam Clonch

      Just reminds me of when the team “inquired” about Revis a few years ago. Doing the diligence, having a talk. 0% chance that the Steelers of all teams aquire a super high $ outside player, and have TWO players play the year under the franchise tag. Not that he would fit under the Steelers cap anyways.

    • Aj Gentile

      Can you have two tagged players on the same team?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      not going to happen with that tag. steelers only have 13 mill of space. front office likes 5 mill for injuries. gives 8 mill to work with.

    • Brendon Glad

      Ya know, you really made me think.

      When DOES Jason LaCanfora ever break a story?
      I think he may have been the one to break that the Steelers were trading Ben to the Rams in 2009 as well.
      Hmmmmm.

    • walter

      no

    • walter

      What if we trade Bell?

    • Robert E Lil

      Now THAT would be a move to win right now.
      Not getting my hopes up but – that’d be something. Would fans be supportive of losing Bell but getting Johnson? Just an interesting hypothetical

    • Michael Mosgrove

      if bell was traded it would be possible. but still unlikely as we have younger guys that are performing in hilton.

    • This probably won’t happen now – Bills send WR Watkins + 6th rounder to Rams for CB Gaines + 2nd rounder.

    • Robert E Lil

      Wow

    • Taylor Williams

      I’ll be open to it

    • Robert E Lil

      And Eagles and Bills pulling a secondary together.

    • Sam Clonch

      A team can only tag one player, but I see no reason why they couldn’t aquire someone elses tagge player. There are (many) other reasons however that I don’t see this deal happening.

    • Doesn’t matter Rams traded Gaines to the Bills for Watkins. They probably won’t trade their other starter away.

    • Ace

      That trade happened 9 hours ago. The tweet was an hour ago.

    • To quote Dave Bryan, “I’ll be shocked if it happens.”

    • Ace

      Treu that. Absolutely ludicrous. No way no how ever. Not even the Redskins 10 years ago would make that move. Rams screwed themselves and now have to wear the L.

    • dany

      Ah the classic steelers exploring big time trade news which in reality go something like this

      Colbert: “What do you want for x player?
      GM: “A first rounder”
      Colbert” k thanks, bye!”

      and it becomes news

    • Jason Vancil

      Save this for April 1st.

    • T R

      thats closer guess then this