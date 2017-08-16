Landry Jones, Maurkice Pouncey Back In Pads On Wednesday

With their second preseason game of 2017 on the horizon, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to become a healthier team.

According to our very own Alex Kozora, Steelers quarterback Landry Jones (abdominal) and center Maurkice Pouncey (leg) were both in pads ahead of Wednesday’s training camp practice getting underway. Both players have missed considerable amounts of practice time so far during training camp and it will now be interesting to see what level of participation each have, if any, during Wednesday’s practice.

It has long been assumed that Jones won’t play Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons because of all the time hes missed with an abdominal injury and the same goes for Pouncey, who is still wearing a wrap on one of his legs on Wednesday. With that said, we’ll have to see if head coach Mike Tomlin ultimately rules out both players on Friday when he previews the upcoming preseason game.

While wide receiver Demarcus Ayers reportedly showed up for Wednesdays practice carrying his shoulder pads and helmet, Kozora reports that he wasn’t in the punt return line once practice got underway. He, too, has missed a lot of practice time as of late.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree is in pads Wednesday as well and like Jones and Pouncey, we’ll have to see what Kozora says about his level of participation throughout the afternoon.





Guard Ramon Foster has reportedly been give Wednesday’s practice off and Chris Hubbard was spotted getting first-team reps in his absence.

As reported earlier in the day, wide receiver Sammie Coates is practicing Wednesday following his removal from the team’s Active/PUP list.

Sitting out practice once again on Wednesday are safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring), cornerback Senquez Golson (hamstring), linebacker Ryan Shazier (hamstring) and linebacker Keion Adams (shoulder) and all four are expected to miss the upcoming preseason game because of their injuries.