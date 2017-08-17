Hot Topics

    Le’Veon Bell Report Date Still Unclear, But Expected To Prior To Season Starting

    By Dave Bryan August 17, 2017 at 12:46 pm


    While we still don’t know exactly when Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell will ultimately sign his $12.12 million franchise tag tender and report to the team, a Thursday morning report indicates that will happen sometime prior to the 2017 regular season getting underway.

    According to Adam Schefter of ESPNBell will report back to team before the 2017 regular season kicks off, though it remains unclear exactly when, per a source of his.

    Well, that definitely provides some clarity, right?

    It’s pretty much been a given that Bell will sign his tender and report for duty prior to the start of the regular season as the running back stands to lose almost $715,000 of salary for each week missed come that time. Whatever point he’s been trying to make since July 17 has fallen on deaf ears and moving past the Steelers second preseason game he’ll need to start thinking about getting himself back into football shape as well as getting himself up to speed on any changes with the offense.

    Over the course of the last several weeks and especially since training camp got underway, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin have been adamant about saying how it would be in Bell’s best interest to report for duty sooner rather than later. Additionally, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said recently during an interview that Bell can’t simulate football shape while working on his own.


    While Schefter’s Thursday report about Bell looks nice on Twitter, there’s still no official word as to when the running back will actually show up and start preparing with the rest of his teammates for the start of the 2017 season. Will it be almost immediately after Sunday’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, after the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, or sometime in between? Nobody seems to know for sure right now and that’s all that really matters.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Steve Johnson

      I’m sick of hearing about Bell, he stands to make over $4M more than the highest paid RB and that’s not enough? Let him walk and be a Crusader with another Team.

    • John Phillips

      Bell is like Ben and Santonio Holmes, good for 12 games a year. Keep him fresh till the playoffs.

    • John Phillips

      Unfortunately the Pats* would probably get him.

    • Dorian James

      Or we can keep him out of the Ring of Honor LOL.
      I understand this is a business but he is definitely not one of my favorite Steelers any longer

    • Thomas

      This situation is really getting on my nerves more and more by the day. About his wanting to be paid like 2 players. If we can play with 2 Le’Veons on the field with the help of quantum physics fine….otherwise..stop F’in around and get in camp.

    • Putter

      …glad Adam cleared all that up….

    • Ace

      There’s some clarity for us. I was wondering what happens if he misses games. He just loses out on the game check, not a fine per se. I’ll say he signs on 8-25.

    • Jesse Hernandez

      I was listening to a podcast eary and they mentioned something about him holding out until week 10. That if he plays six games it will be logged as a season and he makes less money but he’ll be a free agent next year? Is this a possible option for him?

    • SteelersDepot

      That’s not happening

    • Nolrog

      I would say that is incredibly obvious, because if he waits until after the season stars, he will begin to lose money.

    • Eric Marshall

      It is definitely an option but very unlikely.

    • Eric Marshall

      Pats don’t have the budget to sign him let alone the fact that they haven’t invested big in the RB position since before Brady was there. More than likely someone like Cleveland would have the available budget and be stupid enough to give him that much.

    • Biggie

      Don’t care to hear anymore about him till he shows up. He’s gone about this in wrong way, business or no.

    • WreckIess

      Did anyone actually think he wasn’t going to show up before the regular season?

    • Dshoff

      Of course Bell has to get into football shape. But I think its important for him to be in camp because of the timing for him and the OL.

    • george

      He must have spent 10 seconds doing reserach for that gem of info.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I’d like to believe that Bell’s absence (which is his right as he’s not under contract) is merely him believing his time is better spent (for now) training and avoiding any (potential) unnecessary injury.

      What I hope he’s not doing (in whole or in part) is “warning” the Steelers about franchising him a second year in a row. I’m sure he’s heard this possible scenario from plenty of analysts, and this may be his way of stating that he has no intent of allowing himself to be “rented” two years in a row.

      Of course, I expect the Steelers will negotiate once again in the offseason, but let’s hope Bell and his agent don’t play games when that time comes.

    • cencalsteeler

      Is anyone else hoping that Conner shines and this whole debacle backfires on Bell?
      The problem is the rb position has a revolving door that rotates faster than most other positons. My stance would be to take what you can while you can and count your blessings. He’s leaving the door wide open for someone like Conner to make us think we don’t need Bell for what he’s asking. One other thought was for Bell to just request to switch to a wr position, then negotiate for wr money. It would probably extend his career, too. I just feel he’s not helping his cause at all, in fact, I think he’s doing more harm than good.

    • T R

      shame to say.. he can warn Steelers all he like. The can rent him for 2 years in a row and they will if they have too.. they wont be held over a barrel. He don’t like it blame the NFL rules.

    • T R

      Conner will shine but still wont release Bell if he plays and not get hurt. only way Bell gets out of this is he gets hurt again and Steelers release him and another team picks him up and takes another chance on him but he wont get that 15m

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Oh, of course they can. But if they do this next year, Bell may wait and report to the team Week 10, just so he can leapfrog to free agency. That was my point.