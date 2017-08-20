Le’Veon Bell On Twitter: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

Yesterday, we guessed if a Le’Veon Bell tweet had anything to do with his Pittsburgh Steelers’ future. Today, Bell took a much more direct approach.

After Twitter user Steelers Nation pleaded Bell not to leave the team, the Steelers’ back replied.

I'm not goin anywhere unless they get rid of me ✊🏾💯 https://t.co/pisuaDzHSa — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) August 21, 2017





For those who can’t see the tweet/blocked Bell in anger/been blocked by Bell in anger, it reads: “I’m not goin anywhere unless they get rid of me.”

By now, you’re all aware of the story/saga. Bell still hasn’t reported to the team, training in Miami while the Steelers have been in Latrobe. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported today Bell is unlikely to join the team before Week 3, the tune up game where the starters typically play a half. That means Bell may go through the entire preseason without taking a snap with the team.

Source: RB Bell likely out another week of preseason work barring change in his plans https://t.co/VZnQnAiuSG — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 20, 2017

But Bell has been mostly quiet about his present and future football plans. There may have been some subtle digs, the “I guess I gotta get better” line right after the tag deadline past and the unanswered texts of Ben Roethlisberger. But he’s mostly been doing his thing in South Beach, still communicating with the team, who have urged him to report.

The Steelers will have the option, and likely will exercise it, to tag Bell this upcoming offseason. While Bell has always expressed a desire to stay in Pittsburgh, his contract demands don’t agree with that ideology. He’ll show up to the team facility sometime in the next two weeks and then we’ll go from there.

Catch you next time on As the Bell Turns.

h/t Richard