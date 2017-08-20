Hot Topics

    Le’Veon Bell On Twitter: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

    By Alex Kozora August 20, 2017 at 10:31 pm


    Yesterday, we guessed if a Le’Veon Bell tweet had anything to do with his Pittsburgh Steelers’ future. Today, Bell took a much more direct approach.

    After Twitter user Steelers Nation pleaded Bell not to leave the team, the Steelers’ back replied.


    For those who can’t see the tweet/blocked Bell in anger/been blocked by Bell in anger, it reads: “I’m not goin anywhere unless they get rid of me.”

    By now, you’re all aware of the story/saga. Bell still hasn’t reported to the team, training in Miami while the Steelers have been in Latrobe. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported today Bell is unlikely to join the team before Week 3, the tune up game where the starters typically play a half. That means Bell may go through the entire preseason without taking a snap with the team.

    But Bell has been mostly quiet about his present and future football plans. There may have been some subtle digs, the “I guess I gotta get better” line right after the tag deadline past and the unanswered texts of Ben Roethlisberger. But he’s mostly been doing his thing in South Beach, still communicating with the team, who have urged him to report.

    The Steelers will have the option, and likely will exercise it, to tag Bell this upcoming offseason. While Bell has always expressed a desire to stay in Pittsburgh, his contract demands don’t agree with that ideology. He’ll show up to the team facility sometime in the next two weeks and then we’ll go from there.

    Catch you next time on As the Bell Turns.

    h/t Richard

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Joey

      oh good… i was worried… /sarcasm

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Dude can tote the rock. It’s all about business but he is a bonehead of epic proportions…not a cancer as some have insinuated.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Can’t wait for Bell to get back. After the Cleveland game all will be forgotten about this contract situation. I honestly think he’s playing it right by sitting out.

    • Dan

      Let’s be honest, as soon as he breaks a 20-yard run in his classic patient style, all but the grumpiest of fans will forget all about this.

      For me, it boils down to the QB position and one James Conner. If Ben leaves, having Bell would be huge for the next young QB to rely on. If Ben stays a bit longer maybe Bell is a bit more expendable. We all love him but he’s asking for way too much money. That’s where Conner comes in. If he comes in and balls out this year, then we don’t need Bell as much. Bell will come in and play under the tag. We’ll do this dance again next year.

    • LucasY59

      can the team suspend/not play him week 1 (where he would lose a games paycheck?)

      he is obviously a player that can help the team, but as a team mate I would be pissed that he wasnt there putting in the work like everyone else and then shows up right before the season starts like its nbd (I know he is working out to stay in shape, but its not the same as camp…even James Harrison admits that)

      another reason I would think about sitting him out for that 1st game is he might not be ready (since he has missed all the time in OTAs because of the groin surgery and skipped camp) I think there is a legit reason to keep him out just from a preparedness standpoint (yes he knows the offense, but like we saw with Bryant, there is some rust that builds after missing some fairly significant time)

      one final thing, Conner struggled with some dropped passes and was either boom or bust on his runs, but I think he could handle the load for a game against the Clowns, especially if Ben, Brown and Bryant build a big lead early and let the rookie run downhill for most of the 2nd half to control the clock

    • LucasY59

      as for Bells tweet “not goin anywhere” is very accurate considering the Steelers dont mess around with holdouts and him not showing up really is getting him nowhere

    • LAWDAWG

      Sitting out for what?? He is guaranteed 4 million more than the next highest paid RB in the NFL, THIS YEAR! Pittsburgh can’t give him more money right now if they wanted to. He has no reason to be sitting out right now, except to draw attention to himself, which he would get tons of, by reporting and playing. This make no sense.

    • Eric Whyuwannaknow

      Bell isn’t holding out though.

    • steelersfan

      Remember the “April fools” joke about holding out. Nothing this guy says is legit

    • LucasY59

      he hasnt shown up so what do you call it???

    • Zarbor

      No sense whatsoever….outside of he really doesn’t want to be here. I never believe anything these guys say in the media.

      Now that I know that he’s all about the money, I will never get his jersey even if he gets in the HOF. I will appreciate whatever he does to help us win the SB but my view of LB is forever changed.

    • heath miller

      conner better learn how to catch out of the backfield… what did he have 3 drops tonight .. he tries to run before he catches the ball.. so maybe bell is right he is a #1 RB and #2 receiver.. conner may be able to come close as a RB but he has to go a long way on caching the ball …

    • Steelers12

      Hines held out

    • Steelers12

      Skipping training camp

    • Shane Mitchell

      ‘The Steelers will have the option, and likely will exercise it, to tag Bell this upcoming offseason.’

      I seriously doubt it

    • LucasY59

      so its “technically” not a holdout but everyone on the team HC, GM, even star players like Ben and AB have said publically that he should be with the team right now

    • LucasY59

      still gains him nothing

    • Eric Whyuwannaknow

      I would call it that he has not signed the tag that he was given…you know, the $12mil one. You would be right that Bell is holding out if the Steelers didn’t tag him and negotiations for a new deal broke down and both sides were taking a break before trying to hammer out a deal to get him back in the mix. Since that whole process came and went last month (July 15 or 17), he’s not holding out for more money since he was tagged. Both sides cannot negotiate a new deal per the rules of the CBA after the deadline that was set. He’s just not showing up for camp anytime soon and there’s nothing to be penalized over for him missing that time.

    • LucasY59

      still doesnt gain him anything more in than the 12 mil

    • Eric Whyuwannaknow

      Right, but he’s not holding out.

    • NinjaMountie

      1st game. I’m sure Conner was nervous and is bound to make mistakes because of said nervousness. Also, just because Conner didn’t do it doesn’t mean there aren’t other RBs around the league who do do it…and for much less.

    • NinjaMountie

      Here is some good conspiracy theory fodder.
      Could his, “…unless they get rid of me” be implying he knows something about a potential trade?
      I absolutely think NO, however, I’m surprised it hasn’t been mentioned yet.

    • steelpastor

      Run him hard! 350 carries and 100 catches this year.

      Then… tag him next year and increase it by 10 percent! Done!

    • Big White

      I have no problem with Bell not being there from a football perspective, but just the isolation from the team and the community is god awful for football karma. As part of the collective bargaining agreement, it’s my understanding that he’s allowed to miss camp physically. I still don’t understand why he can’t show up in sweats, work on the side and support his teammates in spirit. I’m sure the Steelers would accommodate that, maybe i’m wrong. The optics are poor at best.

    • melblount

      Hines repeatedly states his holdout was one of the worst decisions he ever made and advises current players against not reporting to camp.

      So your point is?