    Martavis Bryant Accuses Colts’ DB Of Intentional Late Hit

    By Alex Kozora August 27, 2017 at 03:30 pm


    Martavis Bryant told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler he believes Indianapolis Colts’ safety Matthias Farley intentionally hit him late during last night’s game.

    From Fowler:

    “I was already on the ground. It is what it is,” Bryant said. “My foot was already bent. … [Farley] just came in and hit me.”

    He told Fowler the hit was “definitely intentional.”

    Here’s a clip of the play, a failed bubble screen early in the second quarter. Farley is #41, coming in from the left side of your screen after missing the initial tackle.


    Bryant was nicked up but returned to the game. When you slow-mo the play, you can definitely tell Bryant was down, and the hit from Farley caused Bryant’s leg to awkwardly bend back. But Farley made contact just as the ref blew the whistle so I’m sure the Colts would argue he was just finishing the play.

    The good news is that Bryant escaped injury. We’ve seen enough of those around the league in the preseason. He finished the afternoon with five catches, tied with Eli Rogers for the team lead.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • CommonSenseGoneWild

      And yet the ref calls nothing.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Yeah that was rough. Surprised there wasn’t a flag thrown.

    • Mrs Bighead

      Pretty terrible. Glad he’s ok

    • Chris92021

      I am sure though if James Harrison did that, he would be flagged, ejected, fined, suspended, and then drug tested within 10 minutes of the hit.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Its Jesse James fault he got hit to begin with, if James blocks someone….anyone Martavis wouldnt be trying to dodge 3 players on the play…..he basically just got in Martavis way so he couldnt turn up field waiting for him to block someone.

      I have no idea why Jake McGee barely played the last game, he has to be a better option than James.

    • Kevin Gobleck

      Man I saw this play happen in person. I was on the first level and boy when. I saw it happen I thought his year was over

    • alevin16

      And could you imagine what would happen if you did that to a Patriots receiver (or heavens forbid Tom Terrific). You would be thrown out of the league, your family for 5 generations would be punished and that would just be the first round, then Goodell would really get you 😀

    • Thomas

      I know we’re trying to get him going, but these short screens have been really ugly looking. Not sure if it’s him or bad blocking but I feel they need to throw him more big receiver type routes.

    • Steve Johnson

      That was a late hit! I was surprise the Refs didn’t throw the flag. I thought Bryant was out for the game. Is it me, or does he still look pretty rusty?
      And what is it using so many (end-and-around’s) using WR’s? That’s not Justin Hunter’s strength.

    • Yinzer MOB

      Definitely thought it was a late hit the refs gave #41 a lot of slack last night I felt like the hit on Jessie James earlier in the game at the 10 yard line was high and should have been called. But I do like that guys energy.

    • RickM

      Probably a combination of all of those. Plus, the Steelers at some point will realize he does not have the same short speed he previously had so these plays will not be as effective. You cannot be as quick at 230 as 210. This guy used to rocket with his quick acceleration. Not now. I agree they need to focus on hitting him down the field. The hit should result in a league fine.

    • Zarbor

      What happen to the days when your teammates would get in the face of opposing player who do cheap crap hits like that? That punk should not have gotten away with that type of late cheap hit. Losing a lot of respect for players nowadays. Ain’t nobody hitting my teammate like that without me getting in his face and threatening that fool. That was terrible.