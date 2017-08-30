Must-See Video: Joe Haden … Love One

Before we get any deeper into breaking down the play of new Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden and previewing the team’s final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, I wanted to make sure I passed along an old video interview for you to watch if you haven’t already seen it.

A few years ago, Joe Haden sat down Josina Anderson of ESPN to discuss the special bond he shares with his younger brother, Jacob Hagen, and how he saved him from a tragic accident. Jacob Hagen was born with a cognitive disorder, and he struggles to communicate verbally.

After watching the video, you might enjoy reading this old story about the Haden family by Mike Loveday on ESPN.com.

Joe Haden, by the way, was named Special Olympics’ Global Ambassador in 2015.

This video and the linked story should give you good idea about what kind of player Joe Haden is off the field.



