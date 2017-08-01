New Contract Details For Steelers T Alejandro Villanueva

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a new four-year contract last week and now that the deal has been filed with the NFLPA, we can pass along the numbers and structure to you courtesy of Joel Corry of CBS Sports.

As previously reported, Villanueva’s contract totals out at $24 million and runs through the 2020 season. He received an $6.5 million signing bonus as part of the deal and base salaries of $1,500,000, $3,000,000, $5,000,000 and $5,000,000 starting in 2017. He is also due a $3 million roster in 2018 as part of the deal, according to Corry.

As you can see, Villanueva’s contract is very affordable and team-friendly thanks to the low signing bonus. Villanueva was originally scheduled to earn $615,000 in 2017 after receiving an exclusive rights tender from the team.

YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE 2017 $1,500,000 $1,625,000 $0 $3,125,000.00 2018 $3,000,000 $1,625,000 $3,000,000 $7,625,000.00 2019 $5,000,000 $1,625,000 $0 $6,625,000.00 2020 $5,000,000 $1,625,000 $0 $6,625,000.00